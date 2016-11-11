Player Page

Abraham Ancer

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/27/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 155

Abraham Ancer lasted just over 15 holes before calling it quits at The RSM Classic, he was 2-over thru 15 at the time of WD. There was no reason cited at the time of the withdraw.
Ancer entered the week fresh off a career-best T9 at the OHL Classic. Today, he split eight (of 12) fairways and landed nine (of 15) greens in regulation. Ancer was opening this week at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, the easier of the two-course rota, but he failed to take advantage of the scoring holes. First was the par-5 fourth hole where he swallowed a double bogey. Then, he settled for par at the eighth. Finally, he reached the third par 5 of his day and hit his tee shot into the native area. That is the final shot tracked for his round. There was no reason given for this WD, but we will update if that information becomes clear. Ancer started the fall in the fifth position on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle and he's set to fall at least five spots after this week when the first reshuffle takes place. Nov 16 - 3:25 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201830 0 1 01223502300
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba90001847700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000425700
Safeway Open370001350900
 

 