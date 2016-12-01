Max Orrin Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 5/13/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 182

Max Orrin overcame an early double bogey to craft a 5-under-par 34-34=68 in his opening round at the Nordea Masters in Sweden and join Renato Paratore in a tie for the lead. The 23-year-old Englishman started in positive fashion at Barseback Golf & Country Club with a birdie at No. 1 but then needed six swishes on the par-4 3rd hole. Three holes later he'd recovered those two dropped shots thanks to circles at 5 and 6 before he added another red number at 8. Afternoon starter Orrin continued his creep up the leaderboard with a birdie at 11, pulled to within a shot of the lead with another at 14 and joined morning leader Paratore at the top with a final gain of the day at No. 16. Adding in Challenge Tour events, this is the sixth time in eight starts he's broken 70 in his first round so mark him down as a fast starter. Orrin and Partore enjoy a one-shot lead over Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge.

Max Orrin was flawless in compiling a two-under-par 36-35=71 in the opening round of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. The well-touted Englishman twice failed to progress from the Challenge Tour off the back of two full seasons, but claimed rights in November with the 24th card at Q School. It won’t guarantee a great number of starts so every opportunity counts and he looks keen to take this one. He scratched 11 straight pars from the first before ticking the 12th and 15th. As suggested, chances are rare and this is only his fourth appearance of the campaign. He’s 2-for-3 with a best of T23 in the Joburg Open. He was, however, most recently seen when T16 in the Challenge Tour’s Kenya Open two weeks ago. He lunched one behind the early clubhouse leader Gary Stal.

Q School graduate Max Orrin conjured up a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the first round of the season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship, good enough for the joint lead with early pacesetter Brandon Stone. Today was Orrin's first round as a full European Tour member so it will be one he won't forget despite a walk-off bogey-6 at 18. Previously he'd broken 70 just once in the 16 rounds he'd played at this level but today it was smooth sailing for 17 holes. Orrin opened his birdie account at 2 and slotted in another at 6. After six pars he then surged into the lead on his own with birdies at 13 and 17 along with an eagle-3 at 15. The 22-year-old is 416th in the world rankings.