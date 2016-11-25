Jon Rahm Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (22) / 11/10/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" /

Making his tournament debut, World No. 137 Jon Rahm hung up a 7-under-par 35-30=65 in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 13-under 275, good for a 3-shot win over Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan, the first, first-time winner at the FIO since Jay Don Blake in 1991, and the youngest winner of the event at age 22 years, 2 months and 19 days. The Spaniard breaks through in his 17th career start on TOUR, 12th as a pro, and fifth event of the season. His previous best on TOUR was T2 in his debut at the 2016 RBC Canadian Open on a sponsor exemption, and his previous best this season was a pair of T15s. After opening 72-69-69, the Arizona State alum (2016) began the finale on 6-under (T13), three back of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the fifth-to-last threesome, he kicked off with a 3-putt bogey at the par-4 first (from 41'10") but rebounded for birdie-2 at three and a 12-footer for birdie at the par-4 fifth to turn 1-under. Rahm circled another 2 at 11 (from 13'4"), dribbled-in an 18-footer for eagle-3 at 13, and birdied the par-4 17th (from 5'0"). He saved his best for last, however, improbably canning a 60'8" eagle from the fringe (using the flat stick) at the par-5 last, posting the best round of the day and tying the low round of the week.

Playing the Nicklaus Tournament Course, World No. 137 Jon Rahm smoothed a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-32=66 in the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to reach 7-under 137, up 58 places to T21. The 22-year-old opened his tournament debut with an up-and-down 1-under 71 at La Quinta Country Club on six (of 14) fairways and 12 green in regulation, going 1-for-5 in sand saves. Day 2, which began off No. 10 tee, brought better results, carding six birdies on 10 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation. He circled Nos. 10, 13, 14, 18, 2 and 3, and went 2-for-2 in sand saves

First-round leaders Spain went from one in front to four behind after day two of the World Cup of Golf in Australia after John Rahm and Rafa Cabrera-Bello combined for a 5-under-par 32-35=67 in Friday's fourballs. Nothing too wrong with that score on a windy day at Kingston Heath except others were able to go lower in the better-ball format. Denmark surged into a three-shot lead after a 12-under 60 while there were two 64s, four 65s and seven 66s spread across the 28-team field. Spain is now solo third on 8-under 136, four behind the Danes. Rahm and Cabrera-Bello made their first birdie at 2 but had to scribble a bogey at 3. They picked up the pace with circles at 5, 7, 8, 11 and 13 but could make no further progress and had to settle for pars at the closing five holes. They'll hope to shine again in Saturday's foursomes, a format which saw them post the only round in the 60s on day one.