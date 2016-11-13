Jeunghun Wang Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 9/7/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 158

Jeunghun Wang fired a superb second round 5-under-par 33-34=67 to join the remarkable (and unprecedented on the European Tour) nine-way tie for the 36-hole lead at the CommercialBank Qatar Masters on 8-under 136 at Doha GC. The Korean was impressive last week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, finishing T11, a result that didn't reflect that he remained right in the contest deep into the back nine. Moreover he was not only a two-time winner last year, he also threatened in the Open de France and Nedbank Challenge; he's a golfer to watch. On Friday he opened with birdies at 1 and 2 only to give a shot back at the 3rd, his only error of the lap. He added more red on the front nine at 6 and 8, then ticked 10 and 14 on the return to the clubhouse, the last of those after a superb approach to 6'0". He could have claimed the lead, but left a 15'0" birdie putt at 17 short and failed to make the most of the par-five 18th. Wang sits at the top of the leaderboard alongside Mikko Korhonen, Bradley Dredge, Jorge Campillo, Nacho Elvira, Andy Sullivan, Thomas Aiken, Jaco Van Zyl and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Another seven players are one shot back.

Jeunghun Wang smoothed a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in Friday's second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to hit 9-under 135 at the midpoint, moving seven spots up the live leaderboard to T3. This is the Korean's debut in the event but he has form in the region having finished runner-up in the Asian Tour's Dubai Open in 2014 and T17 in last year's DP World Tour Championship after closing 65-66 on the weekend. Wang was 2-over after five holes of his opening round but has produced only birdies and pars since. He set the tone today with a birdie-4 at the 10th hole and picked up further shots at 12 and 14. Wang played par golf through the middle of his round but got back on the birdie trail with a red circle at 6 and a walk-off par breaker at 9 completed a fine day's work. Right now, the 21-year-old who won back-to-back on the European Tour last season is just two shots behind halfway leader Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Jeunghun Wang will make his debut in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week, but he is not without form in the region. The Korean youngster, who completed back-to-back wins on the European Tour in Spring last year, will be lacking experience when he tours the tough Abu Dhabi GC circuit, but on his rare appearances in the United Arab Emirates he has performed well, both on the leaderboard and in the stats. Back in December 2014 he finished second in the Asian Tour's Dubai Open, two clear of third and one behind the winner Arjun Atwal. This time last year he lacked a European Tour card so didn't compete in the Desert Swing, but his victories earned him a crack at the DP World Tou Championship and after a poor start (75-72) which left him him T53, he sped through the field at the weekend with rounds of 65-66 lifting him to T17. On both occasions he was smart on the greens, ranking fourth and second for PPR, and fifth and third for Putt Average. His two wins (Trophee Hassan II and Mauritius Open) were lower grade fields but tough scoring conditions, and the latter was windy - possibly another good pointer. Source: EuropeanTour.com