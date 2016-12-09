Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Paul Peterson
Paul Peterson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/1/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 150
Latest News
Recent News
Paul Peterson blitzed Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's West Course for a bogey-free 9-under-par 31-31=62 in round one of the Joburg Open on Thursday, good enough for a two-shot clubhouse lead after the morning session.
The American made the big breakthrough on the European Tour with victory at last summer's D+D REAL Czech Masters after a 64-67 weekend finish. He went two lower than that Saturday round after pouring in four birdies in his final five holes (14, 15, 16 and 18) today. The left-hander was already 5-under by that point having started fast with circles at 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9 on his outward half. Right now, he leads by two from English duo Paul Waring and Aaron Rai. Peterson withdrew after a 77 in his opener at this event last year but the straight-hitting 28-year-old has been in decent form with T29 in Malaysia and T28 at the Qatar Masters on his last two starts. He'll now head to the tougher East Course for his second round.
Feb 23 - 6:29 AM
Paul Peterson endured an up and down second round of 2-under-par 33-35=68, good for 6-under 134 and T4 at the 36-hole stage of the UBS Hong Kong Open at Fanling.
The American winner of the 2016 D+D Real Czech Masters had come up short on both previous visits to Hong Kong GC, but something has clicked this week and his fine wedge play, a strength of his game when he won in the Czech Republic, has again come to the fore. The 28-year-old had a rollercoaster second day, but ultimately the red outweighed the blue. He started the journey with a brace of birdies at 3 and 4, before he gave the shots back with a pair of bogeys at 9 and 10. Another par breaker at 12 was followed by an error at 14. But he kept the best till last: birdie at 16 before draining another from 25'0" on the final green. He heads into the weekend five back of the leader Rafa Cabrera Bello.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 03:39:00 AM
Paul Peterson smoothed an opening lap of Hong Kong GC, shooting 4-under-par 35-31=66 to sit T3 on the round one leaderboard at the UBS Hong Kong Open.
The 28-year-old Oregon State grad claimed his first European Tour victory when lifting the D+D Real Czech Masters in August, but since then, with the exception of a first round 64 which left him first after the opening lap of the European Masters, it has been a bit of struggle since, finishing inside the top 50 just once in seven starts. He played the back nine first, making birdies at 12 and 16, with a bogey at 15. The front nine witnessed a burst of red: back-to-back at 2 and 3, then again at 5 and 6, before an error at the 9th cost him a late bogey. Two previous visits to Fanling have resulted in missed weekends so he's on track to break that trend.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 03:42:00 AM
Recent D+D REAL Czech Masters winner Paul Peterson was at it again Thursday, posting a 6-under-par 31-33=64 to assume a share of the clubhouse lead after day one of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.
The American southpaw made the big breakthrough with a 64-67 weekend in Prague and he matched his Saturday score here with a lap of the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre course that featured seven birdies and a single bogey. Starting at 10, Peterson immediately scribbled some red before giving the shot back at 11 but he raced to the turn in 31 with further birdies at 14, 15, 16 and 18. He picked up two more at 7 and 9 to set the early target which was matched later by Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gregory Havret and Daniel Brooks. The Oregon State product split 8 (of 13) fairways today and hit 14 greens in regulation. He missed the cut on his only previous appearance here when shooting 71-75 last year.
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 07:46:00 AM
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Feb 23 - 6:29 AM
Peterson makes Hong Kong cut with third try
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 03:39:00 AM
Peterson bounces back to form in Hong Kong
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 03:42:00 AM
Czech champ Peterson has share of Crans lead
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 07:46:00 AM
More Paul Peterson Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
45
19
0
8
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
