Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Angels, Jays, Royals inquire on Dee Gordon
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) expected back Fri.
Harvey (shoulder) to throw again after break
Castro (hamstring) to rehab through Friday
Judge hitting third for AL in All-Star Game
Stanton hitting second as DH in All-Star Game
Chris Sale starting for AL in All-Star Game
Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game for NL
Trout (thumb) completes rehab assignment
Stanton slugs two homers, scores four runs
King Felix fires six scoreless innings in win
Justin Turner clubs two homers in win Sunday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
COLUMNS
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
SEC commish Sankey shoots down realignment
Nebraska analyst Bob Elliott passes away
Could Jaire Alexander compete for top CB?
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Oregon AD Rob Mullens receives big contract
Four-star DE Anderson backs off LSU pledge
UNC reinstates senior LB Allen Artis
Vols DC Shoop files counterclaim vs. Penn
Notre Dame-Arkansas set for home-and-home
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea grant Costa time off amid exit talks
Antonio Rudiger completes Chelsea move
Lukaku deal completed - 5 year deal signed
Huddersfield promote young GK to first team
Leicester closing in on Man City's Iheanacho
All you need to know about Mathias Jorgensen
Rooney returns home to Everton
Pereira signs new contract with United
Obiang aims to hit the ground running
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Mahrez still very keen on a move away
Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku
Sam Horsfield
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
Sam Horsfield caught fire in today's open qualifier, styling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66 to earn a spot into this week's John Deere Classic. Joining him will be Cliff Kresge (-6), Matt Lee (-6), and Kurt Slattery (-5) with Slattery surviving a 7-for-1 playoff to earn his seat.
The Florida Gator product circled four birdies in addition to an eagle on his way around Pinnacle Country Club. Horsfield is 0-for-4 in his PGA TOUR career but just 0-for-2 since turning pro at this year's FedEx St. Jude Classic. The 20-year-old Englishman turned pro after just two seasons at Florida, reaching No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before making the jump. Other qualifiers include Matt Lee and Kurt Slattery who are both prepping for their PGA TOUR debuts. Lastly, Cliff Kresge brings a 101-for-211 career record into the mix, including two cuts made (in five tries) at the John Deere Classic.
Jul 10 - 9:41 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Iowa Section
Sponsor invite and World No. 1922 Sam Horsfield patched together a 1-over-par 33-38=71 in the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic and at 4-over 73-71=144, missed the cut by three shots.
The former Florida Gator (of two years) was making his
pro debut
this week in Memphis. He had made two amateur starts on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut at the 2015 and 2016 U.S. Opens. For the short week, the 20-year-old Englishman mustered 14 (of 28) fairways and 20 greens in regulation (55.56 percent), posting cumulative totals of -5.012 SG: Tee-to-Green but 2.206 SG: Putting.
Jun 9 - 6:22 PM
Horsfield punches ticket in JDC Monday Q
Jul 10 - 9:41 PM
Sam Horsfield misses cut in pro debut @ FESJC
Jun 9 - 6:22 PM
More Sam Horsfield Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
46
8
0
18
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Quicken Loans National
n/a
0
0
0
3
24
9
0
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
9
0
0
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Zach Johnson has an excellent history at TPC Deere Run. He hopes to call on that experience in this week's John Deere Classic.
