Joakim Lagergren

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 139

Joakim Lagergren landed eight birdies in a second-round 6-under-par 32-34=66 at the BMW International in Germany, vaulting 26 spots up the live leaderboard to first place with the morning wave virtually complete.
At 9-under 135, the Swede is a shot in front of compatriot Henrik Stenson and England's Richard Bland. Lagergren started his big move at Golfclub München Eichenried with a first birdie of the day at 11 and added another at 13 before giving it back with a bogey-5 at 14. However, he would finish his opening nine by connecting red circles on Nos. 16-18 to turn in 32. Coming home, he traded a birdie with a bogey at 4 and 5 but then assumed top spot on the leaderboard with gains at 7 and 9. Today's score matches the 66 he posted in round one here in 2013 before slipping all the way back to 74th. He'd arrived in Germany having gone into a slump (four missed cuts and no top 40 from seven starts) since finishing runner-up in the Qatar Masters followed by T23 in February's Dubai Desert Classic. Jun 23 - 8:30 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 