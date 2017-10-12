Chris Paisley

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dominoes Falling
Jan 12
2018 Category Sleepers - ERA
Jan 11
Lowdown: Rotation Roulette
Jan 10
Lowdown: Solarte Goes North
Jan 8
Lowdown: What About Cain?
Jan 5
2018 Category Sleepers - SO
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hunt for Hosmer
Jan 3
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies, Blackmon avoid arb. at $14 million
D'Backs 'most persistent' in Machado talks
Mariners, Zunino avoid arbitration at $2.975M
Angels avoid arbitration with RP Blake Parker
MLB investigating Sano sexual assault claim
Giants remain in talks on Andrew McCutchen
White Sox sign Miguel Gonzalez for $4.75M
NYM nearly worked out trade for Jason Kipnis
JD Martinez may hold out into spring training
Yu Darvish indicates six teams in the running
Jay Bruce back to Mets on 3-year, $39M deal
Indians closer Allen avoids arb. at $10.575M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Norv is Back
Jan 12
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 11
Dose: Seattle Sweeping Staff
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Jonesing to Play
Jan 10
Dose: Divisional Round Preview
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns likely to have interest in Alex Smith
Report: Patricia 'favorite' for Giants HC job
Rhule pulls out of Colts' coaching search
Rams: 'No timeline' on Aaron Donald extension
Steve Wilks won't interview with the Colts
Panthers hire Norv Turner to replace Shula
NFL 'looking into' Raiders' hiring of Gruden
Dolphins could move on from Ja'Wuan James
'Decent chance' Murray done with the Titans
Le'Veon Bell: I could retire if tagged again
Rex Burkhead makes 'nice progress' Thursday
Hogan (shoulder) removed from injury report
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Waiters out for Season
Jan 12
NBA Mock Draft Review
Jan 11
Notable Numbers
Jan 11
50 is nifty for Lou Williams
Jan 11
Fantasy Hoops Draft Recap
Jan 10
Dose: Bam (Adebayo) son!
Jan 10
NBA Injuries Podcast
Jan 10
Stats: The Iceman Cometh
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) hopes to return soon
DeAndre Jordan (ankle) questionable Saturday
Lonzo Ball outstanding in win over Spurs
Montrezl Harrell scores season-high 25
Milos Teodosic scores 10 with 9 assists
Blake Griffin returns w/ 18 points, 12 boards
Bogdan Bogdanovic scores career-high 22
George Hill returns in style with 21 points
Fred VanVleet erupts for career-high 22 pts
Thomas hits 2-of-15 shots, will rest Friday
LeBron James scores 26 in blowout loss
Tyrone Wallace starting against the Kings
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Micheal Ferland is on a roll
Jan 12
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 11
Anderson outduels Andersen
Jan 11
Blackhawks Down
Jan 10
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
TBL led by Johnson Hat Trick
Jan 10
Full Metal Blue Jackets
Jan 9
Scoring in Pennsylvania
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Smith's winning streak reaches 5 games
Brayden Point ends six-game goal drought
Johnny Gaudreau scores 1G, 1A vs. Lightning
Caps' 10-game home winning streak ends vs CAR
Jordan Staal nets SHG in win over Caps
Artemi Panarin scores PPG in loss to Sabres
Jack Eichel collects 2 points in win over CBJ
Victor Hedman suffers LBI on Thursday
Brett Pesce (UBI) won't play vs. Capitals
Andre Burakovsky (illness) won't play on THU
Tom Dundon is the Hurricanes' new owner
Brandon Sutter (groin) hopes to return Sunday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
23. Chris Buescher
Jan 12
24. AJ Allmendinger
Jan 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 42 days
Jan 7
25. Kasey Kahne
Jan 6
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
5-race sponsor named for Kyle Busch's trucks
Bo LeMastus in No. 77 for Daytona ARCA race
Kaulig Racing signs Ryan Truex for NXS ride
Burton returns to KBM with expanded schedule
Michael Self partners with Venturini for 2018
Houff joins Mason Mitchell in ARCA at Daytona
Gragson focused on Chilly Will 150 trophy
Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones for 10 races
Ryan Truex parts ways with Hattori Racing
Go Green Racing teams with Joey Gase in 2018
Brandon Brown set for 10 XFINITY Series races
Deegan to drive in NASCAR K&N Pro Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Superb Saddier joins Paisley in SA Open lead
Paisley blitzes Glendower in SA Open round 2
Grace can't find spark in R2 but 1 back in SA
Kruyswijk posts early R2 clubhouse lead at SA
Zach Johnson grabs a share of R1 Sony lead
Kirk cruises to early Sony lead; 7-under 63
V. Taylor blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Schniederjans starts strong at the Sony Open
Grace shoots 3 eagles; ties lead at SA Open
Chase Koepka holds an early SA Open R1 edge
Schwartzel makes another bid for SA Open joy
Defender J. Thomas w/out caddie for Sony Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 1
Jan 9
Alabama-Georgia Preview
Jan 8
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 29
Dec 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Buckeyes WR Dixon returning for senior season
Report: Gaskin leaning toward UW return
Buckeyes DT Dre'Mont Jones to stay in school
Louisville WR Jaylen Smith foregoes NFL Draft
Ohio State WR Parris Campbell to return
Report: Rutgers brings McNulty in as OC again
Boston College RB Hilliman onward to Rutgers
Oklahoma State parts ways with DC Spencer
Paul Johnson close to extension w/ Jackets
Campbell: Off-field concerns surround Key
LSU C Will Clapp throws hat into draft ring
Bama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick declares for draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 11
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 11
Team News - Week 23
Jan 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 23
Jan 10
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
Late Fitness Check GW22
Dec 31
Stag's Take - Gameweek 22
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton and Saints in race to sign Walcott
Mourinho bids to steal Sanchez away from City
Huddersfield Town fullback ruled out
Quaner to miss clash against West Ham
LCFC defensive duo still unavailable
LCFC striker back in contention for GW23
Francis Coquelin moves to Valencia
Wenger positive despite Wilshere setback
Mirallas loaned out to Olympiakos
Arsenal hold Chelsea in Carabao Cup
Coleman closing in on his comeback
Newcastle goalkeeper out for a little longer
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Paisley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/24/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 154
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Paisley scorched Glendower Golf Club in the second round of the BMW South African Open; his 7-under-par lap of 34-31=65 giving him a 36-hole total of 13-under 131 and a share of the lead with fellow Friday hotshot Adrien Saddier.
The Englishman is making a mockery of his previous record in the Gauteng province of South Africa, the highveld region around Johannesburg and Pretoria. In 11 previous starts there he had only once finished better than T41 (T14 at the 2016 Tshwane Open). Moreover his low round through that log book was 68 and he has twice smashed that this week. On Friday he cruised through the front nine with a pair of birdies at 6 and 7, but from the turn he motored home. He scored red at 10 and 12, had a minor blip with bogey at 13, but then added braces at 14 and 15, then 17 and 18 to top his opening circuit of 66 by one. This is his second 36-hole lead on the European Tour. He led the 2017 Italian Open by one prior to finishing T3. He and Saddier are four shots clear of third placed Jacques Krujswijk with only the very late starters an outside chance of changing that.
Jan 12 - 10:00 AM
Chris Paisley blazed a trail round Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng, firing an opening round of 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the BMW South African Open, one back of the early clubhouse leader Chase Koepka but two clear of a chasing pack (three of whom had holes to play when he lunched).
The Englishman's first lap could hardly have been a greater contrast to his previous Thursday efforts at this course. In 2015 he scratched a 74 on his way to T41 and last year an opening 79 inevitably led to a missed cut. He will now have far greater hopes after a circuit which smashed his previous course score average by 7.50 shots. He started his day on the back nine and splashed it with red, making progress at 11, 13, 15 and 16. The front nine was following a similar pattern, after birdies at 2 and 4, before he tripped up at the seventh. He made immediate amends with birdie-4 at the eighth. With the exception of the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship, an event played on a vastly reduced course after appalling weather, this is Paisley lowest round score in South Africa. He has just one top 20 in 16 attempts.
Jan 11 - 4:44 AM
Chris Paisley again felt right at home among the trees of Golf Club Milano, carding a fine 5-under-par 33-33=66 to end the first round of the Italian Open just two swings behind the five co-leaders and T9 on the live leaderboard.
The Englishman endured a frustrating experience two weeks ago in Newcastle. As a local man it was a big occasion for him, involved in pre-event publicity and having large, vocal galleries following him. Alas his first round 73 was poor and a second lap of 67 couldn't rescue it. He was T3 in this event 12 months ago and the course once more looks a neat fit for him. He managed three birdies on both nines. They came at 4, 5 and 7 on the front nine, then 11, 14 and 17 on the back. The only error of the day came at the 13th hole. He's 108th in the Race to Dubai so a good week is important for his future hopes.
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 12:11:00 PM
Chris Paisley returns to the scene of his joint-career-best finish on the European Tour when he tees it up in the Italian Open at Golf Club Milano in Parco Reale di Monza.
On his first two visits to this tournament, in 2013 and 2015, the Englishman failed to break 70 once and missed the cut both times. Last year? Broke 70 every day (66-63-69-68), led at halfway and recorded T3. In many ways that result fitted a broad pattern. His only previous top three finish had come at tree-lined Golf Club Eichenried in the 2015 BMW International Open and his only win at Challenge Tour level was at tree-lined Stoke-by-Nayland in the English Challenge. His form is an oddity. He's just 4-for-13 with six straight MCs at the start of that run and two ahead of this week, in the middle he was T3 in Denmark, and T12 in Portugal.
Tue, Oct 10, 2017 08:12:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Paisley blitzes Glendower in SA Open round 2
Jan 12 - 10:00 AM
Paisley finds Thursday Glendower secret
Jan 11 - 4:44 AM
Paisley sets up another tilt at Milan glory
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 12:11:00 PM
Paisley looking to reap Italian rewards again
Tue, Oct 10, 2017 08:12:00 AM
More Chris Paisley Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
G. DeLaet
PGA
(828)
2
D. Johnson
PGA
(772)
3
L. Oosthuizen
PGA
(722)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(713)
5
W. Simpson
PGA
(704)
6
K. Stadler
PGA
(704)
7
B. Fritsch
PGA
(697)
8
D. Bozzelli
PGA
(689)
9
M. Leishman
PGA
(664)
10
J. Rahm
PGA
(654)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
»
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
»
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
»
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
»
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
»
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
GOL Headlines
»
Superb Saddier joins Paisley in SA Open lead
»
Paisley blitzes Glendower in SA Open round 2
»
Grace can't find spark in R2 but 1 back in SA
»
Kruyswijk posts early R2 clubhouse lead at SA
»
Zach Johnson grabs a share of R1 Sony lead
»
Kirk cruises to early Sony lead; 7-under 63
»
V. Taylor blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
»
Schniederjans starts strong at the Sony Open
»
Grace shoots 3 eagles; ties lead at SA Open
»
Chase Koepka holds an early SA Open R1 edge
»
Schwartzel makes another bid for SA Open joy
»
Defender J. Thomas w/out caddie for Sony Open
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved