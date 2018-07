Ben Silverman Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 11/15/1987

The weather-delayed final round of the Barbasol Championship was suspended for the day at 7:31 PM ET with play scheduled to resume on Monday morning at 7:30 AM. The inaugural edition in Kentucky is not faring too well weather-wise. After already enduring several delays on Friday, there were two more delays on Sunday totaling 5-plus hours. Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 272 Ben Silverman was bogey-free 7-under thru 10 holes when play was abandoned and is up 27 places to T5 on 17-under total. The final four pairings have yet to tee off, so it's going to be a nearly full day of action on Monday. Source: PGA TOUR Communications on Twitter

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 277 Ben Silverman authored a 5-under-par 29-36=65 in the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational to conclude on 8-under 272, up 29 places to T9 with play still in progress. UPDATE: With play completed, Silverman finished T11. This is a new career low for the Florida Atlantic alum in his 60th round, eclipsing 66 three times, most recently in R1. His career-best finish among two top 10s in 20 events is T7 at the Sanderson Farms back in October. The Canadian chased his opening 66 with 69-72 to begin T38 on 3-under, four shy of the overnight top 10. He hit 11 (of 14) fairways, currently No. 1 for the week in driving accuracy at 71.43 percent (40/56), and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.737 strokes approaching and 4.022 tee-to-green. The West Palm Beach resident went out in bogey-free 6-under before stalling out with eight pars and a lone bogey-5 at 12. He posted -0.195 SG: Putting with 27 total putts. For the week, the 30-year-old totaled 19 birdies versus six bogeys, one double and one triple bogey-7.

Ben Silverman was coasting along at Colonial Country Club before a late blemish erased most of his profits, settling for a 1-under-par 32-37=69 during round two of the Fort Worth Invitational, good for a spot on the top-10 bubble at 5-under 135. It was a stellar opening 15 holes for the PGA TOUR rookie who converted six times from outside nine feet today. That included a pair of par-savers from the 9-to-12 foot range, a 13'9" hole out from the fringe, and a 22'4" birdie bomb at the par-5 11th. However, he swallowed a bogey at the 16th and then found water at the closing, par-4 18th. To compound the error, he then three-jacked from 12'7" to pencil a triple-bogey 7 at the final hole. On the bright side, this will be the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 20 after 36 holes for the entire 2018 calendar year. After a hot start to the season, Silverman has really cooled off. Gamers should keep an eye on the Canadian over the weekend to see if he's ready to return to form.