Seamus Power

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 5
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
May 4
May Top 300 Overall
May 3
May Starter Rankings
May 3
Britton Returns
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Crawford (groin) won't return Sat.
MRI on Aaron Nola's back comes back clean
Carlos Gonzalez (calf) out of Friday's lineup
Dodgers likely to DL Gonzalez, keep Bellinger
James Paxton goes on DL with forearm strain
Stroman (arm) cleared to start on Monday
Sanchez (finger) could return next weekend
Mets place Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) on DL
Eric Gagne signs with Long Island Ducks
Ryan Braun (trapezius) held out again Friday
Blue Jays designate Mat Latos for assignment
Bryce Harper (groin) not in Friday's lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jay Cutler says retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
Jamison Crowder likely to get to 1,000 yards?
Cutler talked w/ Jets, Texans before retiring
Jay Cutler hangs up cleats, joins FOX Sports
Christian McCaffrey first 1st-rounder to sign
Hue Jax expects Big Ben comparisons for Kizer
Jaye Howard signs one-year deal with Bears
Report: Vikings interested in Michael Floyd
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 5
NBA DFS Podcast for May 5
May 5
Dose: The Great Wall
May 5
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Lowry (ankle) a GTD for Game 3 Friday
Kevin Durant scores 25 points in win vs. Jazz
Draymond Green scores 21, tweaks left knee
Gordon Hayward scores 33 points in loss to GS
John Wall scores 24 points in Game 3 win
Shelvin Mack expected to start in Game 2
Kelly Oubre gets ejected in second quarter
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Ian Mahinmi (calf) is a game-time decision
Stephen Curry (ankle) good to go for Game 2
George Hill (toe) ruled out for Game 2
Kyle Lowry (ankle) misses practice Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lindberg, Rangers Even Series
May 5
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alexander Steen is questionable for Game 5
Report: Golden Knights pursuing Dadonov
Erik Karlsson (LBI) should play in Game 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) practices Friday
Erik Karlsson could have returned to GM 4
Oscar Lindberg scores twice, NYR tie series
Golden Knights sign KHL star Vadim Shipachyov
Erik Karlsson exits GM 4 with injury
Bobby Ryan (LBI) is good to play on Thursday
Sidney Crosby (concussion) skates Thursday
McDavid scores, but EDM falls to ANA in OT
Ryan Getzlaf scores 4 pts in GM 4 win vs EDM
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bowyer fastest in shortened ‘Dega practice
Brandon Jones tops XFINITY Final Practice
Sean Corr leads lone ARCA practice
Landon Cassill is consistent on plate tracks
Ty Dillon: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blake Koch paces Talladega XFINITY Practice 1
No plate track DNFs for Brendan Gaughan
DJ Kennington hopes to make second start
Ryan Blaney almost won at Daytona
Sean Corr: General Tire 200 advance
3 straight top-15s for Aric Almirola on type
Timmy Hill has not finished on track type
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Power shares the 36-hole clubhouse lead @ WFC
Hurley III heats up in R2 of the Wells Fargo
Severe weather delays the start of R2 at WFC
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
Levy looking to push Ryder Cup case in Sixes
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
Cam. Smith WDs; opts for rest after big win
Oosthuizen WDs ahead of Wells Fargo start
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
USF's Jackson facing pair of felony charges
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - GW36
May 5
Late Fitness Check GW36
May 5
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 36
May 4
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Valdes in doubt for Stamford Bridge trip
Midfield duo in contention for Chelsea clash
Swans to be without Montero for their run-in
Coutinho 'much better' now, eyes the weekend
Dyche sweats on the fitness of his defense
Ramirez out with pelvic problem
Carroll back in training ahead of Spurs clash
Cherries confident of signing Terry and Defoe
Manchester United have Mbappé bid rejected
Mourinho hints at resting players vs Arsenal
Silva may have pick of four PL clubs
Permanent deal for Ranocchia would cost £8.4m
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Seamus Power
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/4/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 200
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie Seamus Power penciled a 1-under-par 35-36=71 during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, giving him a share of the 36-hole clubhouse lead on 5-under 139.
The Charlotte resident bombarded Eagle Point Golf Club with five birdies and just one bogey on day one, but scoring conditions were a bit tougher on Friday. After a three-hour weather delay, Power took to the course and traded four birdies with three bogeys. He could have easily let this round slip away from him but rattled in three key par-saving putts from 7-to-12 feet. Power currently sits in the clubhouse with a share of the lead alongside Billy Hurley III. If the Irishman can hold onto this co-lead, it will be the first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
May 5 - 5:20 PM
Seamus Power coasted to a 4-under-par 36-32=68 during the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship, chiseling out a spot inside the top 10 on the early leaderboard.
The Charlotte resident split just six (of 14) fairways but still managed to recover and pelt 11 greens in regulation. It wasn't a steady stream of good approaches but the PGA TOUR rookie made those chances count. He splashed home four birdie putts from the 11-to-18 foot range. The flat stick was his biggest weapon as he walked off the course gaining 2.402 strokes putting. Power has started his rookie campaign with a 9-for-14 record and he's well on his way to a 10th paycheck as he sits just two strokes off the early pace.
May 4 - 6:57 PM
PGA TOUR rookie Seamus Power readies for his tournament debut at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, turning his attention toward Eagle Point Golf Club.
He won't be sleeping in his own bed this week, but the Charlotte resident will be in his home state of North Carolina as he preps for a Eagle Point GC. The Web.com Tour graduate is 9-for-14 on the season but sits in just 141st place on the FedExCup leaderboard. His paychecks have been frequent, but hasn't found anything better than a T21 which came at the CareerBuilder Challenge. currently ranked T24 in driving distance, that length could come in handy as he tries to navigate the 7,396 yard Tom Fazio design on deck this week.
May 1 - 6:39 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Seamus Power charged up the leaderboard on day one of the Valspar Championship, carding a 5-under-par 35-31=66 to find himself in solo fifth at the end of the morning wave.
Power split just 4 (of 13) fairways but recovered by gaining 2.168 strokes approaching-the-green to still manage 11 greens in regulation. The highlight of the round came at the par-5 14th where he landed his 270-yard approach to 5'11" and rolled it in for eagle. He holed out from just off the green (17'2") at the following hole to keep the highlights flowing. Power has to feel great about salvaging a 5-under round despite finding just four fairways. The PGA TOUR rookie will start Friday just four strokes off the early pacesetter Jim Herman.
Mar 9 - 2:55 PM
Power shares the 36-hole clubhouse lead @ WFC
May 5 - 5:20 PM
Power surges to low opening round at WFC
May 4 - 6:57 PM
Seamus Power heads home for debut at the WFC
May 1 - 6:39 PM
Power pushes up the board in R1 of Valspar
Mar 9 - 2:55 PM
More Seamus Power Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
PGA
(610)
2
C. Koepka
PGA
(554)
3
C. Smith
PGA
(520)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(452)
5
J. Senden
PGA
(417)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(396)
7
B. Cauley
PGA
(385)
8
C. Knost
PGA
(363)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(362)
10
J. Blixt
PGA
(356)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
12
0
0
0
0
455
143
5
87
11
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
9
24
3
0
0
Valero Texas Open
58
0
0
1
9
47
13
2
0
Valspar Championship
27
0
0
1
13
46
11
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
1
5
23
6
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
39
0
0
0
13
51
7
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
6
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
21
0
0
0
18
49
3
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
49
0
0
1
14
50
6
1
0
The RSM Classic
74
0
0
0
13
31
9
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
28
0
0
0
19
46
6
0
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
57
0
0
1
15
44
12
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
24
5
0
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Luke List has been getting off to quick starts this season, making him an appealing FanDuel option.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
»
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
»
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
»
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
»
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
»
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
»
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
»
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
GOL Headlines
»
Power shares the 36-hole clubhouse lead @ WFC
»
Hurley III heats up in R2 of the Wells Fargo
»
Severe weather delays the start of R2 at WFC
»
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
»
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
»
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
»
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
»
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
»
Levy looking to push Ryder Cup case in Sixes
»
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
»
Cam. Smith WDs; opts for rest after big win
»
Oosthuizen WDs ahead of Wells Fargo start
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved