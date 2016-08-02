Gary Stal Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 2/9/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 152

Gary Stal opened his account in the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam with a 3-under-par 34-36=70, good a one stroke clubhouse lead over a group of eight players sharing T2 after the morning wave had completed their rounds. The Frenchman secured a neat back nine on the Red Course which included three birdies (at 12, 13 and 18) and six pars. The front nine (his second) was bookended with birdie-par combos at 1 and 2 then 8 and 9. He’s just 2-for-7 in the season and since he enjoyed a golden patch at the start of 2015 it has been tough for him. In that short good spell two years ago he ticked off three top five finishes, including his only win, the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, in just four weeks. It helped him finish 41st on the Race to Dubai, but since then he has managed just one two top tens, both at the Lyoness Open, and ended the 2016 R2D Just 168th. This week marks his course debut.

Gary Stal will make his first start in the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play over the Fidra Links at Archerfield Links Golf Club. If he starts this week as he did the Scottish Open the Frenchman won't be hanging around for long: he shot 81-72 at Castle Stuart. In six visits to Scotland he is 5-for-6 but yet to crack the top 30. His form is a concern also: he arrives 1-for-8 and although the exception was a fine T4 in the Lyoness Open even that week he threw in a round of 76. In fact 9 of his last 20 rounds have been 76 or worse, keep that up and he'll need a good draw to progress far this week - he plays Robert Rock in round one. Source: EuropeanTour.com

After missing the cut in the U.S. Open at Oakmont, Gary Stal heads back to Europe for the BMW International Open in Germany. A qualifier, Stal shot a solid opening 71 but a second-round 76 meant he missed the cut by a single shot in Pennsylvania. The Frenchman departed for the U.S. Open on the back of T6 at the Lyoness Open in Austria so will hope to pick up that form again in Germany this week. He topped the Putting Average stats at the Lyoness which was something of a turnaround as he loiters down in 104th and 146th on the European Tour's two putting category stats this year. Stal has played Gut Larchenhof just once, finishing T33 in 2014. That, after opening with a 66 which put him third after the opening round. Source: EuropeanTour.com