Brandon Hagy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 3/21/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 170

After making the cut on the number, sponsor invite and World No. 382 Brandon Hagy hung up a bogey-free 6-under-par 33-31=64 in today's third round of The Honda Classic to post 6-under 204, up 50 places on the live leaderboard to T5 and tying the low lap of the week with first-round co-leaders Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan. This is a new career low for the 25-year-old in his 19th career start, ninth as a member. His previous best was 66 two times, most recently at the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach/R2. After kicking off his tourney debut in 67-73, the UC-Berkeley alum was the last player to make the cut, despite bogeying two of his final four holes in R2. He landed eight (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, posting 1.615 putts per GIR, 3.756 SG: Putting and 26 putts total. The Web.com Tour grad circled six birdies, three from between seven and nine feet with a long of 20'2" at the par-4 12th.

Web.com Tour grad and World No. 358 Brandon Hagy prepares for his tournament debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The first-time member (though not a rookie) recorded a career-best T14 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms 11 weeks ago in his 12th career start. That chased a T35 at the Safeway Open on a sponsor invite and a missed cut (by five) at The RSM Classic in his most recent start on rounds of 70-72. The 25-year-old and UC-Berkeley alum began the season 41st in the Priority Rankings and sits 14th following the first reshuffle post-RSM with 44.583 FedExCup points. Source: PGATOUR.com

Brandon Hagy kept his foot on the gas with a 4-under-par 32-36=68 during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, reaching 9-under 135 on the week to share the early clubhouse lead with Graham DeLaet. The first-time PGA TOUR member opened his day with a bang, holing out from the fairway (122 yards) at the par-4 first hole. It was his second eagle of the week, with the first coming yesterday in a more traditional route at the par-5 11th. The 25-year-old is tearing apart the Country Club of Jackson, tee-to-green, but is bleeding strokes with the putter. In typical bomber fashion, Hagy ranks fourth in strokes gained off-the-tee, first in strokes gained tee-to-green, but 93rd in strokes gained putting. The two culprits today were misses from 4'3" and 3'10" at the par-4 second and par-3 13th, respectively. Despite the putting woes, Hagy will now sit in the clubhouse with a share of lead, as the afternoon wave gets started on their second round. Hagy's career-best finish is a T18 at the 2015 Puerto Rico Open.