Charley Hoffman Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 12/27/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200

Charley Hoffman blitzed Bay Hill Club and Lodge with a 6-under-par 34-32=66 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, reaching 10-under 134 on the week to stake his claim as the clubhouse leader. Hoffman missed just two (of 14) fairways while navigating Bay Hill Club and Lodge today. Translated to strokes gained, he gained 1.624 strokes off-the-tee. From there he peppered 13 greens in regulation, and let his flat stick do the rest of the work. Notable putts include a 37'4" birdie at the par-4 fifth as well as a 32'7" birdie bomb at the par-4 13th. Hoffman arrived with two missed cuts over his last three starts, but sandwiched a T4 in between at the Genesis Open. Playing his 12th round at the API, this goes in the books as his new personal best, which was previously set yesterday when he fired a 4-under 68. If Hoffman can hold onto the lead by day's end, it will be his sixth career lead after 36 holes. He's converted the previous five into three finishes inside the top six but also slipped to T14 and T33 in two of those events. This is also the low lap of the week so far, eclipsing the pair of 67s fired in round one by Matthew Fitzpatrick and Emiliano Grillo.

Charley Hoffman bombarded Bay Hill Club and Lodge with a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, positioning himself in a share of third place after day one. Hoffman arrived with rounds of 75 or worse in six of his 10 rounds at Bay Hill. He pushed that poor history aside to gain 3.065 strokes approaching-the-green today. From there, he sank four putts from the 7-to-11 foot range. The most impressive birdie may have come at the par-4 18th, a hole that only 15 others birdied on the day. This round will go in the books as a new career low at Bay Hill for Hoffman, previously posting a 3-under 69 in R1 last year before a 7-over 79 led to a missed cut.

World No. 74 Charley Hoffman authored a 4-under-par 33-34=67 in the final round of the Genesis Open to reach 11-under 273, up four spots to T5 with play still in progress. This was the 40-year-old's 11th appearance, second top 25, but first top 10, brushing aside a previous-best T12 in 2014. After kicking off in 68-68-70, he began the final round in a five-way T9 on 7-under, 10 adrift of 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson. The San Diego native squared a lone bogey-5 at 5 but erased it with three birdies at 3, 11 and 12, and an eagle at the par-5 first from 4'9". For the week, he was No. 1 in eagles (with four) and T70 (tied last) with just eight birdies, but only had five bogeys, which is currently T2. This was his ninth start of the season and third top 25, but first top 10. It's also Hoffman's first top 10 since he won the 2016 Valero Texas Open 43 weeks ago.