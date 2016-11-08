Lee McCoy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 2/5/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 145

Latest News Recent News

Sponsor's invite Lee McCoy returns to his home course for a second appearance at this week's Valspar Championship, posting a solo fourth in last year's debut. Playing as an amateur last year, the local kid from Calvary Christian made the cut on the number before blitzing Innisbrook's Copperhead Course over the weekend. A 5-under 66 in the third round rocketed him from T62 to T9 before a 2-under 69 in the finale saw him rise five more spots up the leaderboard. It wasn't the first time McCoy had seen the layout, though. In fact he grew up playing the course, playing it hundreds of time prior to his Valspar debut. His success on other PGA TOUR venues has not gone so smoothly, however, missing the cut in six of seven starts since turning pro. Making things even harder, McCoy got in a car accident in November that resulted in a fractured wrist. That hurt his chances to earn status on the Web.com Tour as well as the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. A promising sign for his current form came at the Genesis Open Monday Qualifier, finishing one stroke out of a would-be seven-man playoff. Source: PGATOUR.com

Lee McCoy was involved in a small car accident that resulted in a wrist injury, putting him on the sidelines for six-to-eight weeks. UPDATE: McCoy appeared in the Monday qualifier for the Genesis Open, posting a 4-under 68 but failed to qualify. McCoy alerted his followers on Twitter saying, "Sadly, I fractured my wrist in 2 spots yesterday during a small car accident and had to WD from 2nd stage. Will be healthy in 6-8 weeks." Playing on sponsor's invites for the moment, the Georgia Bulldog finished T41 at the Shriners last week. The talented youngster had a disappointing start to his professional career, going 0-for-6 on the PGA TOUR after turning pro last year. Missing out on the second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School could set him back but with sponsor's exemptions and Monday qualifiers available on the big stage, McCoy still has the potential to play his way into a PGA TOUR card. The 22-year-old could find his way into an event or two during January or February but gamers should really circle the Valspar Championship for a likely spot to invest. Source: Lee McCoy (Twitter)

Lee McCoy turns his attention toward TPC Summerlin ahead of his debut at this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The Georgia Bulldog entered the professional ranks with a lot of pedigree but it's yet to surface. McCoy really made his biggest splash when he still held the amateur tag, producing a fourth-place finish at the Valspar Championship back in March. The 22-year-old had ties to the course that week, Innisbrook Resort's Cooperhead Course. Since that stellar finish, McCoy has missed the cut in eight straight cuts, two of them being European Tour events. The youngster still holds the potential to become a regular on the PGA TOUR (rather soon too) but it's a risky endeavor to continue investing during this cold streak. Source: PGATOUR.com