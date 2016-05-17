Will Zalatoris

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pivetta fans 11 over seven dominant innings
Chase Anderson (illness) to return on Monday
Suarez (ankle) out of CIN lineup Wednesday
Matt Duffy (hamstring) aims to return Friday
Encarnacion (back, neck) scratched on Wed.
Votto (back) at 1B, batting cleanup on Wed.
Carlos Martinez undergoing MRI on lat strain
Ryan Braun (back) sitting again Wednesday
Dyson (back) in CF, batting second on Wed.
Cahill activated, starting Wednesday @ BOS
Jason Castro (knee surgery) done for season
Soler (rib) back in Royals' lineup Wednesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
T.Y. Hilton standing out in offseason program
Free agent CB Breeland visiting Colts, Cards
Randy Gregory applying for reinstatement Thu.
Terrance West visiting Jaguars on Wednesday
Brandon Graham recovering from ankle surgery
Malik Hooker (knee) takes the field at OTAs
Free agent RB Terrance West visits the Colts
'Nothing imminent' between Dez and Packers
Tannehill 'little or no limitations' in OTAs
Bolts OL Forrest Lamp had 'minor procedure'
Foster's accuser to testify he didn't hit her
Report: Tepper not looking to move Panthers
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James triple-doubles with 42 in loss
Jaylen Brown's 23 leads Celtics to Game 2 win
Phoenix Suns win top pick in 2018 Draft
Tristan Thompson starting Game 2
Kevin Durant goes for 37 in Game 1 win
Tristan Thompson expected to start Game 2
Jaylen Brown scores 23 points in Game 1 win
LeBron James scores 15 points in Game 1 loss
Hill, Korver, Smith, James, Love starting
Marcus Morris will start Game 1 of ECF
ESPN: Lloyd Pierce will be Hawks new coach
Kerr could play Nick Young in HOU series
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Malcolm Subban won't suit up in Game 3
David Perron will be a game-time decision
Stamkos nets 1G, 1A in GM 3 win over WSH
Kuznetsov pushes point streak to 6 games
Hedman scores 1G, 2A in GM 3 win over WSH
Nicklas Backstrom won't play in GM 3 vs. TB
David Perron could be back for Game 3 of WCF
Backstrom not ruled out but doubtful for GM 3
Jackets GM expects Wennberg to bounce back
Kyle Connor scores in GM 2 loss to VGK
Marchessault nets 2G in GM 2 win over Jets
David Perron won't play vs. WPG in Game 2
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jason White jumps back into Pinty's Series
Lacroix best at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Vanderwal taking momentum into San Bernardino
Dippel runner-up in points after So. Boston
Bassett Jr. So. Boston Twin-100s results
Ruben Garcia Jr. So. Boston Twin-100s results
Ryan Vargas: So. Boston Twin-100s results
Juan M. Gonzalez So. Boston Twin-100s results
Spencer Davis So. Boston Twin-100s results
Chase Cabre So. Boston Twin-100s results
Grant Quinlan So. Boston Twin-100s results
Alfredo, Ankrum first time K&N East winners
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Zalatoris looks for big finish in a home game
Steve Williams hops on the bag for Baddeley
Pieters set to play host at Belgian Knockout
Horschel heats up ahead of AT&T title defense
Noah Goodwin makes TOUR debut at the Nelson
T.J. Vogel flexes his Monday muscles (again)
Late double knocks Tiger Woods out of top 10
First-timer Schauffele R4 67; T2 at PLAYERS
Jimmy Walker bogey-free 67 for season-best T2
Charl Schwarzel R4 67 for T2 at THE PLAYERS
Webb Simpson R4 73; wins THE PLAYERS by 4
Video: Brooks Koepka albatross for closing 63
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Duke reunites with booted K Austin Parker
Washington LB Camilo Eifler to transfer out
Alabama and Texas agree to two-game series
Meyer: Dwayne Haskins up front in competition
Senior Bowl, Phil Savage agree to part ways
Michigan AD Warde fully supports Harbaugh
Callahan: Joe Burrow to visit UNC this week
Baylor signing Barnes sets 100m dash record
UK DE Denzil Ware transfers to Jax-State
Report: Ducks frosh RB Elliott to transfer
Washington CB Keith Taylor could be a 'star'
Former Arkansas HC Bielema working w/ Pats
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hammers confirm departure of David Moyes
Tottenham forward plays down injury concerns
Perfect end to a great season for David Silva
Can can't make it and will miss the World Cup
Alfie Mawson set to miss the World Cup.
Ox missing for the remainder of the year
And so the Swansea clear out begins....
Martial an early doubt for the FA Cup final
James Milner misses out in the final game
Niasse scores late but Everton fall in finale
Lanzini shines as Hammers end with style
A last gasp winner from Jesus breaks records
Player Page
Full Depth Charts
Will Zalatoris
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 8/16/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 151
Recent News
Recent News
Sponsor's invite Will Zalatoris will take his talents back home to Dallas ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.
The Wake Forest product will be making his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR. Previously, he's just 1-for-4 with a T68 at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was paired with Trinity Forest member Tony Romo during that event. Zalatoris will be very comfortable this week as he went to school just down the road at Trinity Christian Academy. During his time at Wake Forest, Zalatoris set the school record for lowest career scoring average, eclipsing the previous owner of that record, Bill Haas. Zalatoris played in the 2016 edition of this event and posted rounds of 74-71=145 (+5) to miss the cut. With a new venue and a little more experience on the big stage, Zalatoris presents himself as a nice sleeper for fantasy gamers this week.
May 16 - 2:04 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Sponsor's invite Will Zalatoris racked up a 5-under-par 34-33=67 at Spyglass Hill, giving him an early seat inside the top 10 of the round one leaderboard at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Paired with Tony Romo for his tournament debut, the California native traded six birdies with one bogey today. Zalatoris took 27 swipes with the flat stick today, helped out by a hole-out birdie at the par-5 seventh hole. The Wake Forest standout is making his fourth career start on the PGA TOUR and this goes in the books as his new personal-best round. In fact, it's his first sub-70 round in seven tries (previously 0-for-3 including a MC at the Farmers two weeks ago). Ball-striking was the name of the game today as he peppered 14 greens in regulation. The youngster has loads of potential so gamers should keep a close eye on him as the week progresses.
Feb 8 - 6:09 PM
Sponsor invite and World No. 1929 Will Zalatoris will make his
professional debut
at this week's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
UPDATE:
Zalatoris missed the cut by one shot on even-par 72-72=74.
Overall, this is the San Francisco native's third career TOUR start, missing the cuts at the 2016 Byron Nelson (by seven) and the 2015 Northern Trust Open by five. He announced last month (Dec. 14th) that he was foregoing his final semester of college golf at Wake Forest, where he won four times and finished his career with a 70.44 scoring average, a new school record (Bill Haas). The 2017 Walker Cupper and ACC Player of the Year, who is still planning on graduating in 2018, explained, "I wanted to give myself the best chance to have a TOUR card for 2018 and 2019," Zalatoris said. "I want to give myself the best opportunity to set myself up for the future, so I wanted to have these extra six months to play in a few more events and build my routine." He also played in one event each on the European Tour and Web.com Tour in 2017, missing those cuts as well.
Jan 24 - 3:39 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Amateur Will Zalatoris is in the published field at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson on a sponsor exemption.
The Plano, Texas, native was set to make his tourney debut last year after receiving a sponsor invite on Sunday evening prior to the tournament. He withdrew on Monday -- well his Mom withdrew for him -- notifying officials that he had to have an emergency appendectomy. This will be the 19-year-old's second PGA TOUR event after missing the cut at the 2015 Northern Trust Open. He's 56th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Tue, May 17, 2016 10:19:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Zalatoris looks for big finish in a home game
May 16 - 2:04 PM
Zalatoris strong in Pebble Beach-Pro Am debut
Feb 8 - 6:09 PM
Will Zalatoris makes pro debut at Farmers
Jan 24 - 3:39 PM
Sponsor invite Zalatoris preps for AT&T debut
Tue, May 17, 2016 10:19:00 PM
More Will Zalatoris Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
2
0
0
0
0
65
22
0
20
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
68
0
0
0
16
41
14
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
6
0
0
DFS Dish: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 16
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the AT&T Byron Nelson.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 16
»
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 15
»
Simpson dominates THE PLAYERS
May 14
»
AT&T Byron Nelson Preview
May 14
»
The Belgian Knockout Preview
May 14
»
Dose: Simpson supreme
May 12
»
Dose: The Simpson Show
May 11
»
Dose: Six for six
May 10
»
Zalatoris looks for big finish in a home game
»
Steve Williams hops on the bag for Baddeley
»
Pieters set to play host at Belgian Knockout
»
Horschel heats up ahead of AT&T title defense
»
Noah Goodwin makes TOUR debut at the Nelson
»
T.J. Vogel flexes his Monday muscles (again)
»
Late double knocks Tiger Woods out of top 10
»
First-timer Schauffele R4 67; T2 at PLAYERS
»
Jimmy Walker bogey-free 67 for season-best T2
»
Charl Schwarzel R4 67 for T2 at THE PLAYERS
»
Webb Simpson R4 73; wins THE PLAYERS by 4
»
Video: Brooks Koepka albatross for closing 63
»
Play fantasy golf over at DRAFT
»
Build better DFS lineups from your mobile device!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
