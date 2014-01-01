Player Page

David Lipsky

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/14/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

David Lipsky caressed a bogey-free round of 5-under-par 32-35=67 at Saujana G&CC to assume the clubhouse lead halfway through the second round of the Maybank Championship on 9-under 135, two ahead of a large group on 7-under.
With the round one leader Marc Warren making an early birdie Lipsky was immedately 2nd on the live leaderboard, but he'll be taking an enjoyable lunch having posted a 36-hole total none of the Friday morning starters could match. He started with a fast front nine that witnessed birdies at 1, 5, 6 and 7; the back nine saw just the one hole ticked at 17 (for the second day running). Back in 2012 Lipsky finished T3 in the Malaysian Open so he's no stranger to playing well in the country. That result came a few weeks after his breakthrough win on the Asian Tour in the Cambodian Classic (indeed it was part of a run of form that rather pleasingly ran 1-2-3). His consistency in Asian Tour events is impressive: this effort will make him 23-for-25 since the middle of 2014. He's hinted at going close to the win in recent weeks, when T5 in the Hong Kong Open and T4 after 18 holes last week in Dubai. Feb 10 - 2:46 AM
More David Lipsky Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201510 0 0 049701420
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 