Bryson DeChambeau Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 9/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 0

World No. 140 Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Genesis Open during the second round on Friday, citing a hand injury. The 23-year-old was making his tourney debut and ninth start of the season. This is his first mid-tournament WD in 24 career starts (19 pro). Like 48 others, the Modesta, California, native took two days to complete his first round, eventually carding a 2-over 73 (two birdies, four bogeys). He was birdie-less 2-over thru 10 holes of R2 when he called it quits. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Bryson DeChambeau looks to break out of a mini-slump as he turns his attention toward this week's Genesis Open. The Web.com Tour grad is just 3-for-8 in his first full season with a TOUR card. That included three straight missed cuts leading up to this week's event. That positions him at 171st in the FedExCup standings. He is currently losing 0.125 strokes approaching-the-green (T128th) and also losing 0.617 strokes putting (192nd). The switch to side-saddle putting is not paying dividends early on for DeChambeau but it's still too early to panic. At 28th in the graduate reshuffle, this week would be a great time to take it low, since the second reshuffle takes place at the conclusion of the Genesis Open. Source: PGATOUR.com

Web.com grad Bryson DeChambeau prepares for his tournament debut at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Excluding The 25, DeChambeau finished 2nd in the WCT Finals last season, winning the DAP Championship in his first event on the junior circuit and chasing with two missed cuts. The first-time TOUR member, though not a rookie, opened 2016-17 with a missed cut (by three) at the Safeway Open on rounds of 70-74 and a T36 last week (72-66-70-67). Source: PGATOUR.com