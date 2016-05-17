Player Page

Will Zalatoris

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/16/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 151

Sponsor's invite Will Zalatoris will take his talents back home to Dallas ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.
The Wake Forest product will be making his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR. Previously, he's just 1-for-4 with a T68 at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was paired with Trinity Forest member Tony Romo during that event. Zalatoris will be very comfortable this week as he went to school just down the road at Trinity Christian Academy. During his time at Wake Forest, Zalatoris set the school record for lowest career scoring average, eclipsing the previous owner of that record, Bill Haas. Zalatoris played in the 2016 edition of this event and posted rounds of 74-71=145 (+5) to miss the cut. With a new venue and a little more experience on the big stage, Zalatoris presents himself as a nice sleeper for fantasy gamers this week. May 16 - 2:04 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201820 0 0 0652202010
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6800016411410
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000624600
 

 