Player Page

Keith Horne

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (45) / 6/9/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 187

Latest News

Recent News

Keith Horne continued where he left off in 2016 at Glendower GC, thrashing his way round the course to post 6-under-par 33-33=66, tying Trevor Fisher Jr at the head of the leaderboard after 18 holes of the BMW South African Open, one ahead of a group including Rory McIlroy.
The 45-year-old South Africa was never outside the top four through all four rounds 12 months ago and he stays there for a fifth consecutive end-of-round after his seven birdie-one bogey lap of the Gauteng course. There were three red numbers on the front nine at 2, 4 and 8. He made two more early on the return home, at 10 and 12, but dropped his only shot of the day at No. 15. Amends were made with back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17. He was not only in contention for this event a year ago, but also right in the running the last time the Tour was in South Africa, when T2 after 54 holes at the Alred Dunhill Championship in December. He'll hope to have learned the lesson of his last round 76 which saw end that week T11. Jan 12 - 10:57 AM
More Keith Horne Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 