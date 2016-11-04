Adrian Otaegui Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 11/21/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 174

Adrian Otaegui tacked on a 5-under-par 35-31=66 to his opening 68 to post 8-under 134 at the halfway mark of the Open de France, currently good for a two-shot lead in the clubhouse over English pair Paul Waring and Graeme Storm with the afternoon session now in play. The Spaniard carved out six birdies against a single bogey on his morning lap of Le Golf National to beat his previous best at the Paris venue by a single stroke. That was an opening 67 last year when he posted T33. Today, he dropped an early shot at No. 2 before scribbling his first birdie of the day at the 6th. He then moved into the purple patch of his round, landing red numbers at 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16 to leap into first spot. There has been little sign of this in recent weeks from the 24-year-old, who had missed six straight cuts before taking T51 in the BMW International Open in Germany on Sunday.

After a near miss 12 months ago Adrian Otaegui will hope to go one better at Diamond CC in this week’s Lyoness Open. The 24-year-old Basque golfer first dropped a hint that he liked the course near Vienna when T10 at halfway in 2015 and he proved it further with an opening 64 last year. He stayed calm despite a round two 76 to remain in the top five all week before finishing solo second. That’s the good news. Less promising is his form. He’s 176th on the Race to Dubai and for good reason: he’s 6-for-14, has a best of T52 (Maybank Championship) and has broken 70 just three times all season. Last week’s missed cut in the Nordea Masters was his fifth on the bounce. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Adrian Otaegui raced a route across Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort to card a second round 8-under-par 31-32=63 and claim the early clubhouse lead in the Turkish Airlines Open on 9-under 133. The Spaniard was an early starter from the 11th tee on Friday after a lacklustre 1-under first round total of 70. But he blew the cobwebs away with five straight birdies from the get-go at 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, the last of those converted from 12'0". Suddenly thrust up the leaderboard he refused to go away, adding another at the 18th. The front nine was rather more sedate, but he didn't drop one shot and when he drained 30-foot birdie attempts at both the 5th and 8th he joined a group at the top of the live leaderboard and set a strong clubhouse target with his lowest lap of a course since he pegged 62 at last year's Tshwane Open - also a second round score and the only occasion on which he has led a European Tour event at halfway. The chances are that he will not be doing so again this week, but he is bang in contention heading into the weekend.