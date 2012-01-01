Cameron Smith

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jacob deGrom (neck) pushed back to Saturday
Report: Lindor turned down $100M extension
Trevor Plouffe rocks three-run homer vs. M's
Paxton surrenders five runs in no-decision
DeShields delivers as Rangers walk off in 13
Shaw homers in third straight, Brewers win
Franco's homer, two RBI lead Phils past Mets
Kipnis (shoulder) expected to return Friday
Cespedes (hamstring) expects to miss 2-3 days
Strasburg fans 10 as Nationals edge Braves
Mackanin mum on Phillies' closer situation
Hardy knocks in winning run to down Reds
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Eagle-birdie finish in R2 lifts Smith to 65
Cauley clears from the pack early in R2 @ VTO
Wiesberger surges clear in Shenzhen with 65
Woods extends time off with another surgery
Grace grabs early lead at Valero Texas Open
MacKenzie makes waves in R1 of the Valero
Huh heats up early at the Valero Texas Open
Wiesberger 2 back before play halted in China
Watson cards 66, leads Shenzhen International
Walker battles Lyme disease ahead of VTO
Course horse Fleetwood makes Shenzhen return
Course horse Hoffman back for VTO defense
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mayock doesn't think QB Evans will get picked
Panthers GM: Fournette and McCaffrey both fit
Browns coaches, front office disagree over #1
Stanford OC: CAR scheme perfect for McCaffrey
Norris, Kempski, McLane: PHI can draft Mixon
Three teams visiting LB Foster this weekend
Hobson suggests O.J. Howard possible CIN pick
Caplan: Bowser visited ATL, MIA and BAL
Donnel Pumphrey off the board by round five?
Report: Four teams are locked in on Trubisky
DeShone Kizer says he could be greatest ever
Jourdan Lewis trial date set for July 24
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pep hints at Gabriel Jesus return
Cahill set to miss out on FA Cup semis
Palace slowly returning to fitness
McCarthy may not return this season
Mustafi to miss out on FA Cup semis
Rose could return in time for Week 35 derby
Routledge and Cork out for Swansea this week
Reds with possible crisis in central defense
Injuries mar United win to secure semis berth
Ibrahimovic hobbles off as Utd limp through
Rojo injury adds to United's CB crisis
Hammers to face Everton with depleted attack
Cameron Smith
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cameron Smith
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/18/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 172
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tournament debut, World No. 122 Cameron Smith spun a week-low 7-under-par 31-34=65 in today's second round of the Valero Texas Open to reach 7-under 137, up
68
places on the live leaderboard to solo 2nd, one shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Bud Cauley.
Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 23-year-old landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining
5.474
strokes around-the-green, the current leader in the latter at 6.170. He kicked off with four pars and a lone bogey-6 at 14 (3-putt from 50'0"), but followed with a 3-birdie train on holes 15-17. The Aussie went back-to-back at Nos. 4 and 5, closing with eagle-3 at the eighth and walking off with birdie-3 at nine, capping with a 21-footer from the fringe. Of his seven par breakers,
four
were unconventional, highlighted by a hole-out eagle at the par-5 eighth from a greenside bunker 87'5" from the target.
Apr 21 - 1:34 PM
Cameron Smith finished T15 in his 2015 RBC Heritage debut and returns this week for a second look at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The Young Aussie circled 20 birdies during his Heritage debut two years ago. He ran a putting clinic that week, gaining 10.57 strokes putting on the week to offset -4.13 strokes tee-to-green. That is nothing new for the 23-year-old who leans heavily on his stellar short game from week-to-week. In that sense, Harbour Town GL is a good fit since it restricts the bomb-and-gouge approach from his opponents arsenal. Smith currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup race but he's still searching for his first PGA TOUR win.
Apr 11 - 9:19 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 121 and Web.com Tour grad Cameron Smith is at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort for his second Valspar Championship.
The 23-year-old posted a T42 on debut last year after progressively worse laps of 70-71-73-74. He's 8-for-10 so far this season with two top 25s and a season best and lone top 10 of T10 at the Shriners back in November. The Aussie ranks in the top 50 in all strokes gained categories with the exception of SG: Off-the-Tee, where he's 139th, and correspondingly, is 179th in Driving Accuracy at 54.80 percent. With 213.722 FedExCup points, he enters the week 5th on the WCT reshuffle and off a T28 at the Genesis Open (69-69-69-72).
Mar 8 - 4:14 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Cameron Smith styled a 6-under-par 31-33=64 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii, posting up as a part of the five-way tie for second place as the afternoon wave gets underway.
The young Aussie was dialed in from the start, picking off a birdie at the par-4 second before nearly dunking his 131-yard approach shot at the par-4 fifth. He added a hole out birdie from the fringe (45'2") at the par-4 eighth and another tap-in birdie at he par-5 ninth before making the turn at 4-under 31. Smith's lone bogey of the round came at the par-3 11th where he found a greenside bunker and failed to get up-and-down to save par. On the day he found just six (of 14) fairways but his great approach play and short game carried him across the finish line. It has to be a bit discouraging to post such a good round and find yourself five strokes off the lead (Justin Thomas 11-under 59) but Smith is still in great position after day one.
Jan 12 - 6:49 PM
Eagle-birdie finish in R2 lifts Smith to 65
Apr 21 - 1:34 PM
Cameron Smith sets his eyes on Harbour Town
Apr 11 - 9:19 AM
Aussie Smith does battle in second Valspar
Mar 8 - 4:14 PM
Cameron Smith steady in R1 of Sony Open
Jan 12 - 6:49 PM
More Cameron Smith Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
13
0
0
1
0
526
196
5
124
12
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
RBC Heritage
29
0
0
0
14
50
7
1
0
Shell Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
6
2
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
34
0
0
0
17
39
15
1
0
Valspar Championship
49
0
0
0
13
45
14
0
0
Genesis Open
28
0
0
0
18
41
13
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
89
0
0
3
7
31
11
2
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
42
0
0
0
17
44
11
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
33
0
0
1
12
50
8
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
12
34
4
3
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
27
0
0
0
22
40
9
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
42
0
0
0
19
42
11
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
10
0
0
1
24
36
10
1
0
Safeway Open
35
0
0
0
13
54
5
0
0
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Brendan Steele arrives in good form as he preps for a course where he's previously won.
