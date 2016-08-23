Player Page

Johan Carlsson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/29/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 196

Johan Carlsson carved a superb 6-under-par 30-36=66 to take the clubhouse lead midway through Thursday afternoon at the BMW PGA Championship over the West Course at Wentworth.
The big Swede is making his fourth appearance at the European Tour's headquarters without once suggesting that he had this round in him. He's finished T71-MC-T33 and never before broken 71. To better that by a full five strokes he started by obliterating the front nine, ticking three straight at 3, 4 and 5 before adding circles at 7 and 9. A bogey followed at the 10th but he atoned in style with back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12. There was a final par breaker at the 15th before he dropped a shot at the last, leaving him with a one shot advantage over a group of three at 5-under, Francesco Molinari, Scott Jamieson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. "I putted really well," he said afterwards. "And on top of that you've got to hit a few good shots out there on this golf course, as well." May 25 - 12:21 PM
