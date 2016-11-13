Player Page

Jeunghun Wang

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/7/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 158

Jeunghun Wang fired a superb second round 5-under-par 33-34=67 to join the remarkable (and unprecedented on the European Tour) nine-way tie for the 36-hole lead at the CommercialBank Qatar Masters on 8-under 136 at Doha GC.
The Korean was impressive last week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, finishing T11, a result that didn't reflect that he remained right in the contest deep into the back nine. Moreover he was not only a two-time winner last year, he also threatened in the Open de France and Nedbank Challenge; he's a golfer to watch. On Friday he opened with birdies at 1 and 2 only to give a shot back at the 3rd, his only error of the lap. He added more red on the front nine at 6 and 8, then ticked 10 and 14 on the return to the clubhouse, the last of those after a superb approach to 6'0". He could have claimed the lead, but left a 15'0" birdie putt at 17 short and failed to make the most of the par-five 18th. Wang sits at the top of the leaderboard alongside Mikko Korhonen, Bradley Dredge, Jorge Campillo, Nacho Elvira, Andy Sullivan, Thomas Aiken, Jaco Van Zyl and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Another seven players are one shot back. Jan 27 - 9:22 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 046161900
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic290011646900
 

 