Player Page

Sam Burns

Team: PGA Golfer

Latest News

Recent News

Sponsor invite and amateur Sam Burns fired his second straight 66 at the Barbasol Championship, signing for a third-round 5-under-par 31-35 effort and a 54-hole tally of 13-under 200, up four places to T6 with play still in progress.
The 20-year-old, one day shy of his 21st b-day (July 23rd), is making his fourth career TOUR start, first since a MC at last year's U.S. Open. He entered his Barbasol debut a cumulative 38-over par in those six previous rounds, also MC'ing the 2015 FedEx St. Jude and the 2015 Valero Texas Open. This week, the former LSU golfer (of two years) has kicked off in 68-66-66, including a six-birdie one-bogey showing on Moving Day in Opelika, Alabama. The recent NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award winner landed nine (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.571 putts per GIR and 2.316 SG: Tee-to-Green. Scheduled to turn pro this fall after the Walker Cup in September, he entered the week as the 21st-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Jul 22 - 6:02 PM
More Sam Burns Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 02330820
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 