Austin Connelly Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (20) / 9/18/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 120

Austin Connelly bombarded Royal Birkdale with a 4-under-par 32-34=66 during round three of The 146th Open, heading to the finale inside the top 5 on 5-under 205. The young Canadian started the day in a share of sixth place. Making his debut in a major championship, a regression wouldn't have shocked anyone. Instead, he opened with a birdie and then one-hopped an eagle on his approach at the par-4 second. The rest is history as he traded two bogeys with a birdie before closing strong with circles at the 17th and 18th. The 20-year-old needed just 24 putts today with just 78 swipes of the flat stick taken for the entire week. Connelly turned pro early on the advice from Jordan Spieth (good friends as they share the same swing coach, Cameron McCormick), and now he has the chance to chase him down on Sunday, or at least make an attempt.

Austin Connelly remained calm and carded a 2-over-par 34-38=72 during round two of The 146th Open, maintaining a spot near the top of the leaderboard on 1-under 139. The young Canuck found himself inside the top 10 after day one of his major championship debut. A letdown round would have been forgiven, but Connelly opened his day with 11 pars and a birdie, showing no sign of nerves. The round slid downhill from there with three bogeys over the final six holes, surely happy to get off the course and rest before his Saturday tee time. The 20-year-old doesn't have any experience to lean on this weekend, but he's avoided disaster in today's blustery conditions, setting him up for a nice weekend run.

Making his tournament (and major championship) debut, Austin Connelly styled a 3-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of The 146th Open, throwing his name into the mix early in the week. The 20-year-old Canadian qualified at Royal Cinque Ports in July, surviving a four-man playoff to punch his ticket. He's taking full advantage of the opportunity through day one. It wasn't smooth sailing as he split just four fairways but recovered to still land 11 greens. From there, his putter caught fire as he needed just 25 swipes with the flat stick to make his way around Royal Birkdale. The talented youngster currently ranks 524th in the world and is spending most of his time on the Challenge Tour. A big finish this week would do wonders for his career trajectory.