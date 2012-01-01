Player Page

Romain Wattel

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 154

Romain Wattel finally broke his European Tour duck, winning the 2017 KLM Open at The Dutch after a fighting final round of 2-under-par 33-36=69 gave him a 15-under total of 269, good to hold off his playing partners and the eventual runner-up Austin Connelly.
It had been unlucky 13 for the Frenchman, who had made that number of top five finishes on the Tour without claiming victory, and indeed had gone nearly 18 months without adding to that tally. He headed into the final day one adrift of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, but striped three early birdies at 2, 4 and 6 to gain the lead. There followed two bogeys (at 8 and 11), plus a final par breaker (at 10) as he and compatriot Joel Stalter exchanged the lead. They were soon joined by a resurgent Aphibarnrat but, as the three played together and hit the homeward holes, it was Wattel who remained calm, adding eight pars as the others wilted. Ahead Connelly set a 14-under target which Wattel bettered when completing an up-and-down at the last. His excited response revealed the frustration of waiting seven and a half years (and 187 starts) for his first title at this level. Sep 17 - 11:28 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 041612310
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 