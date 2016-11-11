Abraham Ancer Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 2/27/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 155

Abraham Ancer lasted just over 15 holes before calling it quits at The RSM Classic, he was 2-over thru 15 at the time of WD. There was no reason cited at the time of the withdraw. Ancer entered the week fresh off a career-best T9 at the OHL Classic. Today, he split eight (of 12) fairways and landed nine (of 15) greens in regulation. Ancer was opening this week at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, the easier of the two-course rota, but he failed to take advantage of the scoring holes. First was the par-5 fourth hole where he swallowed a double bogey. Then, he settled for par at the eighth. Finally, he reached the third par 5 of his day and hit his tee shot into the native area. That is the final shot tracked for his round. There was no reason given for this WD, but we will update if that information becomes clear. Ancer started the fall in the fifth position on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle and he's set to fall at least five spots after this week when the first reshuffle takes place.

Web.com Tour grad and World No. 287 Abraham Ancer crafted a 3-under-par 35-33=68 in the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to conclude on 11-under 273, up four spots to T10 with play still in progress. UPDATE: With play completed, Ancer finished a career-best T9. This was the 26-year-old's 24th career TOUR start, will be a second top 25, and potentially a first top 10. He's definitely going to post a career best, supplanting T18 at the 2016 FedEx St. Jude during his rookie season. The Oklahoma alum was making his third straight appearance and brushes aside a previous-best T55 last year. After kicking off in 71-69 and career-tying-low 65, he began T14 on 8-under, one shy of the overnight top 10. The Texas native found 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, outpacing bogey-5s at holes 9 and 12 with five circles at 5, 8, 10, 13 and 17. He recorded 1.643 putts per GIR with 29 total putts.

Despite not finding the winner's circle, Abraham Ancer finished third on the Web.com Tour regular season money list, providing him a conduit to the PGA TOUR for the upcoming season. The 26-year-old University of Oklahoma product went 17-for-21 this season, settling for second place on three different occassions. That helps explain how Ancer was the only golfer in the top 12 of the money list without a win. In fact, Ancer beat out Stephan Jaeger in overall earnings, despite Jaeger winning twice. Ancer was also a Web.com Tour grad in 2015, and he turned that into a 6-for-19 season on the big stage (190th in FedExCup). With a little experience now under his belt, Ancer has a much higher ceiling as he preps for the 2017-18 PGA TOUR season.