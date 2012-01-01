Paul Dunne

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Finnegan leaves with apparent injury
Carlos Correa would consider extension offer
Gregory Polanco scratched from Pirates lineup
Brian Dozier's MRI comes back clean Saturday
Matt Holliday scratched from Yankees lineup
Duffy limits Angels to one run in 7 IP in win
Inciarte homers as Braves win in new ballpark
Porcello slammed for four HR, eight ER vs. TB
Daniel Norris fires six shutout frames in win
Syndergaard had fingernail issue, not blister
Gray diagnosed with stress fracture in foot
Daniel Murphy delivers walk-off winner Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Andy Reid: 'I’m a big Spencer Ware fan'
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague (ankle) will play Saturday
ESPN: Kristaps Porzingis frustrated w/ drama
Stotts: Jusuf Nurkic's status is undetermined
Phil: Melo would be better off somewhere else
Hawks planning to start Hardaway Jr. & Prince
P.J. Tucker (illness) probable for Saturday
Durant plans on re-signing with the Warriors
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bruins announce Miller out for Game 2
Oscar Klefbom absent from practice
Calvert expected to avoid suspension
Cam Talbot posts shutout victory over Sharks
Jaden Schwartz scores winner in GM 2
Alex Radulov scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 2
Sidney Crosby nets 1G, 2A in GM 2 W over CBJ
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) is doubtful for Game 2
David Krejci (UBI) won't return for Game 2
Viktor Arvidsson nets GWG in GM 1 W over CHI
Getzlaf leads the Ducks to Game 1 victory
Justin Williams scores two goals in GM 1 win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bilicki joins Rick Ware for road courses
10-time Champion Brown now first-time winner
Ward on pole for Keller Williams Realty 125
Brown tops SoMod final practice in Caraway
Danny Bohn leads SMRS Caraway Practice 1
Timmy Hill’s two 2017 best on shorter tracks
Jamie McMurray has 10th-best, 6-race avg.
Aric Almirola rides a 5-race, top-20 streak
Landon Cassill runs till the end
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
Havret makes a move in Trophee Hassan II R2
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
Garafolo: WR Mike Williams visiting Browns
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Harry Maguire goal not enough for Hull City
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
Etienne Capoue back among the goals vs Swans
Alfie Mawson and Swans continue to slump
Burnley falls down the stretch v. Everton
Sunderland breaks scoring drought in draw
Jagielka continues run of form in win
Crystal Palace welcomes back van Aanholt
Kompany shakes off knock
Williams back in the picture for Everton
Kane scores 20th, Spurs fly on historic high
Wilshere injury sums up day for Bournemouth
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Paul Dunne
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 169
Latest News
Recent News
Paul Dunne crafted a third round 4-under-par 33-36=69 to claim the 54-hole lead in the Trophee Hassan II; his 8-under total of 211 gives him a two-shot advantage over second placed Renato Paratore at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, three golfers are a further shot back.
The Irishman, who famously co-led the 2015 British Open after 54-holes, is yet to win on Tour, but did post his career best just two starts ago when T6 at the Tshwane Open (having been T106 after 18 holes). However he then posted 72-83 to miss the cut at the Indian Open, but having been T16 here last year he is ready to improve on that dramatically come Sunday. He started in smart style with birdies at 1, 4 and 5, then opened the back nine with more red at 10 and 12, only to then slip up with a double bogey-6 at the 13th. However he remained calm, carded four pars and then confirmed the two shot lead with birdie at the last. In a curious side story he is playing this week in clothes he bought after his luggage failed to show. Subsequently he has apologised to his sponsors for the lack of exposure.
Apr 15 - 1:18 PM
Paul Dunne broke the 70-dam to post a second round 4-under-par 35-34=69 which earned him a 36-hole total of 4-under 142 at the Trophee Hassan II, good for T3 on the live leaderboard at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
No-one on Thursday had gone sub-70 and it was rare again early on Friday, but the Irishman found the secret as he plotted his way round the tough Red Course. His front nine was a model of consistency with eight pars and a birdie at the second. The first six holes of his back nine saw him make a move, with an eagle-3 at the 523-yard par-5 10th and then back-to-back red at 11 and 12. Another par breaker at 15 had him in contention for the lead, but he dropped shots at 16 and 17. He took lunch two shots back of the early clubhouse leader, Gregory Havret.
Apr 14 - 8:45 AM
Paul Dunne will make a second appearance in the Trophee Hassan II on the Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
The Irishman finished T16 last year, the same result he achieved at Valderrama in the Open de Espana, thus clinching an unlikely T16 double on Robert Trent Jones Sr courses in Spring 2016. After seven top 20 finishes last season, he pegged his first in 2017 with a T6 at the Tshwane Open, an effort that saw him open with a 73 for T106, but scoot through the field with rounds of 68-65-66. Earlier in the season he again showed promise, an early lead of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, top ten appearances through the week at Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. When he slots four good rounds together he’ll contend for a first title.
Apr 11 - 5:56 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Paul Dunne will make a second appearance in the Hero Indian Open on the Gary Player designed course at the DLF Golf & CC in New Delhi this week.
It was recently discussed on Twitter that Dunne's reputation is failing to match reality. The world has a funny way of turning such discussions on their head and he duly posted T6 in the Tshwane Open, his best performance (by FP) on the European Tour and first inside the top eight. Of course, to be underwhelmed by fuss one must first buy into it and that might be the cause of those grumbles. Dunne may not have burst on to the main stage since turning pro (and in the light of his excellent performance in the 2016 Open Championship), but he has played maturely, owning 16 top 30 finshes in 37 starts as a pro. He made the cut in this tournament 12 months ago thanks to a second round 66 before finishing T58.
Mar 7 - 4:59 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
Apr 15 - 1:18 PM
Dunne negotiates the tough Moroccan exam
Apr 14 - 8:45 AM
Dunne looking to complete four solid rounds
Apr 11 - 5:56 AM
Dunne ready to build on his Euro Tour best
Mar 7 - 4:59 AM
More Paul Dunne Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
3
0
0
0
0
102
25
2
32
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
