Seamus Power

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/4/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 200

PGA TOUR rookie Seamus Power penciled a 1-under-par 35-36=71 during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, giving him a share of the 36-hole clubhouse lead on 5-under 139.
The Charlotte resident bombarded Eagle Point Golf Club with five birdies and just one bogey on day one, but scoring conditions were a bit tougher on Friday. After a three-hour weather delay, Power took to the course and traded four birdies with three bogeys. He could have easily let this round slip away from him but rattled in three key par-saving putts from 7-to-12 feet. Power currently sits in the clubhouse with a share of the lead alongside Billy Hurley III. If the Irishman can hold onto this co-lead, it will be the first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. May 5 - 5:20 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017120 0 0 0455143587111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000924300
Valero Texas Open580019471320
Valspar Championship2700113461110
The Honda Classicn/a001523610
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am390001351710
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000820620
CareerBuilder Challenge210001849320
Sony Open in Hawaii490011450610
The RSM Classic740001331910
OHL Classic at Mayakoba280001946601
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open5700115441200
Safeway Openn/a000724500
 

 