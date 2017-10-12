Player Page

Chris Paisley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/24/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 154

Chris Paisley scorched Glendower Golf Club in the second round of the BMW South African Open; his 7-under-par lap of 34-31=65 giving him a 36-hole total of 13-under 131 and a share of the lead with fellow Friday hotshot Adrien Saddier.
The Englishman is making a mockery of his previous record in the Gauteng province of South Africa, the highveld region around Johannesburg and Pretoria. In 11 previous starts there he had only once finished better than T41 (T14 at the 2016 Tshwane Open). Moreover his low round through that log book was 68 and he has twice smashed that this week. On Friday he cruised through the front nine with a pair of birdies at 6 and 7, but from the turn he motored home. He scored red at 10 and 12, had a minor blip with bogey at 13, but then added braces at 14 and 15, then 17 and 18 to top his opening circuit of 66 by one. This is his second 36-hole lead on the European Tour. He led the 2017 Italian Open by one prior to finishing T3. He and Saddier are four shots clear of third placed Jacques Krujswijk with only the very late starters an outside chance of changing that. Jan 12 - 10:00 AM
