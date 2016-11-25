Player Page

Jon Rahm

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" /

Making his tournament debut, World No. 137 Jon Rahm hung up a 7-under-par 35-30=65 in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 13-under 275, good for a 3-shot win over Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan, the first, first-time winner at the FIO since Jay Don Blake in 1991, and the youngest winner of the event at age 22 years, 2 months and 19 days.
The Spaniard breaks through in his 17th career start on TOUR, 12th as a pro, and fifth event of the season. His previous best on TOUR was T2 in his debut at the 2016 RBC Canadian Open on a sponsor exemption, and his previous best this season was a pair of T15s. After opening 72-69-69, the Arizona State alum (2016) began the finale on 6-under (T13), three back of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the fifth-to-last threesome, he kicked off with a 3-putt bogey at the par-4 first (from 41'10") but rebounded for birdie-2 at three and a 12-footer for birdie at the par-4 fifth to turn 1-under. Rahm circled another 2 at 11 (from 13'4"), dribbled-in an 18-footer for eagle-3 at 13, and birdied the par-4 17th (from 5'0"). He saved his best for last, however, improbably canning a 60'8" eagle from the fringe (using the flat stick) at the par-5 last, posting the best round of the day and tying the low round of the week. Jan 29 - 6:39 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 11628323560
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge340002043720
OHL Classic at Mayakoba500002041830
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open1500121401000
Safeway Open1510122381010
 

 