Ollie Schniederjans

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 168

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 136 Ollie Schniederjans submitted a 3-under-par 31-37=68 after today's final round of the RBC Heritage to conclude his tourney debut on 11-under 273, up six spots to a career-best T3, two shy of fellow rookie and first-time champion Wesley Bryan, who shot 67.
This was the Georgia Tech alum's 28th career start (25 pro) and 14th as a member. It's his fourth career top 10, all this season, eclipsing a previous-best T6 at The RSM Classic. After opening in 68-68-69, the Dallas native began in a four-way T9, five back of leader Jason Dufner. Playing out of the fifth-to-last twosome, two groups in front of Bryan, the 23-year-old landed nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.924 strokes approaching-the-green, the tourney-leader in the latter at 8.651. He went out in blemish-free 5-under, circling Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 6, and took the lead with birdie-3 at nine, one clear of four players. The Georgia resident came home in birdie-less 2-over, squaring the 11th and 17th. Apr 16 - 6:47 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017130 0 3 0476161210773
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shell Houston Openn/a000625401
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard3400015431310
Valspar Championshipn/a000624510
The Honda Classic4800015411600
Genesis Open800118431000
Waste Management Phoenix Open240001845900
Farmers Insurance Open90001746900
CareerBuilder Challenge580001254600
Sony Open in Hawaii270001749600
The RSM Classic60012240810
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000423621
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000821421
Safeway Openn/a0003221100
 

 