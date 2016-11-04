Player Page

Adrian Otaegui

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 174

Adrian Otaegui tacked on a 5-under-par 35-31=66 to his opening 68 to post 8-under 134 at the halfway mark of the Open de France, currently good for a two-shot lead in the clubhouse over English pair Paul Waring and Graeme Storm with the afternoon session now in play.
The Spaniard carved out six birdies against a single bogey on his morning lap of Le Golf National to beat his previous best at the Paris venue by a single stroke. That was an opening 67 last year when he posted T33. Today, he dropped an early shot at No. 2 before scribbling his first birdie of the day at the 6th. He then moved into the purple patch of his round, landing red numbers at 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16 to leap into first spot. There has been little sign of this in recent weeks from the 24-year-old, who had missed six straight cuts before taking T51 in the BMW International Open in Germany on Sunday. Jun 30 - 8:28 AM
Season Stats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament Log
