Seamus Power Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 3/4/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 200

PGA TOUR rookie Seamus Power penciled a 1-under-par 35-36=71 during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, giving him a share of the 36-hole clubhouse lead on 5-under 139. The Charlotte resident bombarded Eagle Point Golf Club with five birdies and just one bogey on day one, but scoring conditions were a bit tougher on Friday. After a three-hour weather delay, Power took to the course and traded four birdies with three bogeys. He could have easily let this round slip away from him but rattled in three key par-saving putts from 7-to-12 feet. Power currently sits in the clubhouse with a share of the lead alongside Billy Hurley III. If the Irishman can hold onto this co-lead, it will be the first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.

Seamus Power coasted to a 4-under-par 36-32=68 during the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship, chiseling out a spot inside the top 10 on the early leaderboard. The Charlotte resident split just six (of 14) fairways but still managed to recover and pelt 11 greens in regulation. It wasn't a steady stream of good approaches but the PGA TOUR rookie made those chances count. He splashed home four birdie putts from the 11-to-18 foot range. The flat stick was his biggest weapon as he walked off the course gaining 2.402 strokes putting. Power has started his rookie campaign with a 9-for-14 record and he's well on his way to a 10th paycheck as he sits just two strokes off the early pace.

PGA TOUR rookie Seamus Power readies for his tournament debut at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, turning his attention toward Eagle Point Golf Club. He won't be sleeping in his own bed this week, but the Charlotte resident will be in his home state of North Carolina as he preps for a Eagle Point GC. The Web.com Tour graduate is 9-for-14 on the season but sits in just 141st place on the FedExCup leaderboard. His paychecks have been frequent, but hasn't found anything better than a T21 which came at the CareerBuilder Challenge. currently ranked T24 in driving distance, that length could come in handy as he tries to navigate the 7,396 yard Tom Fazio design on deck this week. Source: PGATOUR.com