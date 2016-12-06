Player Page

Carlos Pigem

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9½ / 156

Carlos Pigem played the first 11 holes of his third round at the Hero Indian Open in 4-under-par to move into a tie for the lead on 6-under with defending champion S.S.P Chawrasia and England's Eddie Pepperell before bad light halted Saturday's action.
The pace of play on the Gary Player course at DLF G&CC has been ridiculously slow so far this week and the final three-balls took over three hours to play nine holes as groups backed up on each tee. Only four hours has been lost to bad weather this week and yet the leaders still have 25 holes to finish while 42 players in all will face early alarm calls. Pigem had followed an opening 69 with a second-round 73 and jumped five spots up the leaderboard to T1 today after splashing five red numbers against a single bogey at 6. Those birdies for the Spaniard came at 1, 2, 7, 8 and 11 and he'll have a putt to take the lead at 12 on his return. Chawrasia and Pepperell also have seven holes to complete early Sunday before embarking on the final 18. Gavin Green (17 holes) is a shot back at 5-under while Michael Hoey (12) and David Horsey (11) are two behind. Peter Uihlein is the clubhouse leader on 1-under 215 after a 68. Mar 11 - 8:29 AM
