Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Dean Burmester
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/2/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 167
Latest News
Recent News
Local man Dean Burmester birdied seven of his opening 10 holes in a 6-under-par 29-36=65 in round four of the Tshwane Open in South Africa and stormed clear of the field to secure a three-shot victory over Mikko Korhonen and Jorge Campillo with 18-under 266.
One back at start of play at Pretoria CC, Burmester put this one to bed early. He quickly overcame his one-shot overnight deficit with a trio of opening birdies and made further gains at 6, 8 and 9 to turn in just 29 blows before adding another at 10. A bogey at 11 was wiped out with another red circle at 12 and a superb tee-shot at 14 helped him hit 20-under. Perhaps the pressure of securing a first European Tour win and gaining playing privileges for the next two years hit him late on as he bogeyed 16 and 17 but the big-hitting 27-year-old had shots in hand and closed out victory with a par 5 at 18.
Mar 5 - 9:33 AM
World No. 144 Dean Burmester put his foot on the gas in round three of the Tshwane Open, blitzing Pretoria Country Club to the tune of a 6-under-par 31-34=65 to place him one stroke off the pace entering the finale.
One of the pre-tournament market leaders, Burmester is fulfilling expectations through 54 holes. Despite the tough test that is known as Pretoria CC, the South African has swallowed just two bogeys along his journey, one of them coming today. Both bogeys have come at the par-4 first hole, but he hasn't let the early squares sour his rounds. Burmester has played the trio of par 5s at 6-under for the week. The six-time Sunshine Tour winner will have a great chance to pick off his first career European Tour win come Sunday night.
Mar 4 - 9:16 AM
Dean Burmester endured a rollercoaster conclusion to the BMW South African Open, but held his nerve to finish solo fourth after a 3-under-par 34-35=69 left him on 15-under 273 at Glendower GC.
The South African had just two European Tour top fives to his name prior to this week, both coming in the Tshwane Open, and his excitement was clear for all to see as he fist-pumped and leapt around the green towards the end of his round. He had made early progress with three red numbers at 2, 8 and 10 but a blue number at 14 set him back. No matter, he got up and down for birdie at 15 and holed from 30'0" at 16 for another. He was pumped, only to find sand from the 17th tee, eventually limping to a double bogey-5. But he was not to be kept down and made another 30'0" birdie putt at the last to grab fourth on his own.
Jan 15 - 7:09 AM
Dean Burmester added to the strong local challenge on day one of the South African Open by painting a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in his opening lap at Glendower GC, good enough for T2 on the live leaderboard and just a single stroke behind compatriot Trevor Fisher, Jr.
It was a wild ride at times for the 27-year-old, whose first deviation from par today was a double bogey-6 at 12. He soon repaired the damage and a birdie-eagle-birdie burst at 14, 15 and 16 allowed him to turn in 2-under. On his second nine, Burmester added birdies on the par 5s at 2 and 8 and circled another red number at 6. A putt for a share of the lead at 9 rolled to the right. Still, that's an excellent start for the man who finished T10 in this event last year and T17 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship before Christmas.
Jan 12 - 6:21 AM
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mar 5 - 9:33 AM
Burmester back in the Tshwane mix after 65
Mar 4 - 9:16 AM
Fired up Burmester post top five in SA Open
Jan 15 - 7:09 AM
Burmester one back at SA Open after hot start
Jan 12 - 6:21 AM
More Dean Burmester Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
