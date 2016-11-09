Player Page

Bryson DeChambeau

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 0

World No. 140 Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Genesis Open during the second round on Friday, citing a hand injury.
The 23-year-old was making his tourney debut and ninth start of the season. This is his first mid-tournament WD in 24 career starts (19 pro). Like 48 others, the Modesta, California, native took two days to complete his first round, eventually carding a 2-over 73 (two birdies, four bogeys). He was birdie-less 2-over thru 10 holes of R2 when he called it quits. Feb 17 - 3:44 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 02679126291
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am11100014251311
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000323910
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001135800
Sony Open in Hawaii490021447810
The RSM Classicn/a0001019520
OHL Classic at Mayakoba660001056510
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open360002240730
Safeway Openn/a000722700
 

 