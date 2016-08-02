Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Correa won't discuss early extension
Ian Kinsler out of Tigers' lineup on Thursday
David Price two weeks from rehab outings?
Rondon lifted after collision w/ sore knee
Stanton cranks two bombs versus Braves
Franco goes 2-for-4 with a grand slam Wed.
Chase Anderson goes seven shutout vs. Jays
Holland flirts with no-no in scoreless outing
Stephen Piscotty homers, nets five total RBI
Leake masterful over seven shutout frames
MRI reveals a partial tear in Buchholz's arm
Judge homers, plates three in win over Rays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Lynch likely to be traded to Raiders
Jets hosting UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky
Marshawn Lynch begins 'reinstatement process'
Free agent Cutler contemplating retirement
Giants offer DT Hankins 4 years, $28 million
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Playoffs Finally Set
Apr 13
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
Cheick Diallo grabs 16 rebounds in win
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 28 with 21 boards
Boban Marjanovic double-doubles w/ 3 blocks
Kris Dunn hands out 16 dimes in loss
Paul George, Pacers secure No. 7 seed on Wed
Jamal Murray scores 27 points w/ six dimes
Nikola Jokic closes with 29/16/8, five blocks
Crowder scores 16, Boston clinches No. 1 seed
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
Jake Allen makes 51 saves in win over Wild
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in Game 1 W over CBJ
Henrik Lundqvist shuts out Habs in Game 1
Tuukka Rask leads Bruins to GM 1 win over OTT
Sharks missing Joe Thornton (LBI) in Game 1
Penguins scratch Mark Streit in Game 1
Matt Murray suffers injury in pregame warmups
Bruins don't have David Krejci for Game 1
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
Logan Couture (mouth) to be a game-time call
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stal takes early lead in Trophee Hassan II
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Chris Godwin visited the Jets Wednesday
Noles EDGE/DL Walker visits NE, CAR & JAX
Booger: Both sides want Dalvin Cook to Bucs
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Gary Stal
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/9/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 152
Latest News
Recent News
Gary Stal opened his account in the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam with a 3-under-par 34-36=70, good a one stroke clubhouse lead over a group of eight players sharing T2 after the morning wave had completed their rounds.
The Frenchman secured a neat back nine on the Red Course which included three birdies (at 12, 13 and 18) and six pars. The front nine (his second) was bookended with birdie-par combos at 1 and 2 then 8 and 9. He’s just 2-for-7 in the season and since he enjoyed a golden patch at the start of 2015 it has been tough for him. In that short good spell two years ago he ticked off three top five finishes, including his only win, the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, in just four weeks. It helped him finish 41st on the Race to Dubai, but since then he has managed just one two top tens, both at the Lyoness Open, and ended the 2016 R2D Just 168th. This week marks his course debut.
Apr 13 - 10:01 AM
Gary Stal will make his first start in the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play over the Fidra Links at Archerfield Links Golf Club.
If he starts this week as he did the Scottish Open the Frenchman won't be hanging around for long: he shot 81-72 at Castle Stuart. In six visits to Scotland he is 5-for-6 but yet to crack the top 30. His form is a concern also: he arrives 1-for-8 and although the exception was a fine T4 in the Lyoness Open even that week he threw in a round of 76. In fact 9 of his last 20 rounds have been 76 or worse, keep that up and he'll need a good draw to progress far this week - he plays Robert Rock in round one.
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 10:55:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
After missing the cut in the U.S. Open at Oakmont, Gary Stal heads back to Europe for the BMW International Open in Germany.
A qualifier, Stal shot a solid opening 71 but a second-round 76 meant he missed the cut by a single shot in Pennsylvania. The Frenchman departed for the U.S. Open on the back of T6 at the Lyoness Open in Austria so will hope to pick up that form again in Germany this week. He topped the Putting Average stats at the Lyoness which was something of a turnaround as he loiters down in 104th and 146th on the European Tour's two putting category stats this year. Stal has played Gut Larchenhof just once, finishing T33 in 2014. That, after opening with a 66 which put him third after the opening round.
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Gary Stal needs to improve on his previous American adventures when he tees it up in this week's U.S. Open Championship hosted by Oakmont CC.
The Frenchman looked to have no hope of making his major championship debut when shooting a first round 73 in the International Sectional Qualifier at Walton Heath GC, but he raced through the field with an afternoon 67 to qualify with some ease on 4-under-par 137. The 24-year-old winner of the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship used that round to kick start a season that was limping along. At that point the was 4-for-11 with a best effort of T18 at the Dubai Desert Classic, but last week he righted the ship with T6 at the Lyoness Open, where he was T2 at halfway, ranked 1st for Putting Average and closed with a polished 66. His two forays to the States in WGC events don’t bode well: solo 70th in a field of 73 at the Cadillac Championship and T63 in a field of 77 at the 2015 Bridgestone Invitational.
Tue, Jun 14, 2016 10:54:00 AM
Source:
USOpen.com
Stal takes early lead in Trophee Hassan II
Apr 13 - 10:01 AM
Stal returns to Scotland with form problems
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 10:55:00 AM
Stal returns to Europe for Gut Larchenhof bid
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Stal will make his major championship debut
Tue, Jun 14, 2016 10:54:00 AM
More Gary Stal Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Garcia
PGA
(934)
2
J. Rose
PGA
(693)
3
F. Couples
PGA
(629)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(551)
5
D. Johnson
PGA
(543)
6
T. Pieters
PGA
(470)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(462)
8
R. Moore
PGA
(459)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(453)
10
C. Hoffman
PGA
(437)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
19
5
0
12
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
Jason Dufner is on a good run of form ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
»
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
»
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
»
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
»
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
»
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
GOL Headlines
»
Stal takes early lead in Trophee Hassan II
»
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
»
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
»
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
»
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
»
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
»
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
»
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
»
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
»
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
»
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
»
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved