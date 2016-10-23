Player Page

Mikko Korhonen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/23/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 169

Mikko Korhonen had to settle for a 1-under-par 37-34=71 in round two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters but it was still enough to put him a six-way tie for the lead after the morning's play at Doha GC.
The Finn had shots in the bank after an opening 65 put him in solo second and just a single stroke behind Bradley Dredge. Today, he started with a birdie at No. 1 followed by three more pars before his run of 22 holes without a bogey ended with a dropped shot at 5. He bounced back with a red number at 7 but then spiralled backwards with a double bogey-7 at 9. Korhonen got one of the shots back straight away thanks to a birdie at 10 before he added a rare birdie at the tough par-3 13th. Five closing pars saw him end the morning session tied for the lead with Dredge, Jorge Campillo, Nacho Elvira, Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken. This probably wasn't the round he wanted but he'll go into the weekend with a genuine chance of securing his first European Tour title. Jan 27 - 4:36 AM
