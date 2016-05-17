Will Zalatoris Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 8/16/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 151

Latest News Recent News

Sponsor's invite Will Zalatoris will take his talents back home to Dallas ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson. The Wake Forest product will be making his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR. Previously, he's just 1-for-4 with a T68 at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was paired with Trinity Forest member Tony Romo during that event. Zalatoris will be very comfortable this week as he went to school just down the road at Trinity Christian Academy. During his time at Wake Forest, Zalatoris set the school record for lowest career scoring average, eclipsing the previous owner of that record, Bill Haas. Zalatoris played in the 2016 edition of this event and posted rounds of 74-71=145 (+5) to miss the cut. With a new venue and a little more experience on the big stage, Zalatoris presents himself as a nice sleeper for fantasy gamers this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Sponsor's invite Will Zalatoris racked up a 5-under-par 34-33=67 at Spyglass Hill, giving him an early seat inside the top 10 of the round one leaderboard at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Paired with Tony Romo for his tournament debut, the California native traded six birdies with one bogey today. Zalatoris took 27 swipes with the flat stick today, helped out by a hole-out birdie at the par-5 seventh hole. The Wake Forest standout is making his fourth career start on the PGA TOUR and this goes in the books as his new personal-best round. In fact, it's his first sub-70 round in seven tries (previously 0-for-3 including a MC at the Farmers two weeks ago). Ball-striking was the name of the game today as he peppered 14 greens in regulation. The youngster has loads of potential so gamers should keep a close eye on him as the week progresses.

Sponsor invite and World No. 1929 Will Zalatoris will make his professional debut at this week's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. UPDATE: Zalatoris missed the cut by one shot on even-par 72-72=74. Overall, this is the San Francisco native's third career TOUR start, missing the cuts at the 2016 Byron Nelson (by seven) and the 2015 Northern Trust Open by five. He announced last month (Dec. 14th) that he was foregoing his final semester of college golf at Wake Forest, where he won four times and finished his career with a 70.44 scoring average, a new school record (Bill Haas). The 2017 Walker Cupper and ACC Player of the Year, who is still planning on graduating in 2018, explained, "I wanted to give myself the best chance to have a TOUR card for 2018 and 2019," Zalatoris said. "I want to give myself the best opportunity to set myself up for the future, so I wanted to have these extra six months to play in a few more events and build my routine." He also played in one event each on the European Tour and Web.com Tour in 2017, missing those cuts as well. Source: PGATOUR.com