David Lipsky

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Blue Jays finalize deal with Joe Smith
Reds sign Desmond Jennings to minors deal
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
Blue Jays finalize $3M pact with J.P. Howell
Report: Loria to sell Miami Marlins for $1.6B
Mets re-sign Blevins to one-year, $6.5M deal
Berry's agent: 'We've got a long ways to go'
Report: Skins have GM McCloughan on notice
Redskins view D-Jax as 'too inconsistent'
Report: At least five teams eyeing FA Garcon
With Hauschka a FA, Seahawks ink Blair Walsh
All sides deny Manziel/CFL workout report
Carson Palmer confirms he's returning for '17
Chiefs: We've had 'positive' talks with Berry
Colts cut D'Qwell Jackson, get $5.5M in space
Chiefs GM Dorsey on Jamaal Charles: We'll see
Chiefs once again endorse Alex Smith as QB
Shane Vereen expected to return if healthy
Marcus Smart scores 18 with five steals
Isaiah Thomas scores 15 in 4th, 34 on night
Al-Farouq Aminu scores season-high 26
Clifford downplays Zeller's quad issue
Harrison Barnes scores 31 points vs. Jazz
Ty Lawson listed as doubtful vs. the Hawks
Gordon Hayward drops 36 points in loss at DAL
Russell Westbrook drops 26th triple-double
Steven Adams scores 20 points vs. Cavs
Homie Sweet Homie: Dario Saric scores 24
T.J. McConnell hits another game-winning shot
Moe Harkless will start for Turner (hand)
Max Pacioretty's massive night powers Habs
Patric Hornqvist scores Pens past Colorado
Jeff Carter nets 2G, 2A in win over Panthers
Vladimir Tarasenko scores OT winner vs. TOR
P.K. Subban nets 2 assists in loss to NYR
J.T. Miller scores 2 goals in win over Preds
Thornton moves ahead of Modano with goal
Nicklas Backstrom scores 3 pts in win vs DET
Pastrnak scores 2 PPGs in win over SJS
Ryan Miller stops all 33 shots vs. Columbus
Ryan Carter to attempt comeback with Wild
Evgeni Malkin out against Avs on Thursday
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Lipsky's R2 67 earns Maybank clubhouse lead
Round 1 @ AT&T Pro-Am postponed until Friday
J.J. Henry WDs after R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
Danny Lee WDs during R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
Weather delays R1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Dahmen dishes out 7 birdies in R1 of the AT&T
Noh goes blemish-free in blustery conditions
Lamb lays a low number in R1 of AT&T Pro-Am
Warren sets pace in Malaysia with opening 63
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Four-star 2018 RB Lingard pledges to Miami
MSU suspends three pending investigation
JuJu Smith-Schuster a possible draft slipper
Mayock: 'Scared to death' of top quarterbacks
Some teams might view Forrest Lamp as a C
Could Marshon Lattimore go as early as No. 2?
Rapoport: Some consider Pat Mahomes QB1
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
Foxes progress into FA Cup Fifth Round
Kouyate back in training ahead of GW25
Late fitness test for Cresswell ahead of GW25
Masuaku set for return after two-month layoff
Tom Cleverley showing signs of life
West Ham cautious with Carroll injury
Pochettino: Rose injury not serious
Hernandez injury hands Niasse his chance
Jose Holebas back with a splash
Jake Livermore fits in nicely at Albion
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
David Lipsky
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/14/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
David Lipsky caressed a bogey-free round of 5-under-par 32-35=67 at Saujana G&CC to assume the clubhouse lead halfway through the second round of the Maybank Championship on 9-under 135, two ahead of a large group on 7-under.
With the round one leader Marc Warren making an early birdie Lipsky was immedately 2nd on the live leaderboard, but he'll be taking an enjoyable lunch having posted a 36-hole total none of the Friday morning starters could match. He started with a fast front nine that witnessed birdies at 1, 5, 6 and 7; the back nine saw just the one hole ticked at 17 (for the second day running). Back in 2012 Lipsky finished T3 in the Malaysian Open so he's no stranger to playing well in the country. That result came a few weeks after his breakthrough win on the Asian Tour in the Cambodian Classic (indeed it was part of a run of form that rather pleasingly ran 1-2-3). His consistency in Asian Tour events is impressive: this effort will make him 23-for-25 since the middle of 2014. He's hinted at going close to the win in recent weeks, when T5 in the Hong Kong Open and T4 after 18 holes last week in Dubai.
Feb 10 - 2:46 AM
David Lipsky opened with four straight birdies and posted a 5-under-par 32-35=67 in round one of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, currently good enough for T4 on the live leaderboard.
Hitting fairways was the key for the American today as he found 12 of 14 to allow him to attack the flags. He cashed in from the get-go, reeling off circles at 1, 2, 3 and 4 before calming with four pars. He gave one of those early gains back at the difficult par-4 9th but got the birdie count going again with another rush of red at 10, 12 and 13. The pattern of his opening nine repeated though and he rounded it off with four pars and a bogey (No. 15). Lipsky is 2-for-2 here and this is the third straight time he's opened with a round in the 60s following 68s in both 2015 and 2016. He had to settle for T27 and T63 respectively in those two tournaments so will want to make more use of his good start this time. He'd arrived in Dubai after T39 in Abu Dhabi and T41 in Qatar.
Feb 2 - 5:27 AM
David Lipsky turns his attention to Doha GC this week as he pegs it up in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters for a third time.
It hasn't been a happy hunting ground yet for the American; he missed the cut on debut (75-71) in 2015 and finished way down the field last year in T73 (71-72-76-78). However, this is a player looking much more assured on the European Tour these days and he's picked off an impressive five top six finishes in his last 13 starts. The most recent was T5 in the Hong Kong Open last month. Lipsky, who goes off in the third group of the day from the first tee on Thursday morning, finished a career-high 47th on the 2016 Race to Dubai.
Jan 25 - 5:48 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
As David Lipsky prepares to tee it up in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first tournament of the European Tour's Desert Swing, he knows he needs to up his game.
The American's two visits to Abu Dhabi GC have been consistent, but not in the manner he would like. He shot 72-71 in 2015 and 72-72 in 2016 - and missed the cut both times. With a record of MC-T73 at Doha GC, T27-T63 at the Emirates GC, and T75-T35 at Jumeirah, it's probably safe to say that he hasn't yet found his best game when in the Middle East. In fact he's gone sub-70 just three times in 26 rounds; he'll need to improve on that record to be a factor this week. His best hope might be form: He was T5 in the Portugal Masters, then T6 in the Turkish Airlines Open, before stumbling in the Nedbank Challenge (T50) and DP World Tour Championship (T35), but the T5 in the Hong Kong Open got him back to those previous levels. Can he keep it up?
Jan 17 - 9:07 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Lipsky's R2 67 earns Maybank clubhouse lead
Feb 10 - 2:46 AM
Lipsky starts fast in Dubai; two behind lead
Feb 2 - 5:27 AM
Lipsky looking for better fortunes in Qatar
Jan 25 - 5:48 AM
Lipsky hoping form trumps his course record
Jan 17 - 9:07 AM
More David Lipsky Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
49
7
0
14
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
