FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Giants promoting OF prospect Austin Slater
Alex Wood still having problems with SC joint
Grandal taking the day off Thursday at STL
Edwin Encarnacion getting day off Thursday
Adonis Garcia (heel) to be activated Friday
Tribe activate Corey Kluber for return Thurs.
Scherzer fans 11 in complete-game victory
Jones goes 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI
Tanaka slammed for seven runs in 5 2/3 vs O's
Guerra fires six shutout frames to beat Mets
DeGrom pounded for seven runs in four frames
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
Abdullah reveals foot injury was Lisfranc
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
Trumaine Johnson skipped Tuesday's practice
Rob Kelley leaner entering sophomore season
Jets send former 1st-round S Pryor to Browns
Carlos Hyde struggling in Shanahan's system?
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
Lions rookie WR Golladay impressing at OTAs
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
Lakers open to trading Jordan Clarkson?
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Dover
Garcia Jr.: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Briscoe: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Austin Cindric: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Travis Miller: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Cabre: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Jordan Spieth strikes early at Jack's Place
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
All-AAC HM Navy soph S Gilman to transfer
LSU 5-star soph CB Smith anounces transfer
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Real Madrid eye Chelsea star
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Max Orrin
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/13/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 182
Latest News
Recent News
Max Orrin overcame an early double bogey to craft a 5-under-par 34-34=68 in his opening round at the Nordea Masters in Sweden and join Renato Paratore in a tie for the lead.
The 23-year-old Englishman started in positive fashion at Barseback Golf & Country Club with a birdie at No. 1 but then needed six swishes on the par-4 3rd hole. Three holes later he'd recovered those two dropped shots thanks to circles at 5 and 6 before he added another red number at 8. Afternoon starter Orrin continued his creep up the leaderboard with a birdie at 11, pulled to within a shot of the lead with another at 14 and joined morning leader Paratore at the top with a final gain of the day at No. 16. Adding in Challenge Tour events, this is the sixth time in eight starts he's broken 70 in his first round so mark him down as a fast starter. Orrin and Partore enjoy a one-shot lead over Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge.
Jun 1 - 1:15 PM
Max Orrin was flawless in compiling a two-under-par 36-35=71 in the opening round of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
The well-touted Englishman twice failed to progress from the Challenge Tour off the back of two full seasons, but claimed rights in November with the 24th card at Q School. It won’t guarantee a great number of starts so every opportunity counts and he looks keen to take this one. He scratched 11 straight pars from the first before ticking the 12th and 15th. As suggested, chances are rare and this is only his fourth appearance of the campaign. He’s 2-for-3 with a best of T23 in the Joburg Open. He was, however, most recently seen when T16 in the Challenge Tour’s Kenya Open two weeks ago. He lunched one behind the early clubhouse leader Gary Stal.
Apr 13 - 9:24 AM
Q School graduate Max Orrin conjured up a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the first round of the season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship, good enough for the joint lead with early pacesetter Brandon Stone.
Today was Orrin's first round as a full European Tour member so it will be one he won't forget despite a walk-off bogey-6 at 18. Previously he'd broken 70 just once in the 16 rounds he'd played at this level but today it was smooth sailing for 17 holes. Orrin opened his birdie account at 2 and slotted in another at 6. After six pars he then surged into the lead on his own with birdies at 13 and 17 along with an eagle-3 at 15. The 22-year-old is 416th in the world rankings.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 09:33:00 AM
Max Orrin has won two previous events on the course being used for this week's Mauritius Open.
The Englishman is a brand ambassador for the tournament sponsors AfrAsia Bank so knows the island well. He's turned that local knowledge into results by winning the last two editions of the Mauritius Masters held at this week's venue, Four Seasons GC at Anahita. True, they were only 30-man fields (20 players from the French pro circuit and 10 guests from the European Tour) so it's up to managers to decide how big an edge that gives him. One other plus is that Orrin arrives in Mauritius on the back of his best result of the season, a T22 at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.
Wed, May 11, 2016 08:06:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
Jun 1 - 1:15 PM
Orrin makes a bogey-free start in Morocco
Apr 13 - 9:24 AM
Orrin shoots Rnd 1 67; matches clubhouse lead
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 09:33:00 AM
Orrin enjoys winning form at Four Seasons GC
Wed, May 11, 2016 08:06:00 AM
More Max Orrin Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Matt Kuchar is a past champion and a former runner-up at the Memorial Tournament who also claimed a T4 at Muirfield Village last year.
More GOL Columns
»
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
»
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
»
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
»
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
»
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
»
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
»
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
»
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
GOL Headlines
»
Jordan Spieth strikes early at Jack's Place
»
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
»
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
»
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
»
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
»
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
»
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
»
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
»
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
»
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
»
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
»
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
