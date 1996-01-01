Renato Paratore

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born
May 7
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 4
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cody Bellinger slams Padres with five RBI
Anderson fans 10 D'backs in dominant victory
Bruce leads way with three RBI to top Marlins
Castro sinks former team with homer, 3 RBI
Brett Anderson (back) likely headed to DL
Oh bounces back, earns save against Braves
Trout scratched with left hamstring tightness
Blach blasted for 10 runs in three frames
Brett Anderson leaves with back tightness
Asdrubal's thumb X-rays come back negative
Groin discomfort sends Taillon to 10-day DL
Ian Kinsler (hamstring) still not ready
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 5
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bruce Allen: 'No decision' on general manager
Brandon Marshall plans to play two more years
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
Jay Ajayi's receiving skills on the rise?
Julius Thomas can add '10, 12 touchdowns'
Miami hoping for 'gigantic year' from DeVante
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Durant Does It All
May 7
NBA DFS Podcast for May 6
May 6
Risers & Fallers: Point Guard
May 6
Dose: Onward King James
May 6
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 5
NBA DFS Podcast for May 5
May 5
Dose: The Great Wall
May 5
FanDuel NBA Plays: Thursday
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
KD Is Still Not Nice: Durant explodes for 38
Rudy Gobert goes for 21 and 15 in loss to GSW
Shelvin Mack plays 37 minutes in start
Boris Diaw listed as starter over Joe Johnson
Draymond Green (knee) will play in Game 3
George Hill will not play on Saturday night
Bojan Bogdanovic likely to get more minutes?
Lowry (ankle) is 'probably doubtful' for Gm 4
Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 on Sunday
Tony Parker (quad) could miss up to 8 months
Kawhi Leonard scores 26 points in win
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 26 points in 38 mins
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The Caps are Alive
May 7
Ducks Manage Stunning Comeback
May 6
Lindberg, Rangers Even Series
May 5
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ovechkin scores, Caps take down Pens in GM 5
Erik Karlsson picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Conor Sheary (concussion) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) returns for GM 5
Kyle Turris scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 5
Erik Karlsson (lower body) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision on Sat
Conor Sheary is a game-time decision on Sat
Andrej Sekera's status unknown for Game 6
Crosby not skating, could still play in GM 5
Conor Sheary practicing on Saturday morning
Alex Ovechkin continues skating on third line
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Haley wins ARCA race in Talladega
Travis Miller wins first K&N East Twin-100
Dale makes in an all-Junior front row
Cabre: First career Pole, new track record
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Geico 500 pole
Burton tops K&N East South Boston practice
Aric Almirola wins NXS Sparks Energy 300
AJ Allmendinger keeps getting better
Corey LaJoie ran well at Daytona
Truex wants incident-free Geico 500
Austin Dillon 6 of last 7 plate top-15s
Koch on pole for XFINITY Sparks Energy 300
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Paratore helps Italy makes the semi-finals
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
Sponsor invite Noren in final group on Sunday
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
MDF jettisons five @ Wells Fargo Championship
Reed posts 8-under target w/ third-round 67
Sullivan and Woods top Group A in GolfSixes
Kisner among notable MCs at WFC; MDF looms
John Peterson one back @ Wells Fargo midpoint
Peterson falls foul of shot clock in USA draw
F. Molinari maintains WFC lead w/ even-par 72
Warren and Ramsay put Scotland into final 8
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tennessee WR Smith charged with assault
Florida could be out of running for Zaire
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 36
May 6
DFS Soccer: Week 36
May 5
Sean's Super Subs - GW36
May 5
Late Fitness Check GW36
May 5
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 36
May 4
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes shine in convincing win over Watford
Watford unable to break slump at Leicester
Everton beaten by inspired Swansea City
Rondon ends drought but Baggies drop points
Defoe breaks scoring duck in win
Silva handed first home loss at Hull
Vokes brace brings Burnley to magic number
Cherries and Potters play out 2-2 draw
KdB with big day as City clobber Palace, 5-0
Eagles drop third straight, thrashed 5-0
Coleman rewarded with new Everton contract
Aguero ruled out, Silva hopeful
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Renato Paratore
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 12/14/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 176
Latest News
Recent News
Renato Paratore drained a 15'0" eagle putt on the final green as Italy defeated England 2-1 in the first quarter final of the GolfSixes at the Centurion Club.
The 20-year-old combined beautifully with his 24-year-old team-mate Matteo Manassero to down the home team. Both teams started with superb tee shots at the first to 3'0" but neither could get the putts to drop. At the second Paratore drained an 18'0" putt to circle the hole and take a 1-0 lead that was equalized with a Sullivan 12'0" eagle at the par-5 third. They shared the fourth and also the fifth (Sullivan draining from 35'0" for birdie with the Italians at kick-in range). England struggled on the last, only making a par-5 as the Italians dropped the brilliant eagle. They progress to play the winner of Denmark/France.
May 7 - 8:13 AM
Renato Paratore links up with Matteo Manassero to represent Italy in the GolfSixes at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England this week.
The two young Italians (Paratore is 20, "elder statesman" Manassero still only 24) share more than just nationality – they are also both coached by Alberto Binaghi, one of the real nice guys of the Tour. It will be a proud weekend for him and he may have high hopes. Paratore’s recent T8 in the Trophee Hassan II was not just his fifth top ten on the European Tour it was also the first time he’s genuinely been in the mix; he was T2 going into the final lap having never before been better than T8 at such a stage at this level. He has limited experience of match play golf, with just last year’s Paul Lawrie tournament to go on, where he thrashed Stephen Gallacher 7&6 before being kicked out by the eventual runner-up Alex Noren 4&3. Posted a 65 and a 66 when finishing T22 at last year’s British Masters at nearby The Grove. They take on South Africa, France and Sweden in Group D.
May 3 - 4:43 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Renato Paratore secured his first top five 54-hole position with a course record 7-under-par 33-33=66 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam; his total of 6-under 213 left him second in the Trophee Hassan II, two shots back of the leader Paul Dunne.
The Italian 20-year-old has twice retained his card on the European Tour but has done so with consistent golf and has just one top five finish in his career (the 2015 Czech Masters). The closest he has ever been with one round to play was T8 in the same year's Dubai Desert Classic so he's at high altitude and has a wonderful round to thank for the position. He opened with a birdie at the tough par-4 opener and added two more on the front nine at 5 and 8 before opening his return for home with back-to-back red at 10 and 11. He made bogey at 13 for the second consecutive day, but responded with a brace of par breakers at 14 and 15, then drained an 8'0" birdie putt at the final hole. His round vaulted him 38 spots in the scoring and the leaders struggled to match his total as the day wore on; only Dunne did so.
Apr 15 - 1:02 PM
Renato Paratore will make his second appearance at the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi this week which moves from Delhi GC to the DLF Golf & CC.
The DLF has hosted the tournament before, but never on the new Gary Player course and there has been plenty of buzz about the funky design. Paratore might welcome the change having failed to break 70 12 months ago when rounds of 71-73-74-78 suggested frustration with the tight layout and led to a T72 finish. He finished T20 in last month's Maybank Championship, comfortably his best finish in Asian Tour co-sanctioned events. That result is also the only time in seven starts this term he has broken the top 40. The 20-year-old is unlikely to be too concerned - he has proved himself over the last two seasons when it comes to doing enough to save a card. The real test this year is to contend more often; he's yet to rank higher than T8 heading into the final round 77 tournaments into his career.
Mar 7 - 10:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Paratore helps Italy makes the semi-finals
May 7 - 8:13 AM
Paratore flying flag for Italy in GolfSixes
May 3 - 4:43 AM
Paratore thrashes course record in Morocco
Apr 15 - 1:02 PM
Paratore looking to improve on Indian debut
Mar 7 - 10:00 AM
More Renato Paratore Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
PGA
(546)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(443)
3
C. Smith
PGA
(431)
4
B. Cauley
PGA
(409)
5
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(391)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(351)
7
C. Knost
PGA
(349)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(338)
9
J. Senden
PGA
(332)
10
S. Bertsch
PGA
(327)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Luke List has been getting off to quick starts this season, making him an appealing FanDuel option.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
»
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
»
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
»
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
»
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
»
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
»
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
»
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
GOL Headlines
»
Paratore helps Italy makes the semi-finals
»
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
»
Sponsor invite Noren in final group on Sunday
»
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
»
MDF jettisons five @ Wells Fargo Championship
»
Reed posts 8-under target w/ third-round 67
»
Sullivan and Woods top Group A in GolfSixes
»
Kisner among notable MCs at WFC; MDF looms
»
John Peterson one back @ Wells Fargo midpoint
»
Peterson falls foul of shot clock in USA draw
»
F. Molinari maintains WFC lead w/ even-par 72
»
Warren and Ramsay put Scotland into final 8
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved