Andy Sullivan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 5/19/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 158

After a slow start, Andy Sullivan delivered a bogey-free 4-under-par 36-32=68 in his second round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, arriving at 8-under 136 and in a six-way tie for the 36-hole lead with Jorge Campillo, Bradley Dredge, Nacho Elvira, Mikko Korhonen and Thomas Aiken. Sullivan's second 68 of the week was a tale of two nines. On his first, 10-18, the Englishman could only reel off a full set of pars, thus failing to advance his overnight score of 4-under. But a birdie at No. 2 proved the catalyst and he picked up further shots at 4, 7 and 8 to jump 13 spots up the leaderboard to T1. One obvious point to note when looking at his scorecard is that the Englishman failed to birdie any of the par 5s today so will feel he left some shots out there. No matter, he'll still be happy with his week so far after shooting 79 in the final round in Abu Dhabi last Sunday to finish T73.

Despite the major hiccup of a double bogey-7 in Thursday's opening foursomes, England's Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood opened their bid for glory at the World Cup of Golf in Australia with a 1-under-par 34-37=71, ending the day T4. That's a strong first 18 holes for the English duo on a day when 22 of the 28 teams couldn't shoot under par in testing conditions at Kingston Heath in Melbourne. It puts them just two behind leaders Spain and in position to make a run in Friday's first round of fourballs. After an early bogey at 3, Wood and Sullivan found a groove with red circles at 5, 8 and 10. They suffered a big blow when swallowing a double bogey on the par-5 12th but got back into red figures with a birdie-2 at 15 and stayed there with three closing pars.

Andy Sullivan overcame a tricky start to post 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, leaving him solo third on 7-under 209 when he signed his card. The Englishman seems to have discovered the secret of breaking 70 at the Gary Player Country Club. Twelve months ago he finished T16 in this event with rounds of 71-71-70-74 and he added a 72 in round one this week, but he followed it with a 69 on Friday and then raced across the back nine to notch his 68 on Moving Day. Early on he set an irritating pattern, going birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey from the 1st. But he was to drop no further shots as he ticked par breakers at 8 and 11 before very nearly concluding his round in superb style. He made birdie from 8'0" at the par-three 16th, then drained a looping right-to-left 30'0" par breaker at 17, and after his approach took a fortunate bounce off the bunker he had just 4'0" for the hat-trick but the putt lipped out and he holed out for par from 6'0". When he finished his round he was four behind the leader Jeunghun Wang, with second-placed Louis Oosthuizen still out on the course.