Nick Hardy will peg it as a pro for the first time in his PGA TOUR career as he preps for this week's Travelers Championship.

The University of Illinois product ranks sixth in the latest Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking and 13th in the Sagarin/Golfweek rankings. Hardy was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2018. He was the top finisher for Illinois in 8 of his 13 events played. That's impressive when you consider the strength of the squad that included Dylan Meyer who just flashed at the U.S. Open last week. Back to Hardy, he is 2-for-3 in his PGA TOUR career (as an amateur), finishing T52 at the 2015 U.S. Open and T55 at the 2017 John Deere Classic. Hardy made his professional debut two weeks ago at the Rust-Oleum Championship (Web.com Tour) and finished T33 by week's end. Gamers should watch Hardy very closely because he oozing with potential.