Austin Connelly

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/18/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 120

Austin Connelly bombarded Royal Birkdale with a 4-under-par 32-34=66 during round three of The 146th Open, heading to the finale inside the top 5 on 5-under 205.
The young Canadian started the day in a share of sixth place. Making his debut in a major championship, a regression wouldn't have shocked anyone. Instead, he opened with a birdie and then one-hopped an eagle on his approach at the par-4 second. The rest is history as he traded two bogeys with a birdie before closing strong with circles at the 17th and 18th. The 20-year-old needed just 24 putts today with just 78 swipes of the flat stick taken for the entire week. Connelly turned pro early on the advice from Jordan Spieth (good friends as they share the same swing coach, Cameron McCormick), and now he has the chance to chase him down on Sunday, or at least make an attempt. Jul 22 - 2:37 PM
