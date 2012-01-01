Cameron Smith Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 8/18/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 172

Making his tournament debut, World No. 122 Cameron Smith spun a week-low 7-under-par 31-34=65 in today's second round of the Valero Texas Open to reach 7-under 137, up 68 places on the live leaderboard to solo 2nd, one shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Bud Cauley. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 23-year-old landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 5.474 strokes around-the-green, the current leader in the latter at 6.170. He kicked off with four pars and a lone bogey-6 at 14 (3-putt from 50'0"), but followed with a 3-birdie train on holes 15-17. The Aussie went back-to-back at Nos. 4 and 5, closing with eagle-3 at the eighth and walking off with birdie-3 at nine, capping with a 21-footer from the fringe. Of his seven par breakers, four were unconventional, highlighted by a hole-out eagle at the par-5 eighth from a greenside bunker 87'5" from the target.

Cameron Smith finished T15 in his 2015 RBC Heritage debut and returns this week for a second look at Harbour Town Golf Links. The Young Aussie circled 20 birdies during his Heritage debut two years ago. He ran a putting clinic that week, gaining 10.57 strokes putting on the week to offset -4.13 strokes tee-to-green. That is nothing new for the 23-year-old who leans heavily on his stellar short game from week-to-week. In that sense, Harbour Town GL is a good fit since it restricts the bomb-and-gouge approach from his opponents arsenal. Smith currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup race but he's still searching for his first PGA TOUR win. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 121 and Web.com Tour grad Cameron Smith is at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort for his second Valspar Championship. The 23-year-old posted a T42 on debut last year after progressively worse laps of 70-71-73-74. He's 8-for-10 so far this season with two top 25s and a season best and lone top 10 of T10 at the Shriners back in November. The Aussie ranks in the top 50 in all strokes gained categories with the exception of SG: Off-the-Tee, where he's 139th, and correspondingly, is 179th in Driving Accuracy at 54.80 percent. With 213.722 FedExCup points, he enters the week 5th on the WCT reshuffle and off a T28 at the Genesis Open (69-69-69-72). Source: PGATOUR.com