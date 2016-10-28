Player Page

Trey Mullinax

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 195

Trey Mullinax said his vows last weekend and returned to action today, styling a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-32=63 during the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open, tying the course record and grabbing the early lead.
The University of Alabama product arrived in a good place mentally this week, fresh off the wedding. He turned that into good play on the golf course today, pelting 15 greens in regulation despite finding just seven (of 14) fairways. His putter was dialed in as well, needing just 24 putts to make his way around Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. The PGA TOUR rookie is playing his 15th career PGA TOUR event this week, and this round eclipses his previous low round of 65 (R1, 2016 RSM). This also goes in a record books as a share of the Coco Beach G&CC course record, joining four other golfers who have shot 63 here, including James Driscoll twice. Mar 23 - 1:25 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017100 0 0 0348132481101
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championshipn/a001421910
The Honda Classicn/a000523800
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1400117431010
Farmers Insurance Open490011347911
CareerBuilder Challenge500001943820
Sony Open in Hawaii570001746810
The RSM Classicn/a000725310
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000821700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open3600023361210
Safeway Open220011943720
 

 