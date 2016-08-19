Andrew Landry Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 8/7/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 150

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Landry blitzed the Country Club of Jackson to the tune of a 6-under-par 37-29=66 during round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship, grabbing an early share of the clubhouse lead as play reaches the midpoint on Thursday. The University of Arkansas alum opened his week on the back nine and did so in style. He started the event with birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle to find himself 6-under thru five holes. The eagle came in the nontraditional hole-out form, from 110 yards out. It came on the heels of back-to-back bombs from 19-to-22 feet. The magic wasn't done, though, as he added another hole out, this time from 44'3" for birdie at the par-4 18th. That is where the fun stopped as he coasted home with two bogeys and a birdie on his inward nine. This matches Landry's low round on the PGA TOUR (R1, 2016 U.S Open; R1, 2016 Wyndham Championship). The late-blooming 30-year-old is coming off a Web.com Tour season where he finished 4th on the money list, earning him a second shot at full-time PGA TOUR status.

Making his tournament debut, two-time Web.com Tour grad and World No. 194 Andrew Landry tossed up a 3-under-par 34-35=69 in the final round of the Safeway Open to post 10-under 278, up 15 spots to T6 with play still in progress. UPDATE: With play completed, Landry finished a career-best T7, five shy of champion Brendan Steele. This was the Arkansas alum's 20th career TOUR start, first since the 2016 Wyndham, and a second top 10. His career best is T8 at the 2016 John Deere, so he's on the cusp of eclipsing that. The 30-year-old, who finished 178th in the FedExCup standings after his rookie season in 2016, began this season 4th in the WCT Priority Rankings, posting eight top 10s among 20 cashes in 22 starts. He won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and had six other top-5 finishes.. The Texan began R4 T21 on 7-under, three short of the overnight top 10 after opening laps of 71-69-69. He hit 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.091 strokes off-the-tee but losing 0.909 around-the-green. Landry squared two bogey-4s at holes 7 and 15, outpaced by three circles at 4-6, each from between eight and 16 feet, adding a walk-off eagle-3 at 18 from 39'7". He posted 1.786 putts per GIR and 2.573 SG: Putting with 30 total putts, currently No. 1 in SGP with a cumulative 7.066.

Andrew Landry turns his attention toward Hillcrest Country Club ahead of this week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Landry posted a 17-for-19 record on the Web.com Tour this season. That included a win, a runner-up, and a pair of third-place finishes. All that helped him finish fourth on the fourth on the regular season money list. The University of Arkansas product locked up his PGA TOUR card with that season-long performance but now he'll try to improve upon his reshuffle status during the Web.com Tour Finals. Landry is now a two-time WCT graduate (2015) and he'll have a bit of experience on the big stage this time around. Source: PGATOUR.com