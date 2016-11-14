Player Page

Joel Dahmen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/11/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 160

Taking on Spyglass Hill in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joel Dahmen dealt a 4-under-par 34-34=68 to grab an early piece of the lead with play still in progress.
Dahmen had a colorful scorecard as he traded seven birdies with three bogeys today. He set himself up nicely with 10 (of 14) fairways hit. From there, he landed 12 greens and had an up-and-down day on the greens. Despite a pair of three-jacks, he still managed his way around with just 26 putts. The highlight of the day came at par-3 fifth where he slam-dunked a birdie from the greenside bunker, needing zero putts on that one. The PGA TOUR rookie is making his fifth start of his career (fourth of the season), with a T53 and three missed cuts previously on his resume. The T53 came back at the 2014 Canadian Open where he opened with a 4-under 66 to position himself T5 after day one. He's off to a similarly stellar start this week in Northern California. Feb 9 - 4:26 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0502111620
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challengen/a00112291110
The RSM Classicn/a000921510
 

 