Paul Dunne Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 11/26/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 169

Paul Dunne crafted a third round 4-under-par 33-36=69 to claim the 54-hole lead in the Trophee Hassan II; his 8-under total of 211 gives him a two-shot advantage over second placed Renato Paratore at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, three golfers are a further shot back. The Irishman, who famously co-led the 2015 British Open after 54-holes, is yet to win on Tour, but did post his career best just two starts ago when T6 at the Tshwane Open (having been T106 after 18 holes). However he then posted 72-83 to miss the cut at the Indian Open, but having been T16 here last year he is ready to improve on that dramatically come Sunday. He started in smart style with birdies at 1, 4 and 5, then opened the back nine with more red at 10 and 12, only to then slip up with a double bogey-6 at the 13th. However he remained calm, carded four pars and then confirmed the two shot lead with birdie at the last. In a curious side story he is playing this week in clothes he bought after his luggage failed to show. Subsequently he has apologised to his sponsors for the lack of exposure.

Paul Dunne broke the 70-dam to post a second round 4-under-par 35-34=69 which earned him a 36-hole total of 4-under 142 at the Trophee Hassan II, good for T3 on the live leaderboard at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. No-one on Thursday had gone sub-70 and it was rare again early on Friday, but the Irishman found the secret as he plotted his way round the tough Red Course. His front nine was a model of consistency with eight pars and a birdie at the second. The first six holes of his back nine saw him make a move, with an eagle-3 at the 523-yard par-5 10th and then back-to-back red at 11 and 12. Another par breaker at 15 had him in contention for the lead, but he dropped shots at 16 and 17. He took lunch two shots back of the early clubhouse leader, Gregory Havret.

Paul Dunne will make a second appearance in the Trophee Hassan II on the Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. The Irishman finished T16 last year, the same result he achieved at Valderrama in the Open de Espana, thus clinching an unlikely T16 double on Robert Trent Jones Sr courses in Spring 2016. After seven top 20 finishes last season, he pegged his first in 2017 with a T6 at the Tshwane Open, an effort that saw him open with a 73 for T106, but scoot through the field with rounds of 68-65-66. Earlier in the season he again showed promise, an early lead of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, top ten appearances through the week at Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. When he slots four good rounds together he’ll contend for a first title. Source: EuropeanTour.com