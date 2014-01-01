David Lipsky Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 7/14/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

David Lipsky caressed a bogey-free round of 5-under-par 32-35=67 at Saujana G&CC to assume the clubhouse lead halfway through the second round of the Maybank Championship on 9-under 135, two ahead of a large group on 7-under. With the round one leader Marc Warren making an early birdie Lipsky was immedately 2nd on the live leaderboard, but he'll be taking an enjoyable lunch having posted a 36-hole total none of the Friday morning starters could match. He started with a fast front nine that witnessed birdies at 1, 5, 6 and 7; the back nine saw just the one hole ticked at 17 (for the second day running). Back in 2012 Lipsky finished T3 in the Malaysian Open so he's no stranger to playing well in the country. That result came a few weeks after his breakthrough win on the Asian Tour in the Cambodian Classic (indeed it was part of a run of form that rather pleasingly ran 1-2-3). His consistency in Asian Tour events is impressive: this effort will make him 23-for-25 since the middle of 2014. He's hinted at going close to the win in recent weeks, when T5 in the Hong Kong Open and T4 after 18 holes last week in Dubai.

David Lipsky opened with four straight birdies and posted a 5-under-par 32-35=67 in round one of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, currently good enough for T4 on the live leaderboard. Hitting fairways was the key for the American today as he found 12 of 14 to allow him to attack the flags. He cashed in from the get-go, reeling off circles at 1, 2, 3 and 4 before calming with four pars. He gave one of those early gains back at the difficult par-4 9th but got the birdie count going again with another rush of red at 10, 12 and 13. The pattern of his opening nine repeated though and he rounded it off with four pars and a bogey (No. 15). Lipsky is 2-for-2 here and this is the third straight time he's opened with a round in the 60s following 68s in both 2015 and 2016. He had to settle for T27 and T63 respectively in those two tournaments so will want to make more use of his good start this time. He'd arrived in Dubai after T39 in Abu Dhabi and T41 in Qatar.

David Lipsky turns his attention to Doha GC this week as he pegs it up in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters for a third time. It hasn't been a happy hunting ground yet for the American; he missed the cut on debut (75-71) in 2015 and finished way down the field last year in T73 (71-72-76-78). However, this is a player looking much more assured on the European Tour these days and he's picked off an impressive five top six finishes in his last 13 starts. The most recent was T5 in the Hong Kong Open last month. Lipsky, who goes off in the third group of the day from the first tee on Thursday morning, finished a career-high 47th on the 2016 Race to Dubai. Source: EuropeanTour.com