Jason Scrivener

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 154

Jason Scrivener got it to double digits under par on day two of the Volvo China Open before a walk-off double bogey meant he had to settle for a 3-under-par 34-35=69; nevertheless, his 8-under halfway total of 136 is still good enough for a share of the clubhouse lead with Nacho Elvira and Sihwan Kim.
The Australian's eventful second round at Topwin G&CC started with par at 10 before he splashed three birdies (11, 13 and 15) against a bogey at 14 over the next five holes. After turning at 7-under for the tournament, he made birdie at the 1st hole for the second day running and enjoyed a leap to 10-under after spinning his second back into the hole for eagle-2 at the 5th. Scrivener recovered a dropped shot at 6 with birdie-4 at the 8th but then came that messy finish as he took six swings on the par-4 9th. That final hole will hurt but after rounds of 67 and 69 he's in great position going into the weekend. Apr 27 - 2:58 AM
