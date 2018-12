Romain Langasque Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 5/18/1995

Latest News Recent News

Romain Langasque recorded his best finish on the European Tour at the South African Open Sunday, jumping 18 spots to end runner-up to Louis Oosthuizen after carding a final-round 5-under-par 33-33=66 for a 72-hole score of 12-under 272. That was six behind the winner although the Frenchman was the only player in the mammoth 240-man field to shoot all four rounds in the 60s and he received the added bonus of securing a spot in next year's Open Championship. The 2015 British Amateur champ recorded bogeys at 3 and 16 but between that he flew up the leaderboard with birdies at 4, 6, 9, 12 and 13 before making eagle-3 at 14. This is another example of a Q School grad making good early use of his card, something we saw last week when Kurt Kitayama won the Mauritius Open. Langasque was T23 there after finishing with a win and two top fives in his final five events on the Challenge Tour. In this form, he won't want the Christmas break to come although the 23-year-old will get one more opportunity to ride his momentum when contesting next week's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in the north-east of South Africa.

Romain Langasque has been a popular bet in the build-up to this week's AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Four Seasons GC. The 2015 British Amateur champion was struggling on the Challenge Tour up until September but finished his campaign with a top five in the Kazakhstan Open, a home-soil win at the Open de Provence and a fourth in the Grand Final. Even then, he still needed a trip to Q School to regain his card and he passed the test with flying colors, finishing solo fifth in the six-round shootout with 22-under. The 23-year-old Frenchman has made 40 European Tour starts and his best finish came in this very event when he posted solo third in the 2017 edition held at Heritage GC. It's a different course this week but Langasque is clearly in fine form and gamers/bettors have latched onto him. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Much touted Romain Langasque is struggling to make an impact in the pro game as he makes a third start in the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris. The 2015 British Amateur champion, who owns the low back nine at Augusta National for an amateur, turned pro with some fanfare yet after graduation from the Challenge Tour, and making his first seven cuts on the 2017 European Tour, it all went wrong. He ended the year on a run of 4-for-20, lost his card, whereupon he got a start in the Mauritius Open to start 2018 and was T3. Redemption? Not really. He's currently 113rd on the Challenge Tour and 142nd on the main circuit. Moreover he shot 81-75 last week in the Scottish Challenge. He gets an invite to play at the French Golf Federation HQ this week. He was T33 in 2016 (72-71-74-71) and T50 last year (73-65-77-73). Source: EuropeanTour.com