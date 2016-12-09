Paul Peterson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 7/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 150

Paul Peterson blitzed Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's West Course for a bogey-free 9-under-par 31-31=62 in round one of the Joburg Open on Thursday, good enough for a two-shot clubhouse lead after the morning session. The American made the big breakthrough on the European Tour with victory at last summer's D+D REAL Czech Masters after a 64-67 weekend finish. He went two lower than that Saturday round after pouring in four birdies in his final five holes (14, 15, 16 and 18) today. The left-hander was already 5-under by that point having started fast with circles at 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9 on his outward half. Right now, he leads by two from English duo Paul Waring and Aaron Rai. Peterson withdrew after a 77 in his opener at this event last year but the straight-hitting 28-year-old has been in decent form with T29 in Malaysia and T28 at the Qatar Masters on his last two starts. He'll now head to the tougher East Course for his second round.

Paul Peterson endured an up and down second round of 2-under-par 33-35=68, good for 6-under 134 and T4 at the 36-hole stage of the UBS Hong Kong Open at Fanling. The American winner of the 2016 D+D Real Czech Masters had come up short on both previous visits to Hong Kong GC, but something has clicked this week and his fine wedge play, a strength of his game when he won in the Czech Republic, has again come to the fore. The 28-year-old had a rollercoaster second day, but ultimately the red outweighed the blue. He started the journey with a brace of birdies at 3 and 4, before he gave the shots back with a pair of bogeys at 9 and 10. Another par breaker at 12 was followed by an error at 14. But he kept the best till last: birdie at 16 before draining another from 25'0" on the final green. He heads into the weekend five back of the leader Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Paul Peterson smoothed an opening lap of Hong Kong GC, shooting 4-under-par 35-31=66 to sit T3 on the round one leaderboard at the UBS Hong Kong Open. The 28-year-old Oregon State grad claimed his first European Tour victory when lifting the D+D Real Czech Masters in August, but since then, with the exception of a first round 64 which left him first after the opening lap of the European Masters, it has been a bit of struggle since, finishing inside the top 50 just once in seven starts. He played the back nine first, making birdies at 12 and 16, with a bogey at 15. The front nine witnessed a burst of red: back-to-back at 2 and 3, then again at 5 and 6, before an error at the 9th cost him a late bogey. Two previous visits to Fanling have resulted in missed weekends so he's on track to break that trend.