Cameron Smith

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 172

Making his tournament debut, World No. 122 Cameron Smith spun a week-low 7-under-par 31-34=65 in today's second round of the Valero Texas Open to reach 7-under 137, up 68 places on the live leaderboard to solo 2nd, one shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Bud Cauley.
Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 23-year-old landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 5.474 strokes around-the-green, the current leader in the latter at 6.170. He kicked off with four pars and a lone bogey-6 at 14 (3-putt from 50'0"), but followed with a 3-birdie train on holes 15-17. The Aussie went back-to-back at Nos. 4 and 5, closing with eagle-3 at the eighth and walking off with birdie-3 at nine, capping with a 21-footer from the fringe. Of his seven par breakers, four were unconventional, highlighted by a hole-out eagle at the par-5 eighth from a greenside bunker 87'5" from the target. Apr 21 - 1:34 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017130 0 1 05261965124121
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Heritage290001450710
Shell Houston Openn/a000820620
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard3400017391510
Valspar Championship4900013451400
Genesis Open2800018411300
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am890037311120
Waste Management Phoenix Open4200017441100
Farmers Insurance Open330011250810
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001234431
Sony Open in Hawaii270002240910
OHL Classic at Mayakoba4200019421100
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open1000124361010
Safeway Open350001354500
 

 