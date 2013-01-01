Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lagergren jumps into lead at BMW with R2 66
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Joakim Lagergren
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/15/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 139
Latest News
Recent News
Joakim Lagergren landed eight birdies in a second-round 6-under-par 32-34=66 at the BMW International in Germany, vaulting 26 spots up the live leaderboard to first place with the morning wave virtually complete.
At 9-under 135, the Swede is a shot in front of compatriot Henrik Stenson and England's Richard Bland. Lagergren started his big move at Golfclub München Eichenried with a first birdie of the day at 11 and added another at 13 before giving it back with a bogey-5 at 14. However, he would finish his opening nine by connecting red circles on Nos. 16-18 to turn in 32. Coming home, he traded a birdie with a bogey at 4 and 5 but then assumed top spot on the leaderboard with gains at 7 and 9. Today's score matches the 66 he posted in round one here in 2013 before slipping all the way back to 74th. He'd arrived in Germany having gone into a slump (four missed cuts and no top 40 from seven starts) since finishing runner-up in the Qatar Masters followed by T23 in February's Dubai Desert Classic.
Jun 23 - 8:30 AM
Joakim Lagergren played all four rounds on his BMW PGA Championship debut last year and he returns to Wentworth for another crack this week.
The Swede shot 71-72-74-72 for T37 in 2016 while his only other start on English soil that season also went well as he posted T18 in the British Masters at The Grove thanks mainly to middle rounds of 65-66. His big moment in 2017 came at Doha when shooting 67-66 on the weekend to finish runner-up at the Qatar Masters. He followed that up with a top 25 in Dubai but has missed three of five cuts since and not managed a top 40. The putter has been cold, while his scrambling has been below par too so Lagergren will need to sharpen up his short game to have an impact at Wentworth this week.
May 24 - 8:14 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Joakim Lagergren has missed his last two cuts on the European Tour so will hope to recapture the form that helped him finish runner-up in Qatar when he pegs it up in this week's Trophée Hassan II in Morocco.
The Swede got hot on the Desert Swing, shooting 67-72-67-66 to finish runner-up in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters before adding T23 in the Dubai Desert Classic. But he's cooled with early exits in the Maybank Championship and Tshwane Open although the latter was over a month ago so he'll have had chance to find his form again on the range. That Qatar finish along with T6 in last year's Turkish Airlines Open proves that he's capable of landing the big cheques if gamers catch him on the right week. He's played this event twice but at Golf du Palais Royal rather than this week's course, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. At the former venue he was T34 in 2015 and missed the cut in 2013. Lagergen's best weapon this year has been his putter (40th Putts Per GIR) and that could serve him well this week on a layout where that stat looked key in 2016.
Apr 12 - 4:02 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
After sitting out the World Super 6 Perth and last week's Joburg Open, Joakim Lagergren makes his sixth start on the European Tour this season with a return to South Africa for the Tshwane Open at Pretoria.
The Swede was T46 at this venue on his only previous appearance in 2015 (72-67-71-70) while he missed the cut when the tournament was held at Copperleaf in 2013. Lagergren sits a healthy 17th on this year's Race to Dubai thanks to T2 in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters which secured the second biggest purse of his career. He followed that with T23 in the Dubai Desert Classic before missing the cut in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia. The 25-year-old finished a career-high 45th on last season's Race to Dubai so is very much a player on the up. His best result on South African soil is T13 in the 2015 Africa Open.
Feb 27 - 9:25 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Lagergren jumps into lead at BMW with R2 66
Jun 23 - 8:30 AM
Lagergren set for second start at Wentworth
May 24 - 8:14 AM
Lagergren will get first look at Dar Es Salam
Apr 12 - 4:02 AM
Lagergren returns to action at Tswhane Open
Feb 27 - 9:25 AM
More Joakim Lagergren Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Koepka
PGA
(1989)
2
T. Fleetwood
PGA
(1018)
3
B. Harman
PGA
(860)
4
C. Champ
PGA
(784)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(659)
6
J. Thomas
PGA
(563)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(548)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(512)
9
R. Moore
PGA
(508)
10
B. Curtis
PGA
(462)
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Bubba Watson has struggled in 2017, but his course history at TPC River Highlands is impossible to ignore in this week's Travelers Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
»
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
»
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
»
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
»
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
»
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
»
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
»
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
GOL Headlines
»
Lagergren jumps into lead at BMW with R2 66
»
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
»
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
»
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
»
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
»
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
»
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
»
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
»
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
»
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
»
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
»
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
