Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Adrien Saddier
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 150
Latest News
Recent News
A late eagle helped Adrien Saddier catch Chris Paisley at the top of the BMW South African Open leaderboard; his superb second round course record 9-under-par 32-31=63 contributing to a 36-hole total of 13-under 131 at Glendower Golf Club.
The Frenchman has reached the weekend without once dropping a shot and after a smart Thursday he was nothing less than scintillating on his second circuit. He began his lap on the back nine and for a second successive day made par at 10, 11 and 12. He then burst towards the top echelons of scoring with four red numbers in five holes at 13, 15, 16 and 17. He began the front nine with one more (at 2) which edged him to the head of the peloton, but left him four back of the leader with three to play. However an eagle-3 at the 522-yard par-5 eighth, sandwiched by birdie-3s at 7 and 9 drew him into a Saturday duel at the top. He is treading utterly new territory when preparing to sleep Friday night having never in his career been higher than T8 at the halfway point of a European Tour event. He and Paisley are four swings ahead of third placed Jacques Krujswijk with only the very late starters having a hope of altering that.
Jan 12 - 10:04 AM
Adrien Saddier cruised Glendower Golf Club in 4-under-par 35-33=68 to end his first round of the BMW South African Open T4 on the live leaderboard, three swings back of early pacesetter Chase Koepka.
The Frenchman has resumed his European Tour career having lost his card in his rookie campaign of 2014 (127th on the Race to Dubai). He narrowly missed out on promotion from the 2016 Challenge Tour (17th), but atoned with 13th last year. He has opened his 2018 season with MC in the Mauritius Open and T57 in the Joburg Open, and is maintaining a little theme. He opened with a sub-70 round in Mauritius for T20 before drifting back; in Joburg two sub-70 rounds to start had him T8 at halfway; he will hope he can keep the sub-70s going for three rounds (at least) this week. He was bogey-free on Thursday, ticking No. 5 on the front nine and then completing a hat-trick on the back nine at 13, 14 and 15.
Jan 11 - 6:04 AM
With a 3-under-par 35-33=68, Adrien Saddier was the highest-placed Frenchman following the first round of the Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris.
Ending the day T8, Saddier was a shot better off than compatriots Alexander Levy, Gary Stal and Clement Berardo (T15). The 25-year-old, who won a Challenge Tour event with 24-under last July, started his afternoon lap with birdie-3 but then couldn't make further progress, his next deviation from par coming via bogey-5 at 17. He made his charge after a par at 18, playing his next three holes (Nos. 1-3) in 3-2-3. That equated to birdie-birdie-eagle and briefly put him in the top five before he dropped a shot at 7 to slip four behind first-round leader Paul Waring. Today's 68 was the first time he'd broken 70 in 11 rounds at Le Golf National. His best finish from three starts is last year's T45.
Thu, Jun 29, 2017 01:47:00 PM
Adrian Saddier clawed his way round Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, carding a level-par 38-34=72 which left him T8 on 3-under 141 after 36 holes.
After making a solid start Thursday, the Frenchman burst out the blocks Friday posting an eagle-3 on his first hole, the tenth. But two braces of bogeys, on 12 and 13 then 18 and 1, plunged his round into rescue mode. Red numbers on 4 and 9 answered the 911 call and allowed him to plot a weekend chasing the leader who is just 3 shots better off on 6-under. Saddier was 6-for-6 in scrambling in round one and continued to test his short game by missing 9 greens in round two, but was less successful, making 5 of 9 par save attempts.
Fri, May 6, 2016 02:17:00 PM
Superb Saddier joins Paisley in SA Open lead
Jan 12 - 10:04 AM
Saddier smoothes passages round Glendower
Jan 11 - 6:04 AM
Saddier leads home challenge after Paris R1
Thu, Jun 29, 2017 01:47:00 PM
Saddier fights for par; stays in Moroccan T10
Fri, May 6, 2016 02:17:00 PM
More Adrien Saddier Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
