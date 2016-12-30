K.J. Choi Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (46) / 5/19/1970 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 185

Playing foursomes on day one of the Zurich Classic, K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi coasted to a 5-under-par 33-34=67 to stake their claim as early clubhouse leaders with play still in progress. The South Korean tandem opened their week on the 10th tee and rattled off five pars and a bogey before rounding into gear. From there, they pieced together a four-hole birdie train that went through the turn and included three putts converted from outside 18 feet, two of them knocked in by Choi. Putting was the story of the day for this duo who walked off the course with seven putts splashed in from outside nine feet, six of those from outside 13 feet. Arriving without much form this week, they are leaning on course knowledge as they both have a podium finish to their credit at TPC Louisiana in 15 previous combined trips to the Pete Dye design.

K.J. Choi heads home in preparation of this week's Shell Houston Open in Humble, Texas. The transplanted Texan is is 7-for-11 at this event, including four top 10s. Three of those have come on the current venue. However, his current form is not so sparkling. He's kicked off the campaign with a 2-for-10 record with one of those "cuts made" coming in the no-cut CIMB Classic. The 46-year-old should be left on the shelf by gamers in all formats, until he shows any sign of consistent form. Source: PGATOUR.com

K.J. Choi returns to a very comfortable venue as he preps for his 15th appearance at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Despite the length of the layout, Choi has solved the puzzle of the South Course at Torrey Pines. Overall, he is 10-for-14 here but it's been his recent results that have been most impressive. Choi finished runner-up to Brandt Snedeker last year in addition to a runner-up finish in 2014 and a T9 in 2013. The 46-year-old is averaging just 274 yards off the tee, so he doesn't appear to be a great fit on paper for the 7,698-yard layout, but it's also hard for gamers to ignore the trio of top 10s over his last four visits. Source: PGATOUR.com