Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Matt Davidson clubs pair of homers in victory
Ramos homers, drives in three as Rays top O's
Hendricks fires seven scoreless frames in win
Martinez's three-run jack leads Sox past Jays
Seager delivers go-ahead RBI double in win
Twins' Rodney blows third straight save
Jung Ho Kang granted work visa, back in US
Kris Bryant (head) remains sidelined Thursday
Jose Abreu (flu) sitting Thursday vs. Royals
Joe Kelly begins serving six-game suspension
Andrew Miller (hamstring) lands on 10-day DL
Steven Matz likely to remain in NYM rotation
Jason Scrivener
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 154
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Scrivener got it to double digits under par on day two of the Volvo China Open before a walk-off double bogey meant he had to settle for a 3-under-par 34-35=69; nevertheless, his 8-under halfway total of 136 is still good enough for a share of the clubhouse lead with Nacho Elvira and Sihwan Kim.
The Australian's eventful second round at Topwin G&CC started with par at 10 before he splashed three birdies (11, 13 and 15) against a bogey at 14 over the next five holes. After turning at 7-under for the tournament, he made birdie at the 1st hole for the second day running and enjoyed a leap to 10-under after spinning his second back into the hole for eagle-2 at the 5th. Scrivener recovered a dropped shot at 6 with birdie-4 at the 8th but then came that messy finish as he took six swings on the par-4 9th. That final hole will hurt but after rounds of 67 and 69 he's in great position going into the weekend.
Apr 27 - 2:58 AM
Jason Scrivener shot his best score at Topwin G&CC, hoisting up a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round one of the Volvo China Open to slot in at T6 after 18 holes in Beijing.
That's three swings behind leader Daxing Jin. The Australian closed with a 68 to post T44 on his Topwin debut in 2016 but missed the cut last year. He does have some good form in the region after making the top 10 at both the 2015 and 2016 Hong Kong Opens. Today, afternoon starter Scrivener flew out of the gate with birdies at three of his opening four holes before dropping his only shot of the day at the short par-4 5th hole. He got that back immediately and then played par golf the rest of the way aside from two more red numbers on the par 5s at 12 and 18. The World No. 172 is 72nd on this year's Race to Dubai, his biggest cheque coming via T6 in the Dubai Desert Classic.
Apr 26 - 7:26 AM
Jason Scrivener will be hoping to turnaround his country form when he tees it up in the Hero Indian Open at DLF G&CC in New Delhi.
A fourth tournament appearance for the Australian and far from being an event he's had much fun with. His debut in 2015 reaped T45 with four laps of 72 and that's as good as it has ever got. 73-74 a year later led to a missed cut and after last year's 73 on day one he was disqualified. Either he sees something in the course or has a stubborn streak because he's back. It may simply be that he's in nice form. He was T6 in the Dubai Desert Classic, since when it's not quite clicked, but he has come close when T26 in the World Super 6 Perth and T19 last time out in the Qatar Masters. He's 54th on the Race to Dubai.
Mar 6 - 7:10 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Jason Scrivener made the semi-finals of last year's World Super 6 Perth and the Western Australian again put his local knowledge to good use with an opening 5-under-par 34-33=67 at Lake Karrinyup CC on Thursday.
That's three swings behind leader and defending champion Brett Rumford and puts him in a tie for third on the live board. Scrivener, who was also third at this venue in the European Tour's 2016 Perth International, posted T6 in the recent Dubai Desert Classic and brought that good form with him today. Teeing off at 10, he ticked 12, 16 and 18 against a bogey at 14 and after trading a circle at 1 with a square at 2 he climbed the leaderboard with gains at 4, 5 and 7. "It was a funny day. I got off to a slow start. I saw what Brett was doing up front, which made it feel even worse," said the World No. 158. "But happy with it. It was as easy as it's ever going to play out here."
Feb 8 - 3:15 AM
Source:
Golfaustralia.com.au
Scrivener surge hurt by ugly finish in China
Apr 27 - 2:58 AM
Scrivener starts China Open bid with Rnd 1 67
Apr 26 - 7:26 AM
Scrivener looking to build on steady '18 form
Mar 6 - 7:10 AM
Scrivener in mix early at World Super 6 Perth
Feb 8 - 3:15 AM
More Jason Scrivener Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
