Trey Mullinax Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 6/29/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 195

Trey Mullinax said his vows last weekend and returned to action today, styling a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-32=63 during the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open, tying the course record and grabbing the early lead. The University of Alabama product arrived in a good place mentally this week, fresh off the wedding. He turned that into good play on the golf course today, pelting 15 greens in regulation despite finding just seven (of 14) fairways. His putter was dialed in as well, needing just 24 putts to make his way around Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. The PGA TOUR rookie is playing his 15th career PGA TOUR event this week, and this round eclipses his previous low round of 65 (R1, 2016 RSM). This also goes in a record books as a share of the Coco Beach G&CC course record, joining four other golfers who have shot 63 here, including James Driscoll twice.

Trey Mullinax constructed a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open, giving him a share of third place after day one. The PGA TOUR rookie is making his debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, but you'd never know it by looking at today's scorecard. The Alabama alum traded seven birdies with two bogeys in his navigation of the North Course at Torrey Pines. That includes two three-hole birdie streaks, helping out DFS gamers as well as himself. The big hitter brings a lot of pedigree to the table, but he's still searching for his first top 20 on the PGA TOUR. Next up for Mullinax is a Friday tee time at the difficult Torrey Pines South.

World No. 292 and PGA TOUR rookie Trey Mullinax orchestrated a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in today's second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship to reach the halfway point on 9-under 135, currently T4 on the leaderboard. The Alabama alum was World No. 694 on debut last year and ended up finishing 73rd (of 74) players on progressively worse rounds of 68-70-74-77. After opening this week in blemish-free 65, he currently down two spots following a four-birdie two-bogey showing on day 2. The Web.com Tour grad improved to seven (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, but dipped to -2.028 in SG: Approach-the-Green. He squared bogeys on holes 4 and 12, the latter after putting his second to the par 5 into the water, but outpaced them with birdies at 3, 9, 15 (from 18'5") and a walk-off 3 at 18 from 8'10".