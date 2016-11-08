Player Page

Sponsor's invite Lee McCoy returns to his home course for a second appearance at this week's Valspar Championship, posting a solo fourth in last year's debut.
Playing as an amateur last year, the local kid from Calvary Christian made the cut on the number before blitzing Innisbrook's Copperhead Course over the weekend. A 5-under 66 in the third round rocketed him from T62 to T9 before a 2-under 69 in the finale saw him rise five more spots up the leaderboard. It wasn't the first time McCoy had seen the layout, though. In fact he grew up playing the course, playing it hundreds of time prior to his Valspar debut. His success on other PGA TOUR venues has not gone so smoothly, however, missing the cut in six of seven starts since turning pro. Making things even harder, McCoy got in a car accident in November that resulted in a fractured wrist. That hurt his chances to earn status on the Web.com Tour as well as the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. A promising sign for his current form came at the Genesis Open Monday Qualifier, finishing one stroke out of a would-be seven-man playoff. Mar 6 - 7:46 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 045180810
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open410001845810
 

 