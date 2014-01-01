Player Page

Dean Burmester

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 167

Local man Dean Burmester birdied seven of his opening 10 holes in a 6-under-par 29-36=65 in round four of the Tshwane Open in South Africa and stormed clear of the field to secure a three-shot victory over Mikko Korhonen and Jorge Campillo with 18-under 266.
One back at start of play at Pretoria CC, Burmester put this one to bed early. He quickly overcame his one-shot overnight deficit with a trio of opening birdies and made further gains at 6, 8 and 9 to turn in just 29 blows before adding another at 10. A bogey at 11 was wiped out with another red circle at 12 and a superb tee-shot at 14 helped him hit 20-under. Perhaps the pressure of securing a first European Tour win and gaining playing privileges for the next two years hit him late on as he bogeyed 16 and 17 but the big-hitting 27-year-old had shots in hand and closed out victory with a par 5 at 18. Mar 5 - 9:33 AM
