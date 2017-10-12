Chris Paisley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 3/24/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 154

Chris Paisley scorched Glendower Golf Club in the second round of the BMW South African Open; his 7-under-par lap of 34-31=65 giving him a 36-hole total of 13-under 131 and a share of the lead with fellow Friday hotshot Adrien Saddier. The Englishman is making a mockery of his previous record in the Gauteng province of South Africa, the highveld region around Johannesburg and Pretoria. In 11 previous starts there he had only once finished better than T41 (T14 at the 2016 Tshwane Open). Moreover his low round through that log book was 68 and he has twice smashed that this week. On Friday he cruised through the front nine with a pair of birdies at 6 and 7, but from the turn he motored home. He scored red at 10 and 12, had a minor blip with bogey at 13, but then added braces at 14 and 15, then 17 and 18 to top his opening circuit of 66 by one. This is his second 36-hole lead on the European Tour. He led the 2017 Italian Open by one prior to finishing T3. He and Saddier are four shots clear of third placed Jacques Krujswijk with only the very late starters an outside chance of changing that.

Chris Paisley blazed a trail round Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng, firing an opening round of 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the BMW South African Open, one back of the early clubhouse leader Chase Koepka but two clear of a chasing pack (three of whom had holes to play when he lunched). The Englishman's first lap could hardly have been a greater contrast to his previous Thursday efforts at this course. In 2015 he scratched a 74 on his way to T41 and last year an opening 79 inevitably led to a missed cut. He will now have far greater hopes after a circuit which smashed his previous course score average by 7.50 shots. He started his day on the back nine and splashed it with red, making progress at 11, 13, 15 and 16. The front nine was following a similar pattern, after birdies at 2 and 4, before he tripped up at the seventh. He made immediate amends with birdie-4 at the eighth. With the exception of the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship, an event played on a vastly reduced course after appalling weather, this is Paisley lowest round score in South Africa. He has just one top 20 in 16 attempts.

Chris Paisley again felt right at home among the trees of Golf Club Milano, carding a fine 5-under-par 33-33=66 to end the first round of the Italian Open just two swings behind the five co-leaders and T9 on the live leaderboard. The Englishman endured a frustrating experience two weeks ago in Newcastle. As a local man it was a big occasion for him, involved in pre-event publicity and having large, vocal galleries following him. Alas his first round 73 was poor and a second lap of 67 couldn't rescue it. He was T3 in this event 12 months ago and the course once more looks a neat fit for him. He managed three birdies on both nines. They came at 4, 5 and 7 on the front nine, then 11, 14 and 17 on the back. The only error of the day came at the 13th hole. He's 108th in the Race to Dubai so a good week is important for his future hopes.