Joel Dahmen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 11/11/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 160

Taking on Spyglass Hill in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joel Dahmen dealt a 4-under-par 34-34=68 to grab an early piece of the lead with play still in progress. Dahmen had a colorful scorecard as he traded seven birdies with three bogeys today. He set himself up nicely with 10 (of 14) fairways hit. From there, he landed 12 greens and had an up-and-down day on the greens. Despite a pair of three-jacks, he still managed his way around with just 26 putts. The highlight of the day came at par-3 fifth where he slam-dunked a birdie from the greenside bunker, needing zero putts on that one. The PGA TOUR rookie is making his fifth start of his career (fourth of the season), with a T53 and three missed cuts previously on his resume. The T53 came back at the 2014 Canadian Open where he opened with a 4-under 66 to position himself T5 after day one. He's off to a similarly stellar start this week in Northern California.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 527 Joel Dahmen makes final preparations for his tournament debut at the 3-course CareerBuilder Challenge and will begin at the TPC Stadium Course. The 29-year-old was first alternate when the field was published on Friday, but cracks the field on a sponsor exemption. This is just his fourth career TOUR start, third as a member, and he's yet to make a cut. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident finished 25th in regular-season money last year on the Web.com Tour and currently sits 45th on the reshuffle. Last week, he played The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the junior circuit and posted a T21 on 9-over 297 (76-75-76-70) at the wind-battered event. Source: PGATOUR.com

Joel Dahmen takes his talents to Saint Simons Island, Georgia, for his debut at this week's RSM Classic. Playing out of the 44th spot in the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle, starts have been tough to come by for Dahmen. The University of Washington product has just two career starts on the PGA TOUR, and only one so far this season (MC, Sanderson Farms Championship). The 29-year-old has two wins on the Mackenzie Tour and found the podium two times last year on the Web.com Tour, but he's still a bit of a wildcard in terms of how his game will transition to the big stage. Gamers should watch from afar for the time being. Source: PGATOUR.com