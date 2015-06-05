Player Page

Tyler Duncan

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 145

Latest News

Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie Tyler Duncan dished out a 7-under-par 34-31=65 during round one of the Safeway Open, grabbing an early share of the lead with defending champion Brendan Steele.
The Web.com Tour graduate went 13-for-20 on the Web.com Tour last year, finding eight top 25s along the way. He is just 0-for-1 on the PGA TOUR but showed no sign of nerves today. Duncan gained 3.379 strokes approaching-the-green today. A large chunk of that came at the par-4 10th where he holed out for eagle from 119 yards. Given his lack of experience on the big stage, this round will set personal best in many regards. To give a sense of his play style, Duncan ranked 1st in driving accuracy on the Web.com Tour last year. Oct 5 - 4:34 PM
More Tyler Duncan Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201510 0 0 020401020
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 