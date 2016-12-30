Player Page

K.J. Choi

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (46) / 5/19/1970
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 185

Playing foursomes on day one of the Zurich Classic, K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi coasted to a 5-under-par 33-34=67 to stake their claim as early clubhouse leaders with play still in progress.
The South Korean tandem opened their week on the 10th tee and rattled off five pars and a bogey before rounding into gear. From there, they pieced together a four-hole birdie train that went through the turn and included three putts converted from outside 18 feet, two of them knocked in by Choi. Putting was the story of the day for this duo who walked off the course with seven putts splashed in from outside nine feet, six of those from outside 13 feet. Arriving without much form this week, they are leaning on course knowledge as they both have a podium finish to their credit at TPC Louisiana in 15 previous combined trips to the Pete Dye design. Apr 27 - 1:39 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017120 0 0 03768808581
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Openn/a000424800
RBC Heritage6400013481001
Shell Houston Openn/a000526320
Valspar Championshipn/a000522810
Genesis Open170001549800
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am100000639900
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000624510
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000523710
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000622800
The RSM Classicn/a000628200
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000427500
CIMB Classic7500013441230
 

 