Renato Paratore

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (20) / 12/14/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 176

Renato Paratore drained a 15'0" eagle putt on the final green as Italy defeated England 2-1 in the first quarter final of the GolfSixes at the Centurion Club.
The 20-year-old combined beautifully with his 24-year-old team-mate Matteo Manassero to down the home team. Both teams started with superb tee shots at the first to 3'0" but neither could get the putts to drop. At the second Paratore drained an 18'0" putt to circle the hole and take a 1-0 lead that was equalized with a Sullivan 12'0" eagle at the par-5 third. They shared the fourth and also the fifth (Sullivan draining from 35'0" for birdie with the Italians at kick-in range). England struggled on the last, only making a par-5 as the Italians dropped the brilliant eagle. They progress to play the winner of Denmark/France. May 7 - 8:13 AM
