Sam Horsfield caught fire in today's open qualifier, styling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66 to earn a spot into this week's John Deere Classic. Joining him will be Cliff Kresge (-6), Matt Lee (-6), and Kurt Slattery (-5) with Slattery surviving a 7-for-1 playoff to earn his seat.

The Florida Gator product circled four birdies in addition to an eagle on his way around Pinnacle Country Club. Horsfield is 0-for-4 in his PGA TOUR career but just 0-for-2 since turning pro at this year's FedEx St. Jude Classic. The 20-year-old Englishman turned pro after just two seasons at Florida, reaching No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before making the jump. Other qualifiers include Matt Lee and Kurt Slattery who are both prepping for their PGA TOUR debuts. Lastly, Cliff Kresge brings a 101-for-211 career record into the mix, including two cuts made (in five tries) at the John Deere Classic.