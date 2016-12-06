Carlos Pigem Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 6/7/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'9½ / 156

Carlos Pigem played the first 11 holes of his third round at the Hero Indian Open in 4-under-par to move into a tie for the lead on 6-under with defending champion S.S.P Chawrasia and England's Eddie Pepperell before bad light halted Saturday's action. The pace of play on the Gary Player course at DLF G&CC has been ridiculously slow so far this week and the final three-balls took over three hours to play nine holes as groups backed up on each tee. Only four hours has been lost to bad weather this week and yet the leaders still have 25 holes to finish while 42 players in all will face early alarm calls. Pigem had followed an opening 69 with a second-round 73 and jumped five spots up the leaderboard to T1 today after splashing five red numbers against a single bogey at 6. Those birdies for the Spaniard came at 1, 2, 7, 8 and 11 and he'll have a putt to take the lead at 12 on his return. Chawrasia and Pepperell also have seven holes to complete early Sunday before embarking on the final 18. Gavin Green (17 holes) is a shot back at 5-under while Michael Hoey (12) and David Horsey (11) are two behind. Peter Uihlein is the clubhouse leader on 1-under 215 after a 68.

Carlos Pigem withstood carding two double bogeys to post 1-over-par 35-38=73 and hit the halfway mark of the Hero Indian Open at DLF G&CC on 2-under 142, T5 on the live leaderboard and three behind the clubhouse leader S.S.P. Chawrasia. The 26-year-old Spaniard is on track to consolidate a quietly impressive 73rd place on the Race to Dubai this week, after a lap of the course Friday that saw him trade all sorts of numbers. Opening on the back nine two sedate pars gave no hint that he would post three birdies at 12, 13 and 15 yet emerge onto the 16th tee just one shot better off, the result of a double bogey-6 at No. 14. Four pars followed before he ticked the 454-yard par-4 4th to hit 5-under for the week, tied briefly with the leader. But a second double bogey, this time a 5 at the par-3 5th, and a bogey at the 8th saw him fall back. T5 on the leaderboard, if the afternoon wave score as the morning did, it is entirely possible that he won't go far up or down the pecking order.

Carlos Pigem heads to the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi this week with further consolidation of a good start to the season in mind as the tournament moves to the new Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club. The 26-year-old Spaniard has plied his trade on the Asian Tour since turning pro in late 2012 and has seen his end-of-season ranking progress in the right direction: 38-39-19-13-6; the last number being his current position on the 2017 Order of Merit. Up until this season he had posted only one top ten in European Tour co-sanctioned tournaments, but he coped with the death of his caddie at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in remarkable style, ending the week T4. In adding T14 at the Hong Kong Open and T34 in the Maybank Championship he finds himself 73rd on the Race to Dubai despite having failed to progress beyond Second Stage of Q School last fall; the Asian Tour might be his route to the top table. His record in India is solid: he's 5-for-6, with a best of T4 in the Asian Tour's 2014 SAIL Open and he was T1 after 18 holes of this tournament's 2013 renewal. Source: EuropeanTour.com