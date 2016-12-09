Player Page

Paul Peterson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 150

Paul Peterson blitzed Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's West Course for a bogey-free 9-under-par 31-31=62 in round one of the Joburg Open on Thursday, good enough for a two-shot clubhouse lead after the morning session.
The American made the big breakthrough on the European Tour with victory at last summer's D+D REAL Czech Masters after a 64-67 weekend finish. He went two lower than that Saturday round after pouring in four birdies in his final five holes (14, 15, 16 and 18) today. The left-hander was already 5-under by that point having started fast with circles at 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9 on his outward half. Right now, he leads by two from English duo Paul Waring and Aaron Rai. Peterson withdrew after a 77 in his opener at this event last year but the straight-hitting 28-year-old has been in decent form with T29 in Malaysia and T28 at the Qatar Masters on his last two starts. He'll now head to the tougher East Course for his second round. Feb 23 - 6:29 AM
