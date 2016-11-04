Adrian Otaegui

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Clayton Kershaw fans 12 in dominant victory
Villar leads Brewers' homer parade vs. Reds
Votto is Reds offense with two-homer night
Dustin Fowler (knee) undergoing surgery
Price shaky early, steadies in win over Twins
Cutch collects three hits, Bucs blank Rays
Bruce's two RBI, two runs lead Mets to win
O's hoping to have Welington Castillo Friday
Grichuk homers, drives in five against ARI
Matt Adams exits with left foot contusion
Jimenez fires eight scoreless against Jays
Cubs not ruling out DL stint for Kris Bryant
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers CB Burns arrested on minor charges
Panthers WLB Thomas Davis wants extension
FA LB Zach Orr set to visit Jets on Saturday
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
Donald on holdout: 'We'll see what happens'
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
Cowboys DT Irving officially banned 4 games
Retired ILB Zach Orr contemplating comeback
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clippers to meet with Griffin's agent Friday?
Report: Paul Millsap will meet with the Suns
Report: Blake Griffin to meet with PHX on Sat
Report: Gordon Hayward officially becomes UFA
Jrue Holiday to meet with the Pelicans first
Mo Williams working towards an NBA comeback
Bulls extend qualifying offer to Lauvergne
Woj: Knicks still want to trade Carmelo
Chandler Parsons (knee) says he's pain free
Report: Knicks interested in UFA Jeff Teague
Report: HOU looking to add another All-Star
Rockets acquire nine-time all-star Chris Paul
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to two-year deal
Eddie Lack traded to CGY in multi-player deal
Report: Keith Kinkaid, Devils agree to terms
Report: Kris Versteeg close to re-signing
Columbus have bought out Scott Hartnell
Ilya Kovalchuk might end up staying in KHL
Rangers officially re-sign Brendan Smith
Avs agree to 2-year contract with Andrighetto
Mike Condon agrees to 3-year deal with Sens
Patrik Berglund (shoulder) out until December
Report: McDavid could make over $13M per year
NCAA FA Spencer Foo will sign with Calgary
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ray Black Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Scott Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 advance
Joey Logano: Daytona Double Duty
'Big Money' hits big jackpot for 3rd time
Jeb Burton paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
Harrison Rhodes ready for Daytona
Garrett Smithley looks for Daytona repeat
Ross Chastain rides momentum into Daytona
Self tests with MDM at LOR; Iowa up next
Weatherman to make 50th ARCA career start
Almirola cleared to test in next 2 weeks
Ryan Sieg: Daytona Double Duty
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Otaegui has 36-hole lead at Le Golf National
Lingmerth leaps into the lead at TPC Potomac
Wagner catches fire in R1 of the QL National
Kang strikes his way to the top @ QL National
Merritt one off the pace after bogey-free 66
Leishman blemish-free to kick off QL National
Henley blemish-free at tough TPC Potomac
Waring fires 64 in Paris; leads after day one
Boo Weekley WDs during R1 of QL National
Fleetwood makes fast start at Open de France
Top-ranked and odds-fave Fowler headlines QLN
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Duke hires ex-Purdue interim HC Parker
North Texas loses WR Tyler Wilson to transfer
Sam Darnold not at USC player run practice
Woo: Tanner Lee impressed at Manning Academy
EMU signs HC Creighton to contract extension
Sunderland turns himself in on felony charge
Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty to a felony
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth makes Defoe transfer
Llorente breaks arm while on vacation
West Ham aim to bring in new strikers
Aston Villa lead chase for ex-Chelsea captain
WHU defender to join Bolton on loan
Real President claims no Morata talks with MU
Martial repudiates transfer request reports
Aké close to £20M move to Bournemouth
Defoe's delayed Bournemouth deal not derailed
Saints aim to hold onto key personnel
AFC midfielder likely to miss pre-season tour
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Player Page
Adrian Otaegui
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Adrian Otaegui tacked on a 5-under-par 35-31=66 to his opening 68 to post 8-under 134 at the halfway mark of the Open de France, currently good for a two-shot lead in the clubhouse over English pair Paul Waring and Graeme Storm with the afternoon session now in play.
The Spaniard carved out six birdies against a single bogey on his morning lap of Le Golf National to beat his previous best at the Paris venue by a single stroke. That was an opening 67 last year when he posted T33. Today, he dropped an early shot at No. 2 before scribbling his first birdie of the day at the 6th. He then moved into the purple patch of his round, landing red numbers at 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16 to leap into first spot. There has been little sign of this in recent weeks from the 24-year-old, who had missed six straight cuts before taking T51 in the BMW International Open in Germany on Sunday.
Jun 30 - 8:28 AM
After a near miss 12 months ago Adrian Otaegui will hope to go one better at Diamond CC in this week’s Lyoness Open.
The 24-year-old Basque golfer first dropped a hint that he liked the course near Vienna when T10 at halfway in 2015 and he proved it further with an opening 64 last year. He stayed calm despite a round two 76 to remain in the top five all week before finishing solo second. That’s the good news. Less promising is his form. He’s 176th on the Race to Dubai and for good reason: he’s 6-for-14, has a best of T52 (Maybank Championship) and has broken 70 just three times all season. Last week’s missed cut in the Nordea Masters was his fifth on the bounce.
Jun 5 - 12:05 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Adrian Otaegui raced a route across Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort to card a second round 8-under-par 31-32=63 and claim the early clubhouse lead in the Turkish Airlines Open on 9-under 133.
The Spaniard was an early starter from the 11th tee on Friday after a lacklustre 1-under first round total of 70. But he blew the cobwebs away with five straight birdies from the get-go at 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, the last of those converted from 12'0". Suddenly thrust up the leaderboard he refused to go away, adding another at the 18th. The front nine was rather more sedate, but he didn't drop one shot and when he drained 30-foot birdie attempts at both the 5th and 8th he joined a group at the top of the live leaderboard and set a strong clubhouse target with his lowest lap of a course since he pegged 62 at last year's Tshwane Open - also a second round score and the only occasion on which he has led a European Tour event at halfway. The chances are that he will not be doing so again this week, but he is bang in contention heading into the weekend.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 08:22:00 AM
Adrian Otaegui went bogey-free at Golf Club Milano in opening his third appearance at the Italian Open with 5-under-par 33-33=66, two shots behind the early clubhouse lead.
The Spaniard has failed to make the cut in his previous two visits, somewhat surprisingly given that they tend to reward accurate hitters and he ranks 8th in Driving Accuracy this term (and was 7th in 2014). He counfounded both stats on Thursday by finding only 7 of 14 fairways, and yet scoring well in the tournament. In fact he kept his card clear of blue and instead marked red at 1, 7, 8, 17 and 18. Not an especially strong short game proponent, he saved par 4 times from 4 and needed 27 putts. Poor in Italy on the European Tour, he was however T4 in the Tuscany Open on the Challenge Tou in 2013.
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 12:56:00 PM
Otaegui has 36-hole lead at Le Golf National
Jun 30 - 8:28 AM
Otaegui needs a boost on return to Vienna
Jun 5 - 12:05 PM
Otaegui smashes 63 to set early Turkish lead
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 08:22:00 AM
Otaegui making bid to make Italian weekend
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 12:56:00 PM
More Adrian Otaegui Player News
Season Stats
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Billy Hurley III returns home for a chance to defend his title at the Quicken Loans National. Will he be a popular pick this week?
