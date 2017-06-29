Player Page

Adrien Saddier

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 150

Latest News

Recent News

A late eagle helped Adrien Saddier catch Chris Paisley at the top of the BMW South African Open leaderboard; his superb second round course record 9-under-par 32-31=63 contributing to a 36-hole total of 13-under 131 at Glendower Golf Club.
The Frenchman has reached the weekend without once dropping a shot and after a smart Thursday he was nothing less than scintillating on his second circuit. He began his lap on the back nine and for a second successive day made par at 10, 11 and 12. He then burst towards the top echelons of scoring with four red numbers in five holes at 13, 15, 16 and 17. He began the front nine with one more (at 2) which edged him to the head of the peloton, but left him four back of the leader with three to play. However an eagle-3 at the 522-yard par-5 eighth, sandwiched by birdie-3s at 7 and 9 drew him into a Saturday duel at the top. He is treading utterly new territory when preparing to sleep Friday night having never in his career been higher than T8 at the halfway point of a European Tour event. He and Paisley are four swings ahead of third placed Jacques Krujswijk with only the very late starters having a hope of altering that. Jan 12 - 10:04 AM
More Adrien Saddier Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 