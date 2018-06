Marcus Kinhult Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 7/24/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 147

With the low round of the week so far, a 6-under-par 30-35=65, World No. 183 Marcus Kinhult jumped to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the Open de France, his halfway score of 6-under 136 three shots better than the early mark set by Jon Rahm. On the live board, he leads by a stroke from first-round pacesetter Bradley Dredge, who has played just two holes. The Swede made five birdies on day one but wiped those gains out with five bogeys in an even-par 71. Today, he added another six birdies along with an eagle and limited the errors, swallowing just two bogeys. When he handed in his card, there were just 19 players under par so 65 was an outstanding effort and will be hard to surpass with Le Golf National getting windier and drying out for the afternoon wave. Kinhult made a stunning front-nine burst with a birdie-eagle-birdie run from Nos. 2-4 and back-to-back circles at 7 and 8 to be out in just 30. With conditions tougher coming home, the Swedish youngster traded birdies at 13 and 17 with bogeys at 14 and 18. Kinhult is making his course debut this week.

World No. 197 Marcus Kinhult found birdies easy to come by in round one of the Volvo China Open at Topwin G&CC; he made seven of them in a 4-under-par 33-35=68 and ended day one in a tie for eighth. Three bogeys on his card stopped him getting higher and the Swede is four back from leader Daxing Jin of China. Still, that's a good day's work for Kinhult and puts him in position to snap a streak of four missed cuts since he found some hot form at the start of the campaign with T12 in the South African Open, T16 in Oman and solo third at the Qatar Masters. His birdies today came at 3, 5, 6 and 8 on the front nine and at 11, 15 and 18 on the back. He dropped three shots, the most frustrating on the par-5 6th hole, but notably hit back with birdie on the very next hole each time. Kinhult missed the cut in his one start at this venue two years ago but has a pair of top six finishes in China at the Challenge Tour's Hainan Open (2016 and 2017).

Marcus Kinhult cruised to a career-best European Tour finish of solo third in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha GC; confirmed with his 4-under-par 36-32=68 for a total of 16-under 272. A third top 20 in a row for the Swede who is making a smart start to his first full season at this level and the result betters his previous high of T10 in the 2015 European Masters. It looked unlikely when he made bogey at both 2 and 6, but his response was excellent. He hit the turn in level-par thanks to par breakers at 7 and 9, then went flawless on the back nine. He ticked 10 and 13 to start with and then added more red at 16 and 18. He ended the week two swings back of the winner Eddie Pepperell, but was never genuinely in contention after those early dropped shots.