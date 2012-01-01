Ollie Schniederjans

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
J.A. Happ scheduled to undergo MRI on elbow
Avisail Garcia whacks two-run homer in 10th
Kimbrel earns fifth save, Red Sox beat Rays
Ian Kennedy cruises through eight vs. Angels
Mondesi steals fifth base, scores winning run
Rich Hill leaves start with blister issue
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos concerned with Lynch's work habits?
Jags WR Robinson eyeing contract extension
Door closing on Blount to re-sign with Pats?
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Sunday
Apr 16
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
Dose: Finally, Playoffs
Apr 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 15
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 5
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
C.J. McCollum nets 41 points in Game 1 loss
Damian Lillard scores 34 points with 3 treys
Draymond Green posts insane 19-12-9-3-5 line
Kevin Durant double-doubles in Game 1 win
Isaiah Thomas (personal) will play in Game 1
Tony Allen (right leg) ruled out for Game 2
Rudy Gobert (knee) questionable for Game 2
Rondo, Wade won't have minutes limits Sunday
Isaiah Thomas (personal) intends to play Sun
Jason Smith dealing with bruised left knee
Markieff Morris shines in postseason debut
John Wall double-doubles in Game 1 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
FanDuel Fades: April 12
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jake Allen leads Blues to 3-0 series lead
Good chance Joe Thornton will play in Game 3
J. Toews playoff scoring drought continues
Galchenyuk moving up depth chart
Ryan Getzlaf enjoys another multi-point night
Roman Polak (LBI) will miss rest of playoffs
Kasperi Kapanen unlikely hero in 2OT victory
Pekka Rinne posts second straight SO over CHI
Ducks don't have Sami Vatanen for Game 2
Matt Calvert suspended 1 game for cross-check
Dion Phaneuf scores OT winner vs. Bruins
Sens announce Mark Borowiecki won't return
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
Erik Jones has 9th-best six-week average
Was Texas predictive for Matt Kenseth?
Kyle Busch starts 2nd in Easter Bunny 150
Gray Gaulding: 1 top-30 in six starts
Tommy Joe Martins moving to XFINITY Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
Jones leaves hospital following concussion
Rashford and Herrera impressive as United win
Reds grind out win at WBA with Firmino goal
Uninspired performance leads to Baggies loss
Begovic ready to replace injured Courtois
Foxes unable to hold off Crystal Palace
Benteke earns precious point for Palace
Jones carried off at the Stadium of Light
Kompany scores, City top S'hampton 3-0
Gabbiadini returns in home defeat
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ollie Schniederjans
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 168
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 136 Ollie Schniederjans submitted a 3-under-par 31-37=68 after today's final round of the RBC Heritage to conclude his tourney debut on 11-under 273, up six spots to a
career-best
T3, two shy of fellow rookie and first-time champion Wesley Bryan, who shot 67.
This was the Georgia Tech alum's 28th career start (25 pro) and 14th as a member. It's his fourth career top 10, all this season, eclipsing a previous-best T6 at The RSM Classic. After opening in 68-68-69, the Dallas native began in a four-way T9, five back of leader Jason Dufner. Playing out of the fifth-to-last twosome, two groups in front of Bryan, the 23-year-old landed nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.924 strokes approaching-the-green, the tourney-leader in the latter at
8.651
. He went out in blemish-free 5-under, circling Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 6, and took the lead with birdie-3 at nine, one clear of four players. The Georgia resident came home in
birdie-less
2-over, squaring the 11th and 17th.
Apr 16 - 6:47 PM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 136 Ollie Schniederjans tacked on a 2-under-par 33-36=69 in today's third round of the RBC Heritage to reach 8-under 205, up one spot on the live leaderboard to T9, three back of clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner.
The 23-year-old mustered five (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 1.613 strokes tee-to-green but losing ground on the greens at -0.282 SG: Putting. He squared back-to-back bogey-5s at 11 and 12 (failed scrambles), outpacing them with four birdies at holes 2, 6, 9 and 16. All four of the Georgia Tech alum's par breakers dropped from inside of nine feet, posting 1.750 putts per GIR
Apr 15 - 4:42 PM
Ollie Schniederjans settled for a 3-under-par 32-36=68 during round two of the RBC Heritage, arriving at the midpoint on 6-under 136, just four strokes off the pacesetters Luke Donald and Graham DeLaet.
The Georgia Tech product traded five birdies with two bogeys today, but has to feel like he left a few strokes out on the course. There weren't any bunnies missed, but Schniederjans did miss five putts from inside 12 feet today, losing 0.370 strokes putting on the round. On the bright side, he pelted 14 greens in regulation today, so the iron play was definitely dialed in. At the midpoint, Schniederjans ranks fifth in the field in strokes gained approach-to-the-green. The 23-year-old shares a piece of 10th place on the live leaderboard, just the second time the youngster has positioned himself inside the top 10 thru 36 holes on the PGA TOUR.
Apr 14 - 6:39 PM
Ollie Schniederjans steps back into action this week for his debut at the RBC Heritage.
The Georgia Tech product enters the week ranked 62nd in the FedExCup standings after an 8-for-13 start to the season. The highlights include a T6 at the RSM Classic, a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and a T8 at the Genesis Open. The main asset has been his irons as he ranks 53rd in strokes gained approach-the-green on the season. The 23-year-old continues to have a breakout campaign and gamers should make sure they give him their full attention every week.
Apr 10 - 7:31 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Apr 16 - 6:47 PM
Rookie Schniederjans hanging in w/ 69 in R3
Apr 15 - 4:42 PM
Schniederjans stripes it in R2 of the RBC
Apr 14 - 6:39 PM
Schniederjans set for RBC Heritage debut
Apr 10 - 7:31 PM
More Ollie Schniederjans Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Garcia
PGA
(682)
2
J. Rose
PGA
(603)
3
D. Johnson
PGA
(592)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(513)
5
L. Donald
PGA
(451)
6
B. Grace
PGA
(437)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(429)
8
C. Schwartzel
PGA
(419)
9
T. Pieters
PGA
(419)
10
T. Clark
PGA
(418)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
13
0
0
3
0
476
161
2
107
7
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Shell Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
4
0
1
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
34
0
0
0
15
43
13
1
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
The Honda Classic
48
0
0
0
15
41
16
0
0
Genesis Open
8
0
0
1
18
43
10
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
24
0
0
0
18
45
9
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
9
0
0
0
17
46
9
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
58
0
0
0
12
54
6
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
27
0
0
0
17
49
6
0
0
The RSM Classic
6
0
0
1
22
40
8
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
4
23
6
2
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
4
2
1
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
22
11
0
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
Jason Dufner is on a good run of form ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
»
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
»
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
»
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
»
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
»
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
GOL Headlines
»
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
»
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
»
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
»
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
»
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
»
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
»
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
»
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
»
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
»
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
»
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
»
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved