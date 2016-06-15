Player Page

Sebastian Soderberg

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 184

Sebastian Soderberg blitzed Verdura GC for a stunning 10-under-par 30-31=61 in his opening round at The Rocco Forte Open, splashing his scorecard with an eagle and eight birdies to take a three-shot clubhouse lead.
Take a bow. The Swede is playing in just his 15th European Tour event but, at one stage, looked set to become the first player in the Tour's history to register an official sub-60 round. After circles at 2, 4 and 6 on the coastal par 71 in Sicily, the excitement grew as he played Nos. 8-11 in birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to hit 8-under. He needed to finish the final seven holes in four-under to shoot the magic 59 but five pars from the 12th ended those hopes before Soderberg rounded off a superb morning lap with red numbers at 17 and 18. Right now, he's three ahead of Lee Slattery with the early wave just finishing off. May 18 - 6:56 AM
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 02440521
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 