Mark Foster

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 8/1/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 174

Mark Foster thrashed his way to a superb 6-under-par 33-33=66 at Lake Karrinyup, earning him a share of the first round lead in the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 alongside fellow veteran Brett Rumford, one clear of a group of ten at 5-under.
The Englishman enjoyed 13 solid years of card retention upto 2014, but finished 123rd on the Race to Dubai in 2015 and couldn't retain it with limited playing opportunities last season so he's having a second crack this term. In point of fact T3 on this course in late 2014 saved his card that year so he had good vibes coming into the week and wasted no time rekindling them. In a bizarre theme of the day many golfers bagged braces of birdies across the course and Foster was no exception. Starting on the back nine, they came at 11 and 12, 15 and 16, then 4 and 5. A dropped shot at 18 was immediately retrieved at the 1st. It's his first end-of-round lead or co-lead since being T1 after 36 holes of the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship; his first 18-hole share of the lead since the same event in 2011. Feb 16 - 5:40 AM
Season Stats
