Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kirk captains a 9-under 63 to set RSM pace
Abraham Ancer WDs during R1 of the RSM
Kokrak cruises to blemish-free 65 at the RSM
Poulter mentored Horsfield wins ET Q School
Luke Donald WDs from The RSM Classic
Rose in position for a double win in Dubai
Fitzpatrick's Earth Course affection lingers
Reed sets new clubhouse lead in Dubai closer
Hot Hend surges into R1 lead at Dubai closer
Past champ Kisner bookmaker's fave @ RSM
Fleetwood leads race; finishing line in sight
Garcia a conundrum for Earth course showdown
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Abraham Ancer
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/27/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 155
Latest News
Recent News
Abraham Ancer lasted just over 15 holes before calling it quits at The RSM Classic, he was 2-over thru 15 at the time of WD. There was no reason cited at the time of the withdraw.
Ancer entered the week fresh off a career-best T9 at the OHL Classic. Today, he split eight (of 12) fairways and landed nine (of 15) greens in regulation. Ancer was opening this week at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, the easier of the two-course rota, but he failed to take advantage of the scoring holes. First was the par-5 fourth hole where he swallowed a double bogey. Then, he settled for par at the eighth. Finally, he reached the third par 5 of his day and hit his tee shot into the native area. That is the final shot tracked for his round. There was no reason given for this WD, but we will update if that information becomes clear. Ancer started the fall in the fifth position on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle and he's set to fall at least five spots after this week when the first reshuffle takes place.
Nov 16 - 3:25 PM
Web.com Tour grad and World No. 287 Abraham Ancer crafted a 3-under-par 35-33=68 in the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to conclude on 11-under 273, up four spots to T10 with play still in progress.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Ancer finished a
career-best T9
.
This was the 26-year-old's 24th career TOUR start, will be a second top 25, and potentially a
first top 10
. He's definitely going to post a career best, supplanting T18 at the 2016 FedEx St. Jude during his rookie season. The Oklahoma alum was making his third straight appearance and brushes aside a previous-best T55 last year. After kicking off in 71-69 and career-tying-low 65, he began T14 on 8-under, one shy of the overnight top 10. The Texas native found 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, outpacing bogey-5s at holes 9 and 12 with five circles at 5, 8, 10, 13 and 17. He recorded 1.643 putts per GIR with 29 total putts.
Nov 12 - 4:56 PM
Despite not finding the winner's circle, Abraham Ancer finished third on the Web.com Tour regular season money list, providing him a conduit to the PGA TOUR for the upcoming season.
The 26-year-old University of Oklahoma product went 17-for-21 this season, settling for second place on three different occassions. That helps explain how Ancer was the only golfer in the top 12 of the money list without a win. In fact, Ancer beat out Stephan Jaeger in overall earnings, despite Jaeger winning twice. Ancer was also a Web.com Tour grad in 2015, and he turned that into a 6-for-19 season on the big stage (190th in FedExCup). With a little experience now under his belt, Ancer has a much higher ceiling as he preps for the 2017-18 PGA TOUR season.
Sep 6 - 11:01 AM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, open-qualifier Abraham Ancer tacked on a 3-under-par 35-33=68 in today's second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach the halfway point on 9-under 133, up two places to T3 with play still in progress.
The 25-year-old, who has no status on any tour, missed the cut here last year (by two) as a PGA TOUR rookie (71-71), and survived a 4-for-3 playoff on Monday to make his second appearance. He improved to 12 (of 14) fairways in R2 and dipped slightly to 15 greens in regulation and 1.733 putts per GIR. The Oklahoma alum (2013) outpaced a lone bogey-5 at 16 with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 17 to turn 2-under, and mustered one birdie-4 and eight pars on his second half to sit four shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Gary Woodland.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 01:24:00 PM
Abraham Ancer WDs during R1 of the RSM
Nov 16 - 3:25 PM
Ancer on cusp of first career top-10 finish
Nov 12 - 4:56 PM
Ancer returns to PGA TOUR w/ some experience
Sep 6 - 11:01 AM
OQer Ancer tacks on 3-under 68 in Round 2
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 01:24:00 PM
More Abraham Ancer Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
3
0
0
1
0
122
35
0
23
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
9
0
0
0
18
47
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
7
0
0
Safeway Open
37
0
0
0
13
50
9
0
0
