Sebastian Soderberg Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 9/19/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 184

Sebastian Soderberg blitzed Verdura GC for a stunning 10-under-par 30-31=61 in his opening round at The Rocco Forte Open, splashing his scorecard with an eagle and eight birdies to take a three-shot clubhouse lead. Take a bow. The Swede is playing in just his 15th European Tour event but, at one stage, looked set to become the first player in the Tour's history to register an official sub-60 round. After circles at 2, 4 and 6 on the coastal par 71 in Sicily, the excitement grew as he played Nos. 8-11 in birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to hit 8-under. He needed to finish the final seven holes in four-under to shoot the magic 59 but five pars from the 12th ended those hopes before Soderberg rounded off a superb morning lap with red numbers at 17 and 18. Right now, he's three ahead of Lee Slattery with the early wave just finishing off.

Sebastian Soderberg completed a 6-under-par 34-32=66 in round one of the Joburg Open in South Africa, landing four shots behind leader Paul Peterson before torrential rain caused play to be suspended for the day with over 100 players still to complete. That left the Swedish rookie T4 on the leaderboard and in excellent position given that he compiled his round on Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's tougher East Course. Soderberg, who played in last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont (MC), is pegging it up for just the third time on the European Tour this season despite claiming the 12th card at Q School last November. He opened with T26 in the South African Open and was eliminated after the 54-hole cut in last week's World Super 6 Perth. He's on track for a big week here after carding seven birdies against a single bogey in his morning lap. The 26-year-old started out with a pair of circles but had to wait until the par-5 8th for his next one. After the turn he ticked 11, 13, 16 and 18, mixing those birdies with a bogey-5 at No. 14.

Sebastian Soderberg is one of the least-known Europeans in the field contesting the 116th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont. The 25-year-old Swede secured his first ever start in a major by outlasting Jeev Milkha Singh in a five-hole playoff for the last spot in England's sectional qualifier at Walton Heath Golf Club. Having attended Coastal Carolina University, he'll at least be familiar with some courses on America's east coast although Oakmont in U.S. Open conditions is something new altogether. Soderberg won the Challenge Tour's Kenya Open in March and has played most of the season on Europe's second-tier circuit so making the cut would be a big achievement. He'll try to achieve that goal alongside American qualifiers Zach Edmondson and Kent Bulle. They go off from the 10th at 12:41 p.m. ET on Thursday Source: USOpen.com