Renato Paratore Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (20) / 12/14/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 176

Renato Paratore drained a 15'0" eagle putt on the final green as Italy defeated England 2-1 in the first quarter final of the GolfSixes at the Centurion Club. The 20-year-old combined beautifully with his 24-year-old team-mate Matteo Manassero to down the home team. Both teams started with superb tee shots at the first to 3'0" but neither could get the putts to drop. At the second Paratore drained an 18'0" putt to circle the hole and take a 1-0 lead that was equalized with a Sullivan 12'0" eagle at the par-5 third. They shared the fourth and also the fifth (Sullivan draining from 35'0" for birdie with the Italians at kick-in range). England struggled on the last, only making a par-5 as the Italians dropped the brilliant eagle. They progress to play the winner of Denmark/France.

Renato Paratore links up with Matteo Manassero to represent Italy in the GolfSixes at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England this week. The two young Italians (Paratore is 20, "elder statesman" Manassero still only 24) share more than just nationality – they are also both coached by Alberto Binaghi, one of the real nice guys of the Tour. It will be a proud weekend for him and he may have high hopes. Paratore’s recent T8 in the Trophee Hassan II was not just his fifth top ten on the European Tour it was also the first time he’s genuinely been in the mix; he was T2 going into the final lap having never before been better than T8 at such a stage at this level. He has limited experience of match play golf, with just last year’s Paul Lawrie tournament to go on, where he thrashed Stephen Gallacher 7&6 before being kicked out by the eventual runner-up Alex Noren 4&3. Posted a 65 and a 66 when finishing T22 at last year’s British Masters at nearby The Grove. They take on South Africa, France and Sweden in Group D. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Renato Paratore secured his first top five 54-hole position with a course record 7-under-par 33-33=66 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam; his total of 6-under 213 left him second in the Trophee Hassan II, two shots back of the leader Paul Dunne. The Italian 20-year-old has twice retained his card on the European Tour but has done so with consistent golf and has just one top five finish in his career (the 2015 Czech Masters). The closest he has ever been with one round to play was T8 in the same year's Dubai Desert Classic so he's at high altitude and has a wonderful round to thank for the position. He opened with a birdie at the tough par-4 opener and added two more on the front nine at 5 and 8 before opening his return for home with back-to-back red at 10 and 11. He made bogey at 13 for the second consecutive day, but responded with a brace of par breakers at 14 and 15, then drained an 8'0" birdie putt at the final hole. His round vaulted him 38 spots in the scoring and the leaders struggled to match his total as the day wore on; only Dunne did so.