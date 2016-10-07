Thomas Pieters Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 1/27/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6¼ / 187

Last year's runner-up Thomas Pieters could only add an even-par 38-34=72 to his opening 73, closing the week out at 1-over 143 and missing the cut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by three strokes. Two bogeys in his opening three holes today left him a mountain to climb and birdies at 2 and 8 were too little, too late. Other notables that will join Pieters and get the weekend off include: 143- Stephen Gallacher ... 144- Chris Wood, Alexander Levy, Matt Fitzpatrick ... 145- James Morrison ... 146- Thongchai Jaidee, Scott Hend, Nicolas Colsaerts ... 147- Paul Lawrie ... 150 Danny Willett.

Thomas Pieters thrilled the crowds at the 2016 Ryder Cup but in 2017 he'll need to translate that promise into results in the big tournaments. The 24-year-old Belgian impressed as a tour rookie in 2014, became a two-time (and back-to-back winner) in 2015, and then topped it all by claiming a late Ryder Cup captain’s pick, more or less daring Darren Clarke not to pick him with his audacious golf, before making a superb debut at Hazeltine, syncing with Rory McIlroy to suggest he has no fear of the best in the world. So what next? In the short term he surely cannot wait for Abu Dhabi where he owns two top four finishes, but beyond that he needs to step it up in one clear regard. His three victories came in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Denmark – in other words against lower grade fields and the trend runs deeper. His long term aim is to transfer the promise of the last three seasons into world class status and of his 13 top ten finishes only those Abu Dhabi efforts were up against fields of any world class depth (you might argue his T4 in the Olympics was versus world class opposition, but it was far from deep.)

Thomas Pieters hung up the early number on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland after carding a 4-under-par 32-36=68 at Kingsbarns in the second round. It was plain sailing for the Belgian for most of the day but there was a sting in the tail when he swallowed a double bogey-6 at his penultimate hole. A par at the last saw him settle for 6-under 138 at the midpoint when he would have expected more after playing his first 10 holes today in 5-under. Those birdies came at 1, 3, 7, 8 and 10 and there was another at 16 before his late wobble. Right now, he's T6 on the live leaderboard but that's five shots behind Ross Fisher who tops the standings at 11-under with four to play. Pieters heads next to the Old Course at St. Andrews which also stages Sunday's closer.