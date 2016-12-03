Keith Horne Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (45) / 6/9/1971 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 187

Keith Horne continued where he left off in 2016 at Glendower GC, thrashing his way round the course to post 6-under-par 33-33=66, tying Trevor Fisher Jr at the head of the leaderboard after 18 holes of the BMW South African Open, one ahead of a group including Rory McIlroy. The 45-year-old South Africa was never outside the top four through all four rounds 12 months ago and he stays there for a fifth consecutive end-of-round after his seven birdie-one bogey lap of the Gauteng course. There were three red numbers on the front nine at 2, 4 and 8. He made two more early on the return home, at 10 and 12, but dropped his only shot of the day at No. 15. Amends were made with back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17. He was not only in contention for this event a year ago, but also right in the running the last time the Tour was in South Africa, when T2 after 54 holes at the Alred Dunhill Championship in December. He'll hope to have learned the lesson of his last round 76 which saw end that week T11.

Sunshine Tour regular Keith Horne will be hoping to repeat his performance of last year when he tees it up at the BMW South African Open, hosted by Glendower GC this week. The veteran South African has been competing on the European Tour since the year 2000, although for most of that time he has been limited to co-sanctioned events and in 52 such starts he has 20 top 30 finishes, with seven of them top tens including T4 in this event 12 months ago, the first time he had finished inside the top 40 in four attempts at Glendower GC. For nine straight years from 2006 he had at least 11 starts every season, but only twice, in 2010 and 2012, did he crack the top 100 in the rankings, hinting that he’s always a little off the pace. The 45-year-old is an eight-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, but has never transferred the magic to the next step up. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Veteran Keith Horne has never won on the European Tour but is in position to land his first title after posting a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in round three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in his native South Africa on Saturday, up two spots on the leaderboard to T2. That's three swings behind fellow South African Brandon Stone. The 45-year-old banked nine birdies in yesterday's 66 and circled seven more today. He started his count at 2 and 3 but the next, at 7, was sandwiched between bogeys at 5 and 8. Horne signed for a par at 10 and then made his move by connecting four straight circles from Nos. 11-14. Four closing pars saw him arrive at 14-under 202 alongside defending champion Charl Schwartzel and England's Chris Hanson. If Horne manages to take victory on Sunday, it will come in his 200th European Tour start.