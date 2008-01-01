Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Ben Evans
Ben Evans
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/13/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 167
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Evans battled to a 2-under-par 35-34=69 in round two of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters in Spain to reach 4-under 138 through 36 holes and set the early clubhouse target on Friday.
That's good enough for T3 on the live leaderboard, with overnight leaders Sergio Garcia and Joost Luiten just one shot in front having started out with opening pars. The round looked to be getting away from the Englishman a little bit when he reached the 11th tee over par for the day after bogeys at 2 and 10 against a single birdie at 6. Those dropped shots came on holes he'd birdied in his opening 69 but he flipped the script at 11, taking just four blows having swallowed bogey-6 on Thursday. Evans then birdied 12, added one more circle at 17 and signed for a par at 18 to complete a very solid morning's work. He currently sits 138th on the Race to Dubai having split his time between the European and Challenge Tours this season but has flourished in recent ET starts with a top three in the Made In Denmark and T12 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship two weeks ago.
Oct 20 - 8:01 AM
Ben Evans has always played four rounds of golf when entering the D+D REAL Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.
Last week’s T3 in the Made in Denmark tournament offered Ben Evans a little hope of regaining his full European Tour card this season, but he’ll have to buck the trend of his previous visits to this course (and the country) to further aid the cause. Way back in 2008 the Englishman carded a second round 64 in a Challenge Tour event in the Czech Republic on his way to T27, but since then it has been hard work. He’s missed two cuts in the Czech Challenge and on the main circuit, at this course, he has gone T70-T57-T51. Being positive he’s always made the weekend, being realistic he’s never gone sub-70. Last week’s effort was his second top ten of the season, but it came in the Challenge Tour co-sanctioned Open de Portugal – he’s peaking in the small purse events. He needs a lot more of the same to improve on 150th on the Race to Dubai.
Aug 29 - 9:29 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Ben Evans has reinvigorated his chase for a 2017 card with T3 in the Made In Denmark, earned thanks to a wonderful final round of 5-under-par 32-34=66 for a total of 13-under 271.
The Englishman squeaked his card in 2015 at 110th in the rankings, but lost out last year at 119th and so is on a limited category this season and he’s done little with his few opportunities so languished at 206th ahead of this week. His summer has been spent mixing Challenge Tour starts and until last week’s Viking Classic on that circuit he hadn’t played a weekend in eight tries. But a weekend pair of 66s at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort have revitalised his year. On Sunday he posted four front nine birdies at 2, 4, 7 and 9, then added two more on the way home at 11 and 17; only one error at 16 cost him a shot. The tournament has a small prize fund so he remains far from safe in his card quest, but this is a big encouragement as the season nears its conclusion.
Aug 27 - 10:42 AM
Ben Evans has neither form or German form as he heads into a rare European Tour start in the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg.
It took Evans seven years to get to the European Tour and he retained his card at the first time of asking, though not without a few dramas. He failed last year however, narrowly, and this is one of the few starts he will earn to try and get back on the top level. He did manage T6 in the Open de Portugal but otherwise has struggled and is 195th from eight starts. More worrying is that on both this circuit and the Challenge Tour he is now six starts without playing four rounds. His record in Germany? Look away now. He’s 1-for-8. The exception? T55. He shot 77-73 here in 2010.
Jul 25 - 3:14 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Twin 69s for Evans; posts Valderrama target
Oct 20 - 8:01 AM
Evans needs Czech quality as well as quantity
Aug 29 - 9:29 AM
Ben Evans: needed Danish form and found it
Aug 27 - 10:42 AM
Can Ben Evans find hope at European Open?
Jul 25 - 3:14 PM
More Ben Evans Player News
