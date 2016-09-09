Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nationals sign Adam Lind to one-year deal
Make it official: Dodgers sign Sergio Romo
Report: Blue Jays closing in on Latos deal
Sean Rodriguez undergoes shoulder surgery
Brantley won't play early Cactus League games
Gattis (shoulder) gets anti-inflammatory shot
Wheeler (elbow) felt tenderness after bullpen
Ramos (knee) still hoping for return in May
Hanley Ramirez to DH against right-handers
Royals finalize contract with LHP Travis Wood
Alex Reyes to undergo Tommy John surgery
Mets finalize one-year deal with RHP Salas
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mark Foster
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mark Foster
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 8/1/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Foster thrashed his way to a superb 6-under-par 33-33=66 at Lake Karrinyup, earning him a share of the first round lead in the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 alongside fellow veteran Brett Rumford, one clear of a group of ten at 5-under.
The Englishman enjoyed 13 solid years of card retention upto 2014, but finished 123rd on the Race to Dubai in 2015 and couldn't retain it with limited playing opportunities last season so he's having a second crack this term. In point of fact T3 on this course in late 2014 saved his card that year so he had good vibes coming into the week and wasted no time rekindling them. In a bizarre theme of the day many golfers bagged braces of birdies across the course and Foster was no exception. Starting on the back nine, they came at 11 and 12, 15 and 16, then 4 and 5. A dropped shot at 18 was immediately retrieved at the 1st. It's his first end-of-round lead or co-lead since being T1 after 36 holes of the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship; his first 18-hole share of the lead since the same event in 2011.
Feb 16 - 5:40 AM
Mark Foster shot 77-80 in last year's South African Open at Glendower GC but it was a different story today as the Englishman compiled a 4-under-par 33-35=68 to pull up just two strokes behind clubhouse leader Trevor Fisher, Jr.
Fisher has actually missed 11 of his last 14 cuts in events held in South Africa but the country remains a special place for the veteran due to him recording his one and only European Tour win there - the Dunhill Championship way back in 2003. Foster, who regained his card at Q School last year, set the tone for a good day with an opening birdie at 1 and picked up further shots at 6 and 9. He traded a circle with a square at 11 and 12 before adding a final birdie of the day at the par-5 14th. Right now, he's T5 on the live leaderboard.
Jan 12 - 6:42 AM
Mark Foster plotted a second round 5-under-par 32-34=66 to post a halfway total of 9-under 133, just one back of the lead in the KLM Open.
The Englishman is enjoying the tournament's first visit to The Dutch and in so doing is giving his season a potential lifesaver. Having lost his card last term he has had limited opportunities in 2016 and is a mere 6-for-13, but recent results have dragged him to 156th in the Race to Dubai (T3 King's Cup, T11 Czech Masters). On Friday he posted birdies at 1, 4, 6, 12 and 15 to present himself with a golden opportunity to further the fight for a 2017 card. He made 13 greens in regulation and saved par every time he missed, a contributing factor to his 26 putts for the round.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Mark Foster has missed the cut in both his starts at the Tshwane Open but will try his luck again this week.
Foster couldn't make the weekend on his tournament debut at Copperleaf in 2014 and it was a similar story at this week's venue, Pretoria CC, 12 months ago. The Englishman will be making his first start since finishing T31 at the Joburg Open four weeks ago. After 14 successive years on the European Tour he lost his card last season so didn't contest any of the three recent events on the 'Desert Swing'. Foster is 2-for-4 on this year's Race to Dubai with a best of T21 in the Australian PGA Championship.
Wed, Feb 10, 2016 05:58:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Foster joins Rumford at top in World Super6
Feb 16 - 5:40 AM
Foster finds solution at Glendower; 2 behind
Jan 12 - 6:42 AM
Foster has Dutch chance to transform season
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Foster returns to action with Tshwane start
Wed, Feb 10, 2016 05:58:00 AM
More Mark Foster Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
