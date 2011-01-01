Brandon Stone Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 4/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 142

Brandon Stone cruised to a stunning seven-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, carding a final round 5-under-par 34-33=67 which overpowered the Leopard Creek Country Club specialist Charl Schwartzel, as he totalled 22-under 266 in Malelane. This was a potentially career-altering performance, as the 23-year-old responded in spectacular style to a final round challenge from the four-time course winner, and 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel. Stone had started the round with a three shot advantage, however Schwartzel's made three early birdies which Stone couldn't initially respond to. But he was unfazed, circling 6 and 7, although squaring 8. On the back nine he raced away from the field, notching back-to-back birdies at 10-11 and 13-14, before ending bogey-birdie when the deal was done. In some ways it's a case of history repeating itself. Last year he won the Sunshine Tour's Cape Town Open, then soon after earned a first European Tour victory on home soil. Last week he was second on the Cape, and now he starts 2017 as he began 2016, with a ET win. He is the fifth straight winner of this event to claim the title by at least four shots. Ultimately the distant runner-up was Richard Sterne.

Brandon Stone authored a third-round 6-under-par 31-35=66 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek on Saturday, extending his one-shot overnight lead to three with 18 holes to play. Stone made his European Tour breakthrough when winning last year's South African Open and he's in golden position to cash in again at a home-soil event. He posted 17-under 199 today after a lap featuring seven birdies and a lone bogey took him three clear of defending champion Charl Schwartzel, compatriot Keith Horne and England's Chris Hanson. Stone set the tone with an opening par breaker and a six-footer for birdie at 4 sparked further gains at 5 and 6. He built his lead by starting the back nine with three birdies against a bogey at 12 and finished with five straight pars, including a 25-foot save at 16, to stay in command. "I played some good golf the whole day," said the 23-year-old. "I holed some putts, hit some good shots, got a really, really lucky break on the last there but all of those missed putts for the last three days just cashed in there." Source: EuropeanTour.com

With an eagle-3 at Leopard Creek's 18th hole, local man Brandon Stone completed a 6-under-par 33-33=66 in round two of the Alfred Dunhill Championship and jumped into a one-shot lead after 36 holes. That big finish saw Stone land at 11-under 133 and took the young South African one in front of defending champion Charl Schwartzel and England's Chris Hanson. It's a further stroke back to compatriots George Coetzee and Keith Horne so home players occupy four of the top five slots. Stone kicked off his afternoon lap with a pair of opening birdies and wiped out a bogey at 4 with a circle at 6. He made further gains at 10 and 12 and didn't let a bogey-6 at 13 disrupt his concentration. Instead, Stone birdied 15 and then produced his grandstand finish at 18. One concern going into the weekend is a back problem. "I woke up this morning and the back was feeling a little bit sore. During the course of the day it progressively got worse and then I had to hit one out of the deep jungle on the right of number eight and really tweaked it. I got some really good physio with my trainer on the ninth. I got the back sorted for a few holes there and it held its nerve for the back nine." Source: EuropeanTour.com