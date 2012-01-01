Ollie Schniederjans Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 6/15/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 168

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 136 Ollie Schniederjans submitted a 3-under-par 31-37=68 after today's final round of the RBC Heritage to conclude his tourney debut on 11-under 273, up six spots to a career-best T3, two shy of fellow rookie and first-time champion Wesley Bryan, who shot 67. This was the Georgia Tech alum's 28th career start (25 pro) and 14th as a member. It's his fourth career top 10, all this season, eclipsing a previous-best T6 at The RSM Classic. After opening in 68-68-69, the Dallas native began in a four-way T9, five back of leader Jason Dufner. Playing out of the fifth-to-last twosome, two groups in front of Bryan, the 23-year-old landed nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.924 strokes approaching-the-green, the tourney-leader in the latter at 8.651. He went out in blemish-free 5-under, circling Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 6, and took the lead with birdie-3 at nine, one clear of four players. The Georgia resident came home in birdie-less 2-over, squaring the 11th and 17th.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 136 Ollie Schniederjans tacked on a 2-under-par 33-36=69 in today's third round of the RBC Heritage to reach 8-under 205, up one spot on the live leaderboard to T9, three back of clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner. The 23-year-old mustered five (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 1.613 strokes tee-to-green but losing ground on the greens at -0.282 SG: Putting. He squared back-to-back bogey-5s at 11 and 12 (failed scrambles), outpacing them with four birdies at holes 2, 6, 9 and 16. All four of the Georgia Tech alum's par breakers dropped from inside of nine feet, posting 1.750 putts per GIR

Ollie Schniederjans settled for a 3-under-par 32-36=68 during round two of the RBC Heritage, arriving at the midpoint on 6-under 136, just four strokes off the pacesetters Luke Donald and Graham DeLaet. The Georgia Tech product traded five birdies with two bogeys today, but has to feel like he left a few strokes out on the course. There weren't any bunnies missed, but Schniederjans did miss five putts from inside 12 feet today, losing 0.370 strokes putting on the round. On the bright side, he pelted 14 greens in regulation today, so the iron play was definitely dialed in. At the midpoint, Schniederjans ranks fifth in the field in strokes gained approach-to-the-green. The 23-year-old shares a piece of 10th place on the live leaderboard, just the second time the youngster has positioned himself inside the top 10 thru 36 holes on the PGA TOUR.