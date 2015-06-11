Making his PGA TOUR debut and first start anywhere in 21 weeks, World No. 1152 and open-qualifier Cyril Bouniol spun a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-35=67 in the weather-delayed second round of the Puerto Rico Open to put 6-under 138 on the board, up 44 spots on the live leaderboard to T27.

The Frenchman, who graduated from Abilene Christian in 2011, has played 42 career events on the Challenge Tour, including 15 in 2016. He was in the money 13 times with three top 25s and one top 10, finishing 87th in the Road to Oman rankings, which is Category 14 status for 2017. The 29-year-old, who resides in Fort Worth, Texas, played one full season on the European Tour in 2015, cashing just six times in 20 starts with a best of T36. He opened with 71 (four birdies, three bogeys) and came back on Day 2 to circle five birdies on nine (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, including three straight on holes 1-3 to begin his inward nine.