Dean Burmester Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 6/2/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 167

Local man Dean Burmester birdied seven of his opening 10 holes in a 6-under-par 29-36=65 in round four of the Tshwane Open in South Africa and stormed clear of the field to secure a three-shot victory over Mikko Korhonen and Jorge Campillo with 18-under 266. One back at start of play at Pretoria CC, Burmester put this one to bed early. He quickly overcame his one-shot overnight deficit with a trio of opening birdies and made further gains at 6, 8 and 9 to turn in just 29 blows before adding another at 10. A bogey at 11 was wiped out with another red circle at 12 and a superb tee-shot at 14 helped him hit 20-under. Perhaps the pressure of securing a first European Tour win and gaining playing privileges for the next two years hit him late on as he bogeyed 16 and 17 but the big-hitting 27-year-old had shots in hand and closed out victory with a par 5 at 18.

World No. 144 Dean Burmester put his foot on the gas in round three of the Tshwane Open, blitzing Pretoria Country Club to the tune of a 6-under-par 31-34=65 to place him one stroke off the pace entering the finale. One of the pre-tournament market leaders, Burmester is fulfilling expectations through 54 holes. Despite the tough test that is known as Pretoria CC, the South African has swallowed just two bogeys along his journey, one of them coming today. Both bogeys have come at the par-4 first hole, but he hasn't let the early squares sour his rounds. Burmester has played the trio of par 5s at 6-under for the week. The six-time Sunshine Tour winner will have a great chance to pick off his first career European Tour win come Sunday night.

Dean Burmester endured a rollercoaster conclusion to the BMW South African Open, but held his nerve to finish solo fourth after a 3-under-par 34-35=69 left him on 15-under 273 at Glendower GC. The South African had just two European Tour top fives to his name prior to this week, both coming in the Tshwane Open, and his excitement was clear for all to see as he fist-pumped and leapt around the green towards the end of his round. He had made early progress with three red numbers at 2, 8 and 10 but a blue number at 14 set him back. No matter, he got up and down for birdie at 15 and holed from 30'0" at 16 for another. He was pumped, only to find sand from the 17th tee, eventually limping to a double bogey-5. But he was not to be kept down and made another 30'0" birdie putt at the last to grab fourth on his own.