Andrew Landry

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 150

Andrew Landry blitzed the Country Club of Jackson to the tune of a 6-under-par 37-29=66 during round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship, grabbing an early share of the clubhouse lead as play reaches the midpoint on Thursday.
The University of Arkansas alum opened his week on the back nine and did so in style. He started the event with birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle to find himself 6-under thru five holes. The eagle came in the nontraditional hole-out form, from 110 yards out. It came on the heels of back-to-back bombs from 19-to-22 feet. The magic wasn't done, though, as he added another hole out, this time from 44'3" for birdie at the par-4 18th. That is where the fun stopped as he coasted home with two bogeys and a birdie on his inward nine. This matches Landry's low round on the PGA TOUR (R1, 2016 U.S Open; R1, 2016 Wyndham Championship). The late-blooming 30-year-old is coming off a Web.com Tour season where he finished 4th on the money list, earning him a second shot at full-time PGA TOUR status. Oct 26 - 2:40 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201810 0 1 048142800
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Safeway Open70021448800
 

 