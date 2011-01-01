Player Page

Brandon Stone

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 142

Brandon Stone cruised to a stunning seven-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, carding a final round 5-under-par 34-33=67 which overpowered the Leopard Creek Country Club specialist Charl Schwartzel, as he totalled 22-under 266 in Malelane.
This was a potentially career-altering performance, as the 23-year-old responded in spectacular style to a final round challenge from the four-time course winner, and 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel. Stone had started the round with a three shot advantage, however Schwartzel's made three early birdies which Stone couldn't initially respond to. But he was unfazed, circling 6 and 7, although squaring 8. On the back nine he raced away from the field, notching back-to-back birdies at 10-11 and 13-14, before ending bogey-birdie when the deal was done. In some ways it's a case of history repeating itself. Last year he won the Sunshine Tour's Cape Town Open, then soon after earned a first European Tour victory on home soil. Last week he was second on the Cape, and now he starts 2017 as he began 2016, with a ET win. He is the fifth straight winner of this event to claim the title by at least four shots. Ultimately the distant runner-up was Richard Sterne. Dec 4 - 7:30 AM
