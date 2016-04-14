Stuart Manley

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zach Britton says oblique no longer an issue
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
Harper goes deep in spring debut vs Mets
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
Bourn will miss four weeks with broken finger
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Darrelle Revis could be willing to take pay cut
Cimini: Jets haven't 'given up' on Geno Smith
Matt Elam popped on drug charges in Miami
Jets cut C Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Jay Cutler still not destined for the Jets?
Ravens looking to add a possession receiver
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: KAT and AD Take Over
Feb 26
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Steph Curry scores 27; Dubs earn playoff spot
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 37 w/ 22 rebounds
Anthony Davis scores 39 points in loss
Jimmy Butler posts 1st triple-double of year
Harden scores 24, HOU finishes w/ 142 points
Nikola Mirotic has another good game in win
Kyrie Irving scores 34 points in loss to CHI
Carmelo Anthony scores 37 points in win
Whiteside racks up 22 points w/ 17 boards
James Johnson: 15 points, 7 boards, 8 dimes
Dario Saric drops 19-15-5 line in loss
Jahlil Okafor drops 28 points with 10 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Quick (and mumps) return
Feb 26
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
Capitals Dominant At Home
Feb 25
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Feb 23
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Feb 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Everyone asking for J.T. Miller in a trade
Gabriel Landeskog asserts himself with 3 pts
Jeremy Smith gets first NHL win at age 27
Logan Couture hits 20 goals for sixth time
Patrick Marleau passes Iginla, Lafleur in GWG
Undermanned Canucks made Martin Jones work
Matt Murray stops 36 in win over Flyers
Jakub Voracek scores in loss to Penguins
Auston Matthews scores both goals in loss
Zibanejad snaps 15-game drought in overtime
Juuse Saros stops 24 in win over Caps
Joonas Korpisalo gets first career Shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Reed wins XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300
Ty Dillon has one top-10 already
Erik Jones mid-pack in combined 500 prelims
Kasey Kahne 11th-best in combined practice
Joey Logano 2nd-fastest in final 500 practice
Keselowski quickest in final 500 practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fastest in Happy Hour
Brandon Jones: XFINITY Series Daytona pole
Kaz Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener
Grala: Pole for NextEra Energy Resources 250
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
Fichardt birdies last to win 54-hole Joburg
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
Hagy career-low 64; ties low round of week
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane electric 1st half powers TOT to 4-0 win
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Palace earn vital points against Boro
Middlesbrough suffer defeat at Palace
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Gareth McAuley comes up big again for Albion
Pickford can't save Sunderland in return
Artur Boruc blunder adds to Bournemouth woes
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Stuart Manley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 1/15/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 183
Latest News
Recent News
Stuart Manley will peg it up for the first time in an Open Championship later this year after booking his place at Royal Birkdale courtesy of T2 in the Joburg Open in South Africa after closing with a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in Sunday's third and final round.
The Welshman's 54-hole tally of 14-under 201 at the weather-disrupted event at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club was just a single swing behind winner Darren Fichardt. Manley jumped seven spots up the leaderboard today after carding seven birdies and a costly double bogey on his afternoon lap of a soggy East Course. After a birdie at 1, the West Florida University product ticked three straight at 5, 6 and 7 before adding another at 10. A first European Tour win beckoned at that point but he needed six swishes at the par-4 11th and and could only par the next five holes. However, birdies at 17 and 18 elevated him to T2 and secured one of the three spots on offer for this summer's Open Championship.
Feb 26 - 10:02 AM
Stuart Manley has been in the top 11 after two rounds in three of his last four appearances at the Joburg Open and he's challenging again this year after crafting a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in the second round, good enough for T6 on the live leaderboard.
Manley certainly has a soft spot for Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club and twin 67s so far have put him at 9-under 134, just two behind current clubhouse leader Darren Fichardt. He started his second round at the tougher East Course with a bang today, making eagle 3 to jump to 6-under. The Welshman would add further birdies at 8, 12, 13 and 17 against a single bogey at 11. His next job is keeping that push going over the weekend. Last year Manley was 6th at halfway before finishing T13, went from 7th after 36 holes to T60 on Sunday evening in 2015 and dropped a spot from 11th at the midpoint to finish T12 in 2011.
Feb 24 - 11:20 AM
Stuart Manley circled seven birdies in an opening 4-under-par 36-31=67 at the Open de Espana on Thursday, good enough for the early clubhouse lead.
Playing for the first time at Valderrama, the Welshman mixed two birdies, two bogeys and five pars on his opening nine to turn in 36. But he then sprinkled red on five of his next holes from No. 1 to surge into the lead. He gave one back at 8 but parred the last to match his low round of the season. "Any time you beat par on this course you've done really well. I'd have taken 71 at the start of the day because the practice rounds, I thought it was really tough," said Manley, who split 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation. "So I'm delighted with a 67. Fast greens, you've got to position the ball in very precise areas of the fairway. It's a tough, tough golf course."
Thu, Apr 14, 2016 08:42:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Stuart Manley kept up with the leaders after 36 holes of the Joburg Open after touring Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club's East Course in 5-under-par 34-33=67 in round two.
That afternoon lap on the harder of the two layouts took the Welshman to 10-under 133 at the midpoint, four swings behind halfway leader Ross McGowan. Manley has seven bogeys on his scorecard through 36 holes but has kept the birdie count high and circled eight more today, including one at the final hole. At T6 on the leadboard, Manley finds himself in similar position to last year. Twelve months ago he was T7 going into the weekend but slipped to T60 after closing rounds of 74-75. However, he did post T12 in this event in 2011 after a Sunday 69.
Fri, Jan 15, 2016 09:32:00 AM
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Feb 26 - 10:02 AM
Manley shines through 36 again at Joburg Open
Feb 24 - 11:20 AM
Manley sets early clubhouse target in Spain
Thu, Apr 14, 2016 08:42:00 AM
Manley four back at Joburg Open after R2 67
Fri, Jan 15, 2016 09:32:00 AM
More Stuart Manley Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(558)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(526)
3
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(488)
4
W. Bryan
PGA
(486)
5
T. Woods
PGA
(473)
6
R. McIlroy
PGA
(461)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(452)
8
D. Lee
PGA
(445)
9
B. DeChambeau
PGA
(442)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(433)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
More GOL Columns
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
»
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
GOL Headlines
»
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
»
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
»
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
»
Fichardt birdies last to win 54-hole Joburg
»
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
»
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
»
Hagy career-low 64; ties low round of week
»
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
»
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
»
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
»
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
»
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved