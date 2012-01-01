Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Willson Contreras' suspension cut to one game
Miggy (back) out Sun. but won't be shut down
Salvador Perez (intercostal) held out again
Jason Kipnis activated, starting in CF Sunday
Jose Ramirez (hamstring) held out again Sun.
Starling Marte (finger) out again on Sunday
Danny Duffy activated for Sunday's start
Alfaro's go-ahead homer propels Phillies
Gordon, Marlins sprint to early lead in win
Donaldson has two homers in monster night
deGrom goes seven strong in win over Braves
Myers exited game with right leg contusion
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
Lagergren joins Stalter at top in KLM Open
Leishman R2 64; extends BMW lead to three
Fowler flashes up the BMW board w/ day-low 64
Past champ J. Day posts 13-under; R2 65
Stalter battles wobble to keep KLM Open lead
Aphibarnrat posts halfway target at KLM Open
Stalter sets new mark; leads after KLM Rnd 1
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Romain Wattel
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/10/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 154
Latest News
Recent News
Romain Wattel finally broke his European Tour duck, winning the 2017 KLM Open at The Dutch after a fighting final round of 2-under-par 33-36=69 gave him a 15-under total of 269, good to hold off his playing partners and the eventual runner-up Austin Connelly.
It had been unlucky 13 for the Frenchman, who had made that number of top five finishes on the Tour without claiming victory, and indeed had gone nearly 18 months without adding to that tally. He headed into the final day one adrift of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, but striped three early birdies at 2, 4 and 6 to gain the lead. There followed two bogeys (at 8 and 11), plus a final par breaker (at 10) as he and compatriot Joel Stalter exchanged the lead. They were soon joined by a resurgent Aphibarnrat but, as the three played together and hit the homeward holes, it was Wattel who remained calm, adding eight pars as the others wilted. Ahead Connelly set a 14-under target which Wattel bettered when completing an up-and-down at the last. His excited response revealed the frustration of waiting seven and a half years (and 187 starts) for his first title at this level.
Sep 17 - 11:28 AM
Romain Wattel’s birdie blitz saw him end the third round of the KLM Open at The Dutch alone in second after a 7-under-par 32-32=64 left him on 13-under 200, just one behind the leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
The Frenchman’s move was sudden and dramatic after he had posted five straight pars from the first tee: He made seven birdies in the next 11 holes. His first was something of a disappointment, being a birdie at the par-5 sixth when he had eagled it in rounds one and two. But he then made four more birdies around the turn at 8, 9, 10 and 11. A pair of twos at the par-3 14th (tap in) and 16th (7’0") completed the wonderful stretch of golf and moved him one clear of fellow Frenchman Joel Stalter in second. Wattel is in his seventh consecutive year on tour, but is yet to win (despite six top three finishes) and this year resides in 130th on the Race to Dubai so Sunday matters.
Sep 16 - 1:12 PM
Romain Wattel posted his first top 25 of the season in China on his last start and now tries his luck in this week's Rocco Forte Open in Italy.
The Frenchman was T24 in the Volvo China Open after carding 66-71 on the weekend and it came two starts after his previous best of 2017 when T27 at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco. Things appear to be looking up then after a slow start to the season. Wattel has cashed in six straight starts since February and should be confident of making that seven in Italy where he's enjoyed some good results. In the Italian Open, Wattel was 8-11-10 from 2013-2015 and has made his last four cuts there. This is his first start at Verdura GC.
May 17 - 6:35 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Romain Wattel will make a fifth appearance in India when he tes it up at this week's Hero Indian Open in New Delhi, hosted by the new Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club.
The Frenchman missed the cut in last year's renewal of this tournament, the first time he had failed to play all four rounds in the country and just 12 months after posting his best finish, T7 in the 2015 event at Delhi GC. Previously he had played twice here at DLF G&CC, but both times were on the Arnold Palmer designed layout. It's been a slow start to the 2017 campaign for Wattel, who is 3-for-5 but with a best of just T47 last time out in the Maybank Championship. Last year was built on a lucrative T4 in the BMW PGA Championship, after which, however, he recorded just one top 20, when T18 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He'll want a good week sooner rather than later but this is the third year in a row that he has started slowly so will have faith that he can turn it around.
Mar 7 - 9:25 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
Sep 17 - 11:28 AM
Wattel scorches into second at the KLM Open
Sep 16 - 1:12 PM
Wattel looks to kick on as Tour reaches Italy
May 17 - 6:35 AM
Wattel looking to kickstart slow 2017 season
Mar 7 - 9:25 AM
More Romain Wattel Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
41
6
1
23
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
