Sponsor invite and amateur Sam Burns fired his second straight 66 at the Barbasol Championship, signing for a third-round 5-under-par 31-35 effort and a 54-hole tally of 13-under 200, up four places to T6 with play still in progress.

The 20-year-old, one day shy of his 21st b-day (July 23rd), is making his fourth career TOUR start, first since a MC at last year's U.S. Open. He entered his Barbasol debut a cumulative 38-over par in those six previous rounds, also MC'ing the 2015 FedEx St. Jude and the 2015 Valero Texas Open. This week, the former LSU golfer (of two years) has kicked off in 68-66-66, including a six-birdie one-bogey showing on Moving Day in Opelika, Alabama. The recent NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award winner landed nine (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.571 putts per GIR and 2.316 SG: Tee-to-Green. Scheduled to turn pro this fall after the Walker Cup in September, he entered the week as the 21st-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.