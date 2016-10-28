Player Page

Brandon Hagy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 170

After making the cut on the number, sponsor invite and World No. 382 Brandon Hagy hung up a bogey-free 6-under-par 33-31=64 in today's third round of The Honda Classic to post 6-under 204, up 50 places on the live leaderboard to T5 and tying the low lap of the week with first-round co-leaders Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan.
This is a new career low for the 25-year-old in his 19th career start, ninth as a member. His previous best was 66 two times, most recently at the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach/R2. After kicking off his tourney debut in 67-73, the UC-Berkeley alum was the last player to make the cut, despite bogeying two of his final four holes in R2. He landed eight (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, posting 1.615 putts per GIR, 3.756 SG: Putting and 26 putts total. The Web.com Tour grad circled six birdies, three from between seven and nine feet with a long of 20'2" at the par-4 12th. Feb 25 - 12:46 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 02467215720
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am330001450710
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000425700
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000720810
CareerBuilder Challenge5800114471000
Sony Open in Hawaii80000936900
The RSM Classicn/a000330300
Safeway Open3500021381300
 

 