Paul Dunne

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 169

Paul Dunne crafted a third round 4-under-par 33-36=69 to claim the 54-hole lead in the Trophee Hassan II; his 8-under total of 211 gives him a two-shot advantage over second placed Renato Paratore at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, three golfers are a further shot back.
The Irishman, who famously co-led the 2015 British Open after 54-holes, is yet to win on Tour, but did post his career best just two starts ago when T6 at the Tshwane Open (having been T106 after 18 holes). However he then posted 72-83 to miss the cut at the Indian Open, but having been T16 here last year he is ready to improve on that dramatically come Sunday. He started in smart style with birdies at 1, 4 and 5, then opened the back nine with more red at 10 and 12, only to then slip up with a double bogey-6 at the 13th. However he remained calm, carded four pars and then confirmed the two shot lead with birdie at the last. In a curious side story he is playing this week in clothes he bought after his luggage failed to show. Subsequently he has apologised to his sponsors for the lack of exposure. Apr 15 - 1:18 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201630 0 0 01022523210
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 