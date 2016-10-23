Mikko Korhonen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 7/23/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 169

Mikko Korhonen had to settle for a 1-under-par 37-34=71 in round two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters but it was still enough to put him a six-way tie for the lead after the morning's play at Doha GC. The Finn had shots in the bank after an opening 65 put him in solo second and just a single stroke behind Bradley Dredge. Today, he started with a birdie at No. 1 followed by three more pars before his run of 22 holes without a bogey ended with a dropped shot at 5. He bounced back with a red number at 7 but then spiralled backwards with a double bogey-7 at 9. Korhonen got one of the shots back straight away thanks to a birdie at 10 before he added a rare birdie at the tough par-3 13th. Five closing pars saw him end the morning session tied for the lead with Dredge, Jorge Campillo, Nacho Elvira, Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken. This probably wasn't the round he wanted but he'll go into the weekend with a genuine chance of securing his first European Tour title.

Mikko Korhonen is becoming a familiar name on European Tour leaderboards in recent times and he's up there once more after a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-34=65 in round one of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters left him just one behind leader Bradley Dredge. The Finn shot twin 64s to take T3 in the Portugal Masters in his penultimate start of 2016 and shone again when T7 in the South African Open two weeks ago. He's 2-for-2 in this event but, after finishes of T74 (2015) and T59 (2016), he looks set to challenge this time and register a third top 10 from his last five worldwide starts. The 36-year-old started at No. 10 today and got his birdie count rolling straight away before he added further red at 12, 13, 16 and 18 to turn in 5-under. He wasn't quite as hot coming home but birdies at 1 and 4 helped him establish the clubhouse lead before he was passed by Dredge later in the day. Korhonen, who has yet to win on the European Tour from 115 starts, posted his best Race to Dubai position of 84th last year.

Mikko Korhonen makes a first visit to Glendower GC for the BMW South African Open this week. It took him four attempts, but the Finn finally retained a European Tour card in 2015 and with the lesson learned he completed the job for a second time last season so opens his 2017 season this week looking to complete the hat-trick. He has plenty of experience in the country albeit with a record similar to that of his career: solid and unspectacular. He’s 9-for-13 with seven of those finishes top 40, but just the one top 20, when T13 in the 2015 Africa Open. This week will mark his course debut, but he did finish T32 in his only previous tournament appearance, when T32 at Serengeti CC in 2011. Confirmed his card with two 64s in the Portugal Masters so ended 2016 on a high. For what it’s worth his record in January is 5-for-6 with a best of T26, again in the Africa Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com