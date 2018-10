Monday qualifier Chad Ramey kicked off his week at the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 5-under-par 34-33=67, good for a T3 as the morning wave comes to an end.

The Mississippi State product is making his second career PGA TOUR appearance (Missed Cut at the 2015 St. Jude Classic). He was 10-for-23 last season on the Web.com Tour, finishing 80th on the money list. Today, he split eight (of 14) fairways and then did his damage with the irons and wedges. Highlights include four approaches that started from 120-to-151 yards and all landed inside nine feet. That was good enough to gain 2.839 strokes on approach. He converted on six birdies to erase a lone blemish. Ramey comes from a town of roughly 4,000 people (Fulton, MS) but he's trying to announce himself to a much larger audience this week.