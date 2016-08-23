Johan Carlsson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 8/29/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 196

Johan Carlsson carved a superb 6-under-par 30-36=66 to take the clubhouse lead midway through Thursday afternoon at the BMW PGA Championship over the West Course at Wentworth. The big Swede is making his fourth appearance at the European Tour's headquarters without once suggesting that he had this round in him. He's finished T71-MC-T33 and never before broken 71. To better that by a full five strokes he started by obliterating the front nine, ticking three straight at 3, 4 and 5 before adding circles at 7 and 9. A bogey followed at the 10th but he atoned in style with back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12. There was a final par breaker at the 15th before he dropped a shot at the last, leaving him with a one shot advantage over a group of three at 5-under, Francesco Molinari, Scott Jamieson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. "I putted really well," he said afterwards. "And on top of that you've got to hit a few good shots out there on this golf course, as well."

Johan Carlsson cruised to a second round of 6-under-par 31-34=65 on his way to a halfway total of 10-under 132 in The Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC. The big Swede is enjoying his week on the island of Sicily after a season that has been a tough slog. He opened with T39-T48 in Abu Dhabi and Doha before missing six straight cuts. T24 followed in the China Open and then a bit of fun representing Sweden in the GolfSixes. Perhaps that experience freed him up for the birdie-fest in Italy because he has been right up to the task. On Friday he opened from the 11th tee and made back-to-back red at 12 and 13, then 15 and 16. Ten pars followed before he made an eagle-3 at the 542-yard par-5 9th, which eased him into T9 and primed for a best finish of the season.

Johan Carlsson returns to Genzon GC for a fourth time when he tees it up in the Shenzhen International this week. Three visits to the course will not suggest much hope for the bearded Swede. He carded two 77s at the China Open in 2014, 72-74-76–70 in this tournament in 2015 and then another 77 and a 72 12 months ago. But within that last result was an incident that will either confirm his thoughts that the course isn’t for him, or motivate him to get something back. Because during that last round at the course a marshal told him his ball had found water, he hit a second ball, played it, and then discovered his first ball in the middle of the fairway. He's not had the best start to the season. Made the cut in Abu Dhabi (T39) and Qatar (T48) but followed that with five missed weekends. Gone sub-70 just once in 18 laps this season. Source: europeantour.com