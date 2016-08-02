Player Page

Gary Stal

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 152

Latest News

Recent News

Gary Stal opened his account in the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam with a 3-under-par 34-36=70, good a one stroke clubhouse lead over a group of eight players sharing T2 after the morning wave had completed their rounds.
The Frenchman secured a neat back nine on the Red Course which included three birdies (at 12, 13 and 18) and six pars. The front nine (his second) was bookended with birdie-par combos at 1 and 2 then 8 and 9. He’s just 2-for-7 in the season and since he enjoyed a golden patch at the start of 2015 it has been tough for him. In that short good spell two years ago he ticked off three top five finishes, including his only win, the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, in just four weeks. It helped him finish 41st on the Race to Dubai, but since then he has managed just one two top tens, both at the Lyoness Open, and ended the 2016 R2D Just 168th. This week marks his course debut. Apr 13 - 10:01 AM
More Gary Stal Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 019501200
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 