Romain Wattel Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 1/10/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 154

Latest News Recent News

Romain Wattel finally broke his European Tour duck, winning the 2017 KLM Open at The Dutch after a fighting final round of 2-under-par 33-36=69 gave him a 15-under total of 269, good to hold off his playing partners and the eventual runner-up Austin Connelly. It had been unlucky 13 for the Frenchman, who had made that number of top five finishes on the Tour without claiming victory, and indeed had gone nearly 18 months without adding to that tally. He headed into the final day one adrift of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, but striped three early birdies at 2, 4 and 6 to gain the lead. There followed two bogeys (at 8 and 11), plus a final par breaker (at 10) as he and compatriot Joel Stalter exchanged the lead. They were soon joined by a resurgent Aphibarnrat but, as the three played together and hit the homeward holes, it was Wattel who remained calm, adding eight pars as the others wilted. Ahead Connelly set a 14-under target which Wattel bettered when completing an up-and-down at the last. His excited response revealed the frustration of waiting seven and a half years (and 187 starts) for his first title at this level.

Romain Wattel’s birdie blitz saw him end the third round of the KLM Open at The Dutch alone in second after a 7-under-par 32-32=64 left him on 13-under 200, just one behind the leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat. The Frenchman’s move was sudden and dramatic after he had posted five straight pars from the first tee: He made seven birdies in the next 11 holes. His first was something of a disappointment, being a birdie at the par-5 sixth when he had eagled it in rounds one and two. But he then made four more birdies around the turn at 8, 9, 10 and 11. A pair of twos at the par-3 14th (tap in) and 16th (7’0") completed the wonderful stretch of golf and moved him one clear of fellow Frenchman Joel Stalter in second. Wattel is in his seventh consecutive year on tour, but is yet to win (despite six top three finishes) and this year resides in 130th on the Race to Dubai so Sunday matters.

Romain Wattel posted his first top 25 of the season in China on his last start and now tries his luck in this week's Rocco Forte Open in Italy. The Frenchman was T24 in the Volvo China Open after carding 66-71 on the weekend and it came two starts after his previous best of 2017 when T27 at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco. Things appear to be looking up then after a slow start to the season. Wattel has cashed in six straight starts since February and should be confident of making that seven in Italy where he's enjoyed some good results. In the Italian Open, Wattel was 8-11-10 from 2013-2015 and has made his last four cuts there. This is his first start at Verdura GC. Source: EuropeanTour.com