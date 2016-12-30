Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rich Hill (hand) may return to a bullpen role
LAD promote Julio Urias for Thursday start
Zimmerman, Rendon not in Nats lineup Thurs.
Reds activate C Devin Mesoraco from the DL
CarGo out of lineup on Thursday afternoon
Aaron Sanchez (finger) set to return Sunday
Tigers activate Iglesias from concussion DL
Cesar Hernandez getting the day off Thursday
Kyle Seager (hip) returns to lineup Thursday
Syndergaard (biceps) scratched on Thursday
A's Manaea (shoulder) could take next turn?
Choo hits three-run bomb, scores three runs
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cards have done 'a lot of work' on QB Kizer
Report: Broncos exploring trading up Thursday
Report: WSH could be eyeing Jabrill Peppers
Redskins lock RT Morgan Moses up through 2022
Report: Steelers 'intrigued' by Pat Mahomes
Report: McCaffrey to Panthers a smokescreen
Gareon Conley still likely to be 1st-rounder?
Deshaun Watson: Take me ahead of Trubisky
Unlikely Reddick 'makes it to pick No. 15'
More buzz Dalvin Cook could fall to 2nd round
Report: Garrett 'still the likely pick' at 1
'Growing chatter' for Watson to Jags at No. 4
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joakim Noah undergoes successful surgery
Celtics win Game 5, Avery Bradley scores 24
Kelly Olynyk w/ playoff career-high 14 points
Dwyane Wade's 26/11/8 not enough in Game 5
Markieff Morris struggles with fouls...again
Bradley Beal posts 27 pts in Wizards win
Otto Porter scores 17 pts on four FG attempts
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in Game 5 loss
Jason Smith (bruised calf) exits Wednesday
DEN GM: Top priority to bring back Gallinari
Jaylen Brown (illness) is available to play
Connelly: Jamal Murray will have surgery
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Fiala has fractured femur, done for playoffs
Leon Draisaitl nets 1G, 3A in Game 1 win
Kevin Bieksa doesn't finish GM 1 vs. Oilers
Ryan Getzlaf picks up 2 pts in GM 1 loss
P.K. Subban has huge night in GM 1 win vs STL
Blues-Preds GM 1 delayed during second period
Kevin Fiala stretchered off after ugly injury
Report: BUF interviews Bill Guerin for GM job
John Tortorella chosen as Jack Adams finalist
Erik Karlsson thinks foot issue is behind him
Tyler Seguin undergoes shoulder surgery
Bruins remove interim tag from Bruce Cassidy
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Custer: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Harvick adds K&N West, XFINITY road courses
Truex Jr. team penalized post-Bristol
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Pennink: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Eric Goodale: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Todd Szegedy: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Max Zachem: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Andy Seuss: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Solomito: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Bonsignore: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Christopher: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Choi & Wi set the early Zurich Classic pace
Levy the man to catch in Volvo China Open
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
King: CIN, MIN, GB, Jax like Mixon the most
Kiper joins McShay in mocking Trubisky No. 1
Watson: Insulting if Trubisky goes before me
'Bunch of teams' targeting Foster around 11
Rapsheet: 3 GMs predict Conley goes round 3
Jeremiah proposes five RBs in round one
McGinn and McShay mock Trubisky at No. 1
Cole: Growing chatter linking QB Watson & JAX
PFT: Conley buzz has him going by Rd. 3
Schefter says Trubisky still in play at No. 1
Scout says Hurricanes are happy Kaaya left
SF likes Trubisky; York: We need a star QB
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Other shoe drops, Barton banned for 18 months
Barton could be forced into early retirement
No return for Hull's Norwegian full-back
Eriksen's magic keeps title hopes alive
Relegation looms after Tees-Wear derby defeat
Monreal inspires late Arsenal winner
Huth's blunder gives the Gunners the win
Injury rule Pogba out of the Manchester derby
City fitness boost but no Silva, lining up
What does the future hold for Hector Bellerin
Bertrand goal not enough for Saints
Diego Costa leads Blues to a crucial win
K.J. Choi
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 5/19/1970
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Playing foursomes on day one of the Zurich Classic, K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi coasted to a 5-under-par 33-34=67 to stake their claim as early clubhouse leaders with play still in progress.
The South Korean tandem opened their week on the 10th tee and rattled off five pars and a bogey before rounding into gear. From there, they pieced together a four-hole birdie train that went through the turn and included three putts converted from outside 18 feet, two of them knocked in by Choi. Putting was the story of the day for this duo who walked off the course with seven putts splashed in from outside nine feet, six of those from outside 13 feet. Arriving without much form this week, they are leaning on course knowledge as they both have a podium finish to their credit at TPC Louisiana in 15 previous combined trips to the Pete Dye design.
Apr 27 - 1:39 PM
K.J. Choi heads home in preparation of this week's Shell Houston Open in Humble, Texas.
The transplanted Texan is is 7-for-11 at this event, including four top 10s. Three of those have come on the current venue. However, his current form is not so sparkling. He's kicked off the campaign with a 2-for-10 record with one of those "cuts made" coming in the no-cut CIMB Classic. The 46-year-old should be left on the shelf by gamers in all formats, until he shows any sign of consistent form.
Mar 29 - 4:55 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
K.J. Choi returns to a very comfortable venue as he preps for his 15th appearance at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Despite the length of the layout, Choi has solved the puzzle of the South Course at Torrey Pines. Overall, he is 10-for-14 here but it's been his recent results that have been most impressive. Choi finished runner-up to Brandt Snedeker last year in addition to a runner-up finish in 2014 and a T9 in 2013. The 46-year-old is averaging just 274 yards off the tee, so he doesn't appear to be a great fit on paper for the 7,698-yard layout, but it's also hard for gamers to ignore the trio of top 10s over his last four visits.
Jan 24 - 8:37 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Eight-time PGA TOUR winner K.J. Choi collected a measly 2.50 FedExCup Points during the fall, arriving at the holiday break ranked 207th in the standings.
Choi has played in at least 19 events for 17 straight seasons now, making the FedExCup Playoffs in 9-of-10 since the inaugural edition. He didn't do himself any favors during the fall, though, as he's off to a slow start this time around. Choi went 1-for-3 and the only cut made came in the no-cut CIMB Classic where he finished 75th (of 78). The 46-year-old remains relevant in deeper fantasy leagues but his upside has been limited for many years now. He's posted two or fewer top 10s for five straights seasons.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Choi & Wi set the early Zurich Classic pace
Apr 27 - 1:39 PM
K.J. Choi out of form ahead of Houston Open
Mar 29 - 4:55 PM
Choi returns to site of near-misses @ Farmers
Jan 24 - 8:37 AM
K.J. Choi posts middling fall finishes
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 09:37:00 AM
More K.J. Choi Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
12
0
0
0
0
376
88
0
85
8
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
8
0
0
RBC Heritage
64
0
0
0
13
48
10
0
1
Shell Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
3
2
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
8
1
0
Genesis Open
17
0
0
0
15
49
8
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
100
0
0
0
6
39
9
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
7
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
8
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
28
2
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
4
27
5
0
0
CIMB Classic
75
0
0
0
13
44
12
3
0
