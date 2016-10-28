Trey Mullinax

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
Final Standard Mock
Mar 23
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Valbuena sent for MRI on sore left hamstring
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
Raisel Iglesias injured elbow, hips in shower
Zobrist (neck) out of CHC lineup again Thurs
Brad Boxberger (lat) shut down for one week
Huntington: Kang won't be ready for opener
Strasburg in line for Nats' Opening Day start
Ian Kinsler cracks two-run homer in WBC win
Marcus Stroman dazzles in WBC finals victory
Ben Revere goes deep in win over Mariners
Danny Salazar rocked in loss to Colorado
Nate Karns fans nine over six shutout innings
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
Report: Payton, Manziel met at Super Bowl
New Vikings RB Murray has ankle surgery
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
Dose: Rudy Can't Fail
Mar 23
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Alan Williams (illness) expects to play
Hassan Whiteside goes through shootaround
Paul Millsap (knee) ruled out for Friday
Rudy Gobert scores 35 pts, makes 13-of-14 FGs
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points in win
X-rays negative on Derrick Rose's left foot
Russell Westbrook drops triple-double No. 35
Kyrie Irving scores 33 points in 27 minutes
J.R. Smith goes 1-of-7 from field as starter
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 29 pts, makes 9-of-16
Paul George scores 37 points in loss to BOS
Joffrey Lauvergne starts, scores 17 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Underrated Players
Mar 23
Leafs Look Good on the Road
Mar 23
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Islanders summon Jaroslav Halak on Thursday
Ryan Strome out reg. season with broken wrist
Bernier makes 29 saves in win over Oilers
Polak to have disciplinary hearing on Thu
Anders Lee scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
William Nylander extends point streak to nine
Paul Stastny week-to-week with LBI
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
Jake Guentzel suffers concussion on Tuesday
Ryan Hartman scores twice in OTL to VAN
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie: Double duty at ACS
Kyle Larson: Fontana Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Service King 300 advance
3 wins at ACS for Kyle Busch
Austin Dillon mostly strong on two-milers
Landon Cassill steadily increasing at ACS
Auto Club is important to Daniel Suarez
DiBenedetto: A pleasant surprise in CA
Kevin Harvick loses crew chief for 1 race
Keselowski penalized for Phoenix infraction
Gaughan has success at Auto Club Speedway
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Chargers put Mahomes through private workout
Panthers bringing in David Njoku for a visit
Jones (Achilles): I'm the NFL Draft's best CB
Ex-Florida QB Harris looking like QB1 at TSU
UT HC Herman confirms interest in QB Harris
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
Steelers, Seahawks, Saints to host Melifonwu
Caplan: TE David Njoku visited the Bucs
Saints put Mahomes through a private workout
Trubisky draws an Aaron Rodgers comparison
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Trey Mullinax
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Trey Mullinax said his vows last weekend and returned to action today, styling a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-32=63 during the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open, tying the course record and grabbing the early lead.
The University of Alabama product arrived in a good place mentally this week, fresh off the wedding. He turned that into good play on the golf course today, pelting 15 greens in regulation despite finding just seven (of 14) fairways. His putter was dialed in as well, needing just 24 putts to make his way around Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. The PGA TOUR rookie is playing his 15th career PGA TOUR event this week, and this round eclipses his previous low round of 65 (R1, 2016 RSM). This also goes in a record books as a share of the Coco Beach G&CC course record, joining four other golfers who have shot 63 here, including James Driscoll twice.
Mar 23 - 1:25 PM
Trey Mullinax constructed a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open, giving him a share of third place after day one.
The PGA TOUR rookie is making his debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, but you'd never know it by looking at today's scorecard. The Alabama alum traded seven birdies with two bogeys in his navigation of the North Course at Torrey Pines. That includes two three-hole birdie streaks, helping out DFS gamers as well as himself. The big hitter brings a lot of pedigree to the table, but he's still searching for his first top 20 on the PGA TOUR. Next up for Mullinax is a Friday tee time at the difficult Torrey Pines South.
Jan 26 - 7:26 PM
World No. 292 and PGA TOUR rookie Trey Mullinax orchestrated a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in today's second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship to reach the halfway point on 9-under 135, currently T4 on the leaderboard.
The Alabama alum was World No. 694 on debut last year and ended up finishing 73rd (of 74) players on progressively worse rounds of 68-70-74-77. After opening this week in blemish-free 65, he currently down two spots following a four-birdie two-bogey showing on day 2. The Web.com Tour grad improved to seven (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, but dipped to -2.028 in SG: Approach-the-Green. He squared bogeys on holes 4 and 12, the latter after putting his second to the par 5 into the water, but outpaced them with birdies at 3, 9, 15 (from 18'5") and a walk-off 3 at 18 from 8'10".
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Trey Mullinax bombarded the Country Club of Jackson with birdies, piecing together a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-32=65 to claim a piece of the early clubhouse lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship, sharing the honor with fellow rookie Seamus Power.
The 23-year-old ranked ninth in birdie or better percentage on the Web.com Tour last year, so it's no shock that he racked up seven today. Two of them came on long-distance, ranging from 22-to-27 feet. Most impressive was his ability to maintain a clean card despite hitting just six fairways and 12 greens. The PGA TOUR rookie is making just his fourth career start, but it's his second trip to the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing 73rd here last year. The big hitter can bomb-and-gouge his way around the Country Club of Jackson, but he'll be a true threat to contend by week's end if he can maintain this tidy play on and around the greens.
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 02:47:00 PM
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Mar 23 - 1:25 PM
Mullinax circles seven in R1 of Farmers debut
Jan 26 - 7:26 PM
Rookie Mullinax in the mix at CC of Jackson
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Mullinax makes an early charge at the SFC
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 02:47:00 PM
More Trey Mullinax Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(680)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(470)
3
C. Hoffman
PGA
(428)
4
R. McIlroy
PGA
(427)
5
D. Willett
PGA
(417)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(389)
7
K. Kraft
PGA
(386)
8
T. Woods
PGA
(381)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(380)
10
B. Davis
PGA
(350)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
10
0
0
0
0
348
132
4
81
10
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
1
4
21
9
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
8
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
14
0
0
1
17
43
10
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
49
0
0
1
13
47
9
1
1
CareerBuilder Challenge
50
0
0
0
19
43
8
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
57
0
0
0
17
46
8
1
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
25
3
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
36
0
0
0
23
36
12
1
0
Safeway Open
22
0
0
1
19
43
7
2
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
»
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
»
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
»
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
»
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
»
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
»
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
»
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
»
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
»
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
»
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
»
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved