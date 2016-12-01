Player Page

Max Orrin

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/13/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 182

The 23-year-old Englishman started in positive fashion at Barseback Golf & Country Club with a birdie at No. 1 but then needed six swishes on the par-4 3rd hole. Three holes later he'd recovered those two dropped shots thanks to circles at 5 and 6 before he added another red number at 8. Afternoon starter Orrin continued his creep up the leaderboard with a birdie at 11, pulled to within a shot of the lead with another at 14 and joined morning leader Paratore at the top with a final gain of the day at No. 16. Adding in Challenge Tour events, this is the sixth time in eight starts he's broken 70 in his first round so mark him down as a fast starter. Orrin and Partore enjoy a one-shot lead over Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge. Jun 1 - 1:15 PM
