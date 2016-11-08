Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) to play 1B Tuesday
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hits in sim game
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
Corey Seager (back) may be out until Friday
Kipnis (shoulder) to make spring debut Thurs.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Garcon requested trade during season
Report: Raiders plug Las Vegas financing gap
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
Bad romance: 49ers cut FA bust Torrey Smith
Kawann Short expected to sign franchise tag
Haloti Ngata intends to return for '17 season
Trumaine Johnson signs $16.7M franchise tag
Report: Steelers also interested in Pryor
Bills release slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Bills cut kicker Carpenter after four seasons
Report: D-Jax seeking $10-$12M per season
Report: Eagles likely to target Kenny Britt
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
Wired: Top Pickups & Big Sauce
Mar 5
The Week Ahead: Week 20
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Bogut (left leg) goes to locker room
Dante Exum starting at point guard Monday
Joe Ingles starting, Rodney Hood to bench
Jokic (illness) still questionable Monday
Popovich: No Spurs resting Monday vs. Rockets
Ron Baker will start Monday vs. ORL sans Melo
Nance and Zubac questionable for Tuesday
Portland-Minnesota game could be postponed?
Kerr: No Warriors resting Monday vs. Hawks
Patrick McCaw starting, Barnes to the bench
Paul Zipser will start in place of Wade
Rajon Rondo (ankle) out Monday vs. Detroit
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dion Phaneuf (ill) expected to play on Monday
Aaron Dell will start vs. Jets on Monday
Nikita Kucherov claims first star of the week
Antti Raanta will start Monday vs. Lightning
Reid Duke signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights
Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out for 2-4 weeks
Eichel has been outstanding since late start
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
UConn's Melifonwu posts 11'9 broad, 44'' vert
Breer suggests Davis Webb has chance at rd 1
Klemko: I'd be shocked if 49ers go QB in 1st
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Lee McCoy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/5/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 145
Latest News
Recent News
Sponsor's invite Lee McCoy returns to his home course for a second appearance at this week's Valspar Championship, posting a solo fourth in last year's debut.
Playing as an amateur last year, the local kid from Calvary Christian made the cut on the number before blitzing Innisbrook's Copperhead Course over the weekend. A 5-under 66 in the third round rocketed him from T62 to T9 before a 2-under 69 in the finale saw him rise five more spots up the leaderboard. It wasn't the first time McCoy had seen the layout, though. In fact he grew up playing the course, playing it hundreds of time prior to his Valspar debut. His success on other PGA TOUR venues has not gone so smoothly, however, missing the cut in six of seven starts since turning pro. Making things even harder, McCoy got in a car accident in November that resulted in a fractured wrist. That hurt his chances to earn status on the Web.com Tour as well as the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. A promising sign for his current form came at the Genesis Open Monday Qualifier, finishing one stroke out of a would-be seven-man playoff.
Mar 6 - 7:46 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Lee McCoy was involved in a small car accident that resulted in a wrist injury, putting him on the sidelines for six-to-eight weeks.
UPDATE:
McCoy appeared in the Monday qualifier for the Genesis Open, posting a 4-under 68 but failed to qualify.
McCoy alerted his followers on Twitter saying, "Sadly, I fractured my wrist in 2 spots yesterday during a small car accident and had to WD from 2nd stage. Will be healthy in 6-8 weeks." Playing on sponsor's invites for the moment, the Georgia Bulldog finished T41 at the Shriners last week. The talented youngster had a disappointing start to his professional career, going 0-for-6 on the PGA TOUR after turning pro last year. Missing out on the second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School could set him back but with sponsor's exemptions and Monday qualifiers available on the big stage, McCoy still has the potential to play his way into a PGA TOUR card. The 22-year-old could find his way into an event or two during January or February but gamers should really circle the Valspar Championship for a likely spot to invest.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 09:18:00 AM
Source:
Lee McCoy (Twitter)
Lee McCoy turns his attention toward TPC Summerlin ahead of his debut at this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
The Georgia Bulldog entered the professional ranks with a lot of pedigree but it's yet to surface. McCoy really made his biggest splash when he still held the amateur tag, producing a fourth-place finish at the Valspar Championship back in March. The 22-year-old had ties to the course that week, Innisbrook Resort's Cooperhead Course. Since that stellar finish, McCoy has missed the cut in eight straight cuts, two of them being European Tour events. The youngster still holds the potential to become a regular on the PGA TOUR (rather soon too) but it's a risky endeavor to continue investing during this cold streak.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Sponsor invite Lee McCoy is back for his second playing of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The 22-year-old teed it up last year at TPC River Highlands as an amateur, missing the cut by two (74-66=140). This is his eighth career PGA TOUR start, fourth since turning pro at the FedEx St. Jude Classic eight weeks ago. McCoy has yet to make it past the mid-point thus far. He also missed the cut at the BMW Int'l Open (Euro Tour) six weeks ago. McCoy finished solo fourth at the 2016 Valspar while still an amateur.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 06:02:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Mar 6 - 7:46 PM
Lee McCoy fractures wrist in car accident
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 09:18:00 AM
McCoy cold as ice ahead of Shriners debut
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Sponsor invite McCoy plays second Travelers
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 06:02:00 PM
More Lee McCoy Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(923)
2
R. McIlroy
PGA
(541)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(538)
4
T. Woods
PGA
(526)
5
B. Grace
PGA
(498)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(461)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(458)
8
P. Mickelson
PGA
(455)
9
H. Stenson
PGA
(436)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(433)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
45
18
0
8
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
41
0
0
0
18
45
8
1
0
Headlines
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Peter Uihlein is one of the foreign stars on show taking part in this week's Hero Indian Open at DLF G&CC in New Delhi.
More GOL Columns
»
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
GOL Headlines
»
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
»
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
»
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
»
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
»
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
»
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
»
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
»
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
»
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
»
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
»
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
»
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved