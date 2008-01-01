Player Page

Ben Evans

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/13/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 167

Ben Evans battled to a 2-under-par 35-34=69 in round two of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters in Spain to reach 4-under 138 through 36 holes and set the early clubhouse target on Friday.
That's good enough for T3 on the live leaderboard, with overnight leaders Sergio Garcia and Joost Luiten just one shot in front having started out with opening pars. The round looked to be getting away from the Englishman a little bit when he reached the 11th tee over par for the day after bogeys at 2 and 10 against a single birdie at 6. Those dropped shots came on holes he'd birdied in his opening 69 but he flipped the script at 11, taking just four blows having swallowed bogey-6 on Thursday. Evans then birdied 12, added one more circle at 17 and signed for a par at 18 to complete a very solid morning's work. He currently sits 138th on the Race to Dubai having split his time between the European and Challenge Tours this season but has flourished in recent ET starts with a top three in the Made In Denmark and T12 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship two weeks ago. Oct 20 - 8:01 AM
