Joakim Lagergren Age / DOB: (25) / 11/15/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 139

Joakim Lagergren landed eight birdies in a second-round 6-under-par 32-34=66 at the BMW International in Germany, vaulting 26 spots up the live leaderboard to first place with the morning wave virtually complete. At 9-under 135, the Swede is a shot in front of compatriot Henrik Stenson and England's Richard Bland. Lagergren started his big move at Golfclub München Eichenried with a first birdie of the day at 11 and added another at 13 before giving it back with a bogey-5 at 14. However, he would finish his opening nine by connecting red circles on Nos. 16-18 to turn in 32. Coming home, he traded a birdie with a bogey at 4 and 5 but then assumed top spot on the leaderboard with gains at 7 and 9. Today's score matches the 66 he posted in round one here in 2013 before slipping all the way back to 74th. He'd arrived in Germany having gone into a slump (four missed cuts and no top 40 from seven starts) since finishing runner-up in the Qatar Masters followed by T23 in February's Dubai Desert Classic.

Joakim Lagergren played all four rounds on his BMW PGA Championship debut last year and he returns to Wentworth for another crack this week. The Swede shot 71-72-74-72 for T37 in 2016 while his only other start on English soil that season also went well as he posted T18 in the British Masters at The Grove thanks mainly to middle rounds of 65-66. His big moment in 2017 came at Doha when shooting 67-66 on the weekend to finish runner-up at the Qatar Masters. He followed that up with a top 25 in Dubai but has missed three of five cuts since and not managed a top 40. The putter has been cold, while his scrambling has been below par too so Lagergren will need to sharpen up his short game to have an impact at Wentworth this week. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Joakim Lagergren has missed his last two cuts on the European Tour so will hope to recapture the form that helped him finish runner-up in Qatar when he pegs it up in this week's Trophée Hassan II in Morocco. The Swede got hot on the Desert Swing, shooting 67-72-67-66 to finish runner-up in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters before adding T23 in the Dubai Desert Classic. But he's cooled with early exits in the Maybank Championship and Tshwane Open although the latter was over a month ago so he'll have had chance to find his form again on the range. That Qatar finish along with T6 in last year's Turkish Airlines Open proves that he's capable of landing the big cheques if gamers catch him on the right week. He's played this event twice but at Golf du Palais Royal rather than this week's course, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. At the former venue he was T34 in 2015 and missed the cut in 2013. Lagergen's best weapon this year has been his putter (40th Putts Per GIR) and that could serve him well this week on a layout where that stat looked key in 2016. Source: EuropeanTour.com