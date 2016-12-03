Welcome,
Article Results
Keith Horne
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Keith Horne
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 6/9/1971
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 187
Latest News
Recent News
Keith Horne continued where he left off in 2016 at Glendower GC, thrashing his way round the course to post 6-under-par 33-33=66, tying Trevor Fisher Jr at the head of the leaderboard after 18 holes of the BMW South African Open, one ahead of a group including Rory McIlroy.
The 45-year-old South Africa was never outside the top four through all four rounds 12 months ago and he stays there for a fifth consecutive end-of-round after his seven birdie-one bogey lap of the Gauteng course. There were three red numbers on the front nine at 2, 4 and 8. He made two more early on the return home, at 10 and 12, but dropped his only shot of the day at No. 15. Amends were made with back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17. He was not only in contention for this event a year ago, but also right in the running the last time the Tour was in South Africa, when T2 after 54 holes at the Alred Dunhill Championship in December. He'll hope to have learned the lesson of his last round 76 which saw end that week T11.
Jan 12 - 10:57 AM
Sunshine Tour regular Keith Horne will be hoping to repeat his performance of last year when he tees it up at the BMW South African Open, hosted by Glendower GC this week.
The veteran South African has been competing on the European Tour since the year 2000, although for most of that time he has been limited to co-sanctioned events and in 52 such starts he has 20 top 30 finishes, with seven of them top tens including T4 in this event 12 months ago, the first time he had finished inside the top 40 in four attempts at Glendower GC. For nine straight years from 2006 he had at least 11 starts every season, but only twice, in 2010 and 2012, did he crack the top 100 in the rankings, hinting that he’s always a little off the pace. The 45-year-old is an eight-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, but has never transferred the magic to the next step up.
Jan 10 - 3:13 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Veteran Keith Horne has never won on the European Tour but is in position to land his first title after posting a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in round three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in his native South Africa on Saturday, up two spots on the leaderboard to T2.
That's three swings behind fellow South African Brandon Stone. The 45-year-old banked nine birdies in yesterday's 66 and circled seven more today. He started his count at 2 and 3 but the next, at 7, was sandwiched between bogeys at 5 and 8. Horne signed for a par at 10 and then made his move by connecting four straight circles from Nos. 11-14. Four closing pars saw him arrive at 14-under 202 alongside defending champion Charl Schwartzel and England's Chris Hanson. If Horne manages to take victory on Sunday, it will come in his 200th European Tour start.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 10:43:00 AM
Keith Horne added to the strong home South African challenge at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek by tacking on a 6-under-par 31-35=66 to his opening 69 and arriving at 9-under 135 at the midpoint, two back from leader Brandon Stone.
Horne wrote himself into the record books in this event by making hole-in-one at the par-3 12th in consecutive rounds in 2013. He painted nine birdies on his scorecard today although had to settle for par at his favorite hole! Instead, the red numbers came in two big bursts, the first wave comprising five in in first six holes before he connected four more from Nos. 13-16. Horne's hopes of hitting the top of the leaderboard were hit by bogeys at 3, 11 and 17. Still, he's very much part of the conservation heading into the weekend and, at minimum, he'll hope to improve his best finish of T6 in 2008.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 12:17:00 PM
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
Jan 12 - 10:57 AM
Horne looking for some sunshine at ET level
Jan 10 - 3:13 PM
Horne cards 67; steps up SA title challenge
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 10:43:00 AM
Horne birdies half the holes; T4 at Dunhill
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 12:17:00 PM
More Keith Horne Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
