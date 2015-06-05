Tyler Duncan

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
Dose: Diamonds Are Back
Oct 5
Team Roundup: Phillies
Oct 4
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
Team Roundup: Giants
Oct 3
Final 2017 MLB Power Rankings
Oct 3
Postseason Dose: Going Wild
Oct 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Eduardo Nunez reinjures knee, carried off
Kipnis starts in CF and bats second in Gm. 1
SF, STL, Philly 'most aggressive' on Stanton
Doug Fister to start ALDS Game 3 vs. HOU
Hanley Ramirez not in lineup for ALDS Gm. 1
Eduardo Nunez (knee) at DH in ALDS Gm. 1
Scherzer (hamstring) won't start until Game 3
Gio Gonzalez to start NLDS Gm. 2 vs. Cubs
Reddick (back) in RF, hitting sixth in Game 1
Strasburg announced as NLDS Gm. 1 starter
Pedroia 'healthy enough' leading into ALDS
Robbie Ray says he's ready for NLDS Gm. 2
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 5 Rankings
Oct 5
Gurley, All or Nothing
Oct 5
Week 4 AFC Targets/Touches
Oct 5
Podcast: Wheels Up on TNF
Oct 5
Dose: Packed Injury Report
Oct 5
Matchup: Patriots @ Buccaneers
Oct 4
Week 5 Power Rankings
Oct 4
The NFL Week 5 Worksheet
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jerick McKinnon practicing in full for Week 5
Davante Adams (concussion) remains 'limited'
Ty Montgomery officially limited on Thursday
Tyler Boyd facing drug and traffic charges
Bolts swap out Koo for Nick Novak at kicker
Odell Beckham remains 'limited' on Thursday
Derek Carr says he's 'very ahead of schedule'
Marcus Mariota does a 'little more' Thursday
Sam Bradford (knee) back at practice Thursday
Ty Montgomery (ribs) not seen at practice
Luck (shoulder) gets day off on Thursday
Doug Martin to be 'significantly in the mix'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
Dominate Your Draft
Sep 30
Preseason News Recap Podcast
Sep 29
The Rookie Hype
Sep 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nicolas Batum (left elbow) out 8-12 weeks
Pop to help make LMA more comfortable on O?
Rudy Gay (Achilles) will play against Kings
Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) out for Thursday
LeBron James (ankle) practices on Thursday
Iman Shumpert (foot) likely to miss 7-10 days
Nicolas Batum (elbow) undergoing an MRI
Norman Powell agrees to $42M extension
Markelle Fultz (shoulder) probable for Friday
Robert Covington (knee) probable for Friday
Joel Embiid (knee) plays full-court, 5-on-5
Doc: Austin Rivers is 'out for a while'
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 1
Oct 5
Dose: McDavid does it again
Oct 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 4
Bye Weeks Stats Sites & RITHAC
Oct 4
Let's Get Underway
Oct 4
Rotoworld Staff Predictions
Oct 3
Roundtable Teaser
Oct 2
Podcast: Winnipeg Jets Preview
Oct 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Louis Domingue will start Thursday night
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is out for season opener
Vegas puts goalie Calvin Pickard on waivers
Patrice Bergeron (LBI) won't play on Thursday
David Backes (illness) is out Thursday night
Niklas Kronwall (groin) won't play in opener
Sens ink Mark Borowiecki to 2-year extension
Alec Martinez is out with a lower-body injury
Oliver Ekman-Larsson will play Thursday
Wayne Simmonds bags three goals in win
Connor McDavid starts off with a hat trick
Cam Talbot opens season with a shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Tifft Joins RCR's XFINITY 2018 lineup
Ryan Reed: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Penske and Snap-On agree to 5-year extension
Daniel Hemric returns to RCR in 2018
Corey LaJoie: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Gaughan: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Brandon Jones: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Charlotte
Daniel Hemric: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling Charlotte Double Duty
Coby 7th at Stafford, retains points lead
Bonsignore: Runner-up in Whelen Mods points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tyler Duncan shares the early lead in Napa
Defending champ Steele sets the Safeway pace
Glover goes low in R1 of the Safeway Open
Colsaerts joins Dunne at top in Dunhill Links
Dunne claims an early share of Dunhill lead
Hagy (wrist) WDs ahead of Safeway Open
Steele back in Napa for Safeway title defense
Past champ Bae returns after 104-week hiatus
Defending champion Hatton heads to Scotland
McIlroy ready to end poor year on Links high
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Keller Chryst (undisclosed) cleared for Sat.
Da'Shawn Hand (knee) ruled out for Saturday
Florida State-Miami to be played as scheduled
Brandon Snyder (knee) ready to make debut
Richie James (ankle) 'probably a week away'
Justice Hansen (back) tosses four touchdowns
Gilbert has partially torn thumb ligament
Houston DT Oliver (knee) a game-time decision
USC G Talamaivao (pectoral) done for year
Coach O expects Guice (knee) to be limited
Florida WR Cleveland (ankle) out for Saturday
Campbell gives QB Park a vote of confidence
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cherries welcome back Wilson after 8 months
Foxes full-back out of the England squad
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
Conte explains absence of Moses against City
City's Kompany ruled out for Belgium
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Lucky Lukaku suffers no serious damage
Morata much worse than initially thought
Terriers defender out for at least a month
Mourinho happy United can cope with injuries
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Duncan
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 145
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie Tyler Duncan dished out a 7-under-par 34-31=65 during round one of the Safeway Open, grabbing an early share of the lead with defending champion Brendan Steele.
The Web.com Tour graduate went 13-for-20 on the Web.com Tour last year, finding eight top 25s along the way. He is just 0-for-1 on the PGA TOUR but showed no sign of nerves today. Duncan gained 3.379 strokes approaching-the-green today. A large chunk of that came at the par-4 10th where he holed out for eagle from 119 yards. Given his lack of experience on the big stage, this round will set personal best in many regards. To give a sense of his play style, Duncan ranked 1st in driving accuracy on the Web.com Tour last year.
Oct 5 - 4:34 PM
Tyler Duncan opens his rookie season with an appearance at this week's Safeway Open.
The Purdue Boilermaker finished 31st on the Web.com Tour money list, but then went out and recorded a trio of top 25s in the Web.com Tour Finals to earn his status. That includes a T5 at the Boise Open and a T12 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Duncan ranked 14th in the all-around ranking last year. As for his PGA TOUR experience, he is just 0-for-1, missing the cut at the 2015 U.S. Open. With eight top 25s on the Web.com Tour last year, there is plenty of upside if gamers are looking for an under-the-radar sleeper.
Oct 4 - 10:40 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Tyler Duncan crafted a bogey-free, 9-under-par 34-29=63 in today's second round of the Greater Dallas Open to post 14-under 130, good for a share of the overnight lead with Mark Silvers.
The duo leads a quartet of pursuers one stroke back. Duncan stood over 15 opportunities to score today. He converted seven birdies and concluded the walk around The Lakes at Castle Hills with an eagle at the par-5 18th. His only miscue thus far is a bogey-4 at the seventh hole on Thursday. The 25-year-old out of Purdue is 46th on the money list in large part to finishing as one of seven co-runners-up in Brazil in March. It's his only top-15 finish in 15 career starts on the Web.com Tour.
Fri, Jun 5, 2015 08:43:00 PM
Tyler Duncan shares the early lead in Napa
Oct 5 - 4:34 PM
T. Duncan preps for first year on PGA TOUR
Oct 4 - 10:40 AM
Walk-off eagle yields Duncan GDO 36-hole lead
Fri, Jun 5, 2015 08:43:00 PM
More Tyler Duncan Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Snedeker
PGA
(697)
2
D. Berger
PGA
(612)
3
P. Mickelson
PGA
(523)
4
S. Piercy
PGA
(512)
5
J. Holmes
PGA
(499)
6
K. Stadler
PGA
(467)
7
D. Johnson
PGA
(436)
8
R. Fowler
PGA
(417)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(409)
10
D. Lee
PGA
(394)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
20
4
0
10
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Brendan Steele looks to regain his form as he preps for a title defense.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
»
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
»
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
»
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
»
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
»
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
»
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
»
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
GOL Headlines
»
Tyler Duncan shares the early lead in Napa
»
Defending champ Steele sets the Safeway pace
»
Glover goes low in R1 of the Safeway Open
»
Colsaerts joins Dunne at top in Dunhill Links
»
Dunne claims an early share of Dunhill lead
»
Hagy (wrist) WDs ahead of Safeway Open
»
Steele back in Napa for Safeway title defense
»
Past champ Bae returns after 104-week hiatus
»
Defending champion Hatton heads to Scotland
»
McIlroy ready to end poor year on Links high
»
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
»
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
GOL Links
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved