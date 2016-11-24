Player Page

Andy Sullivan

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 158

Latest News

Recent News

After a slow start, Andy Sullivan delivered a bogey-free 4-under-par 36-32=68 in his second round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, arriving at 8-under 136 and in a six-way tie for the 36-hole lead with Jorge Campillo, Bradley Dredge, Nacho Elvira, Mikko Korhonen and Thomas Aiken.
Sullivan's second 68 of the week was a tale of two nines. On his first, 10-18, the Englishman could only reel off a full set of pars, thus failing to advance his overnight score of 4-under. But a birdie at No. 2 proved the catalyst and he picked up further shots at 4, 7 and 8 to jump 13 spots up the leaderboard to T1. One obvious point to note when looking at his scorecard is that the Englishman failed to birdie any of the par 5s today so will feel he left some shots out there. No matter, he'll still be happy with his week so far after shooting 79 in the final round in Abu Dhabi last Sunday to finish T73. Jan 27 - 5:02 AM
More Andy Sullivan Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201690 0 0 035998310682
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 