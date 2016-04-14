Stuart Manley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 1/15/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 183

Stuart Manley will peg it up for the first time in an Open Championship later this year after booking his place at Royal Birkdale courtesy of T2 in the Joburg Open in South Africa after closing with a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in Sunday's third and final round. The Welshman's 54-hole tally of 14-under 201 at the weather-disrupted event at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club was just a single swing behind winner Darren Fichardt. Manley jumped seven spots up the leaderboard today after carding seven birdies and a costly double bogey on his afternoon lap of a soggy East Course. After a birdie at 1, the West Florida University product ticked three straight at 5, 6 and 7 before adding another at 10. A first European Tour win beckoned at that point but he needed six swishes at the par-4 11th and and could only par the next five holes. However, birdies at 17 and 18 elevated him to T2 and secured one of the three spots on offer for this summer's Open Championship.

Stuart Manley has been in the top 11 after two rounds in three of his last four appearances at the Joburg Open and he's challenging again this year after crafting a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in the second round, good enough for T6 on the live leaderboard. Manley certainly has a soft spot for Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club and twin 67s so far have put him at 9-under 134, just two behind current clubhouse leader Darren Fichardt. He started his second round at the tougher East Course with a bang today, making eagle 3 to jump to 6-under. The Welshman would add further birdies at 8, 12, 13 and 17 against a single bogey at 11. His next job is keeping that push going over the weekend. Last year Manley was 6th at halfway before finishing T13, went from 7th after 36 holes to T60 on Sunday evening in 2015 and dropped a spot from 11th at the midpoint to finish T12 in 2011.

Stuart Manley circled seven birdies in an opening 4-under-par 36-31=67 at the Open de Espana on Thursday, good enough for the early clubhouse lead. Playing for the first time at Valderrama, the Welshman mixed two birdies, two bogeys and five pars on his opening nine to turn in 36. But he then sprinkled red on five of his next holes from No. 1 to surge into the lead. He gave one back at 8 but parred the last to match his low round of the season. "Any time you beat par on this course you've done really well. I'd have taken 71 at the start of the day because the practice rounds, I thought it was really tough," said Manley, who split 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation. "So I'm delighted with a 67. Fast greens, you've got to position the ball in very precise areas of the fairway. It's a tough, tough golf course." Source: EuropeanTour.com