World No. 322 Jens Dantorp blitzed Gullane GC for a 6-under-par 31-33=64 in round one of the ASI Scottish Open, surging into a share of the lead alongside Robert Rock, defending champion Rickie Fowler and playing partner Scott Fernandez. That's one clear of Richard Sterne, Matthew Southgate and Julien Guerrier on a day of low scoring so far at the East Lothian track. Dantorp has made six of his last seven cuts but is without a top 30 finish in nine starts. He'll hope today's round in Scotland can pave the way for something much better. The Swede started fast with birdies at 2 and 5 before a big leap with eagle-2 at the driveable par-4 6th. Coming home he kept a clean card and made two further par breakers at 12 and 14 to join the lead. This is just his second start in the Scottish Open, his first ending in MC after 77-73 at Royal Aberdeen in 2014.

Jens Dantorp torched Gardagolf CC in Brescia with a second round 6-under-par 32-33=65 which left him on a halfway mark of 9-under 133 in the Italian Open, just one shot behind the clubhouse leader Rafa Cabrera Bello and Graeme McDowelll and T3 on the live leaderboard. Should a phalanx of golfers not pass him in the afternoon wave, the Swede will grab just a fourth top ten 36-hole position on the European Tour (two of the previous three were in the Nordea Masters on home turf). He did so thanks to some heavy application of red to the scorecard. He played the front nine first and sprayed it at 11, 12 and 13, then added more at No. 17. He scratched a double bogey-6 at the second, but responded in style with another scarlet hat-trick at 3, 4 and 5. A final birdie at the 541-yard par-5 seventh pushed him into that rare top ten. He is 10-for-13 this season but with just one top 30 (T16 Indian Open).

Jens Dantorp will continue his slow but steady start to 2018 in the Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Agrigento, Sicily. The Swede opened 68-69 last year which would count as a decent effort most weeks, but in fine scoring conditions actually only had him T57 at halfway. Weekend laps of 71-73 saw him end the event T38. It was a rare foray onto the European Tour but by year's end he had graduated via the Challenge Tour. He is 7-for-10 in the season yet T16 in the Indian Open is his only top 30 finish (he was T5 at halfway). Indeed in 53 starts at ET level he has just the one top ten, when T3 in the 2015 Nordea Masters. His best hope might be that the course reminds him of Al Mouj, a track he has lots of CT success on and which, like this one, is links-like yet resorty, and by the sea in a warm climate. Source: EuropeanTour.com