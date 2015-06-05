Tyler Duncan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 7/13/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 145

PGA TOUR rookie Tyler Duncan dished out a 7-under-par 34-31=65 during round one of the Safeway Open, grabbing an early share of the lead with defending champion Brendan Steele. The Web.com Tour graduate went 13-for-20 on the Web.com Tour last year, finding eight top 25s along the way. He is just 0-for-1 on the PGA TOUR but showed no sign of nerves today. Duncan gained 3.379 strokes approaching-the-green today. A large chunk of that came at the par-4 10th where he holed out for eagle from 119 yards. Given his lack of experience on the big stage, this round will set personal best in many regards. To give a sense of his play style, Duncan ranked 1st in driving accuracy on the Web.com Tour last year.

Tyler Duncan opens his rookie season with an appearance at this week's Safeway Open. The Purdue Boilermaker finished 31st on the Web.com Tour money list, but then went out and recorded a trio of top 25s in the Web.com Tour Finals to earn his status. That includes a T5 at the Boise Open and a T12 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Duncan ranked 14th in the all-around ranking last year. As for his PGA TOUR experience, he is just 0-for-1, missing the cut at the 2015 U.S. Open. With eight top 25s on the Web.com Tour last year, there is plenty of upside if gamers are looking for an under-the-radar sleeper. Source: PGATOUR.com