Charley Hoffman

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 12/27/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

Charley Hoffman blitzed Bay Hill Club and Lodge with a 6-under-par 34-32=66 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, reaching 10-under 134 on the week to stake his claim as the clubhouse leader.
Hoffman missed just two (of 14) fairways while navigating Bay Hill Club and Lodge today. Translated to strokes gained, he gained 1.624 strokes off-the-tee. From there he peppered 13 greens in regulation, and let his flat stick do the rest of the work. Notable putts include a 37'4" birdie at the par-4 fifth as well as a 32'7" birdie bomb at the par-4 13th. Hoffman arrived with two missed cuts over his last three starts, but sandwiched a T4 in between at the Genesis Open. Playing his 12th round at the API, this goes in the books as his new personal best, which was previously set yesterday when he fired a 4-under 68. If Hoffman can hold onto the lead by day's end, it will be his sixth career lead after 36 holes. He's converted the previous five into three finishes inside the top six but also slipped to T14 and T33 in two of those events. This is also the low lap of the week so far, eclipsing the pair of 67s fired in round one by Matthew Fitzpatrick and Emiliano Grillo. Mar 17 - 1:35 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017100 1 1 0321117684111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championshipn/a0005211000
Genesis Open4004855500
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1000001132830
Waste Management Phoenix Open2400121361400
Farmers Insurance Open5400017401320
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001135521
Tournament of Champions170002142810
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001622700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000916830
Safeway Openn/a000822600
 

 